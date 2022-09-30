Read full article on original website
fox10phoenix.com
Student dead in possible overdose incident at Queen Creek school, investigators say
QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. - Police in Queen Creek are investigating a possible overdose incident that left one student dead, and school officials say they believe the child got the drugs from family. According to a statement, Queen Creek police officers and crews with Queen Creek Fire and Medical responded to...
fox10phoenix.com
Melanie Bernas' mother takes the stand in day 3 of the 'canal killings' trial
A 17-year-old junior at Arcadia High school in Phoenix who loved sports and riding her bike. Melanie Bernas' mother testified virtually in court on Oct. 5. She says her daughter was not allowed to ride her bike at night.
fox10phoenix.com
DC Deputy Mayor charged with assault and battery after gym parking lot altercation
Chris Geldart, the DC Deputy Mayor for Public Safety and Justice has been charged with assault and battery after a parking lot altercation at a Gold's Gym in Arlington. Dustin Woodward, a trainer at Gold's Gym in says DC's Deputy Mayor Chris Geldart grabbed him by the neck in the gym's parking lot.
fox10phoenix.com
One deadly summer: Maricopa County releases final 2021 heat death report
PHOENIX - One year later, the Maricopa County Dept. of Public Health has released their final heat death report for 2021 - and it broke records. Health officials said 339 people died from heat-related issues in the county last year. This marks the highest number of heat deaths since Maricopa County started recording the data back in 2006.
fox10phoenix.com
University of Arizona shooting: Man accused of shooting and killing professor arrested
The incident, according to officials with the University of Arizona Police Department, happened at a building on university's main campus in Tucson on the afternoon of Oct. 5, and the suspect, since identified as 46-year-old Murad Dervish, was arrested in the Gila Bend area. FOX 10's Irene Snyder reports.
fox10phoenix.com
Day 2: Boyfriend of one of the 'canal killings' victims takes the stand
It was day two in the double murder trial of Bryan Patrick Miller, accused of murdering two young women along a Phoenix canal in the 1990s. We hear from someone who knew one of the victims, Angela Brosso. She was 22 when she was murdered and decapitated. FOX 10's Linda Williams has more.
fox10phoenix.com
Cleanup efforts continue in Phoenix area following powerful storm
The storm, which hit Phoenix during the evening hours of Oct. 3, left many residents without power, and also resulted in the closure of some roadways. FOX 10's Danielle Miller reports.
fox10phoenix.com
Wrong-way driver killed after making U-turn on Loop 101 in Peoria, causing crash
PEORIA, Ariz. - A teenager is dead after making a U-turn on the Loop 101 freeway in Peoria overnight, according to the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety. Troopers said the 18-year-old was originally traveling the right way on the freeway at around 11 p.m. on Oct. 4, but turned around and eventually hit another vehicle near the Bell Road exit.
fox10phoenix.com
Crash in Maryvale sends 4 to the hospital, Phoenix Police officials say
PHOENIX - Phoenix Police officials say a crash involving two vehicles in the Maryvale area sent four people to the hospital. According to a statement, officers responded to the area of 35th Avenue and Thomas Road just before 4:00 a.m., and based on early information, one of the cars involved was headed east on Thomas Road when that car and another car that was headed north on 35th Avenue collided.
fox10phoenix.com
Separate 2-alarm fires in Phoenix breakout as a massive dust storm rolls through; other cities on alert
PHOENIX - The Phoenix Fire Department is battling two 2-alarm fires following a massive dust storm that swept through much of the Valley, and similar incidents are happening all around on Monday, Oct. 3. The first fire broke out near I-17 and Indian School Road and crews say it was...
fox10phoenix.com
Motorcyclist crashes, then struck by hit-and-run driver in Phoenix
Loop 101 in the north Valley has reopened after a deadly crash resulted in part of the westbound lanes being shut down for most of the overnight hours. Officials tell FOX 10 that a motorcyclist crashed near 67th Avenue and 10:30 p.m. The rider was then hit by another vehicle, which left the scene.
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix's Uptown Farmers Market is back with some changes
The weekly Wednesday Uptown Farmers Market at Central Avenue and Bethany Home Road in Phoenix is back starting Oct. 5, and there are some changes. FOX 10's Anita Roman reports.
fox10phoenix.com
Fears of Fentanyl: Legalized test strip distribution underway in Arizona as synthetic opioid crisis rages on
PHOENIX - Arizona Governor Doug Ducey signed a bill in 2021 legalizing test strips that can detect fentanyl in drugs as the state has a front-row seat to the opioid crisis and the wave of fentanyl pouring into the country. Law enforcement says the southern border is the gateway. A...
fox10phoenix.com
Woman badly hurt in Sun City after being struck by a train, authorities say
PHOENIX - A woman in Sun City was slammed into by a train on the afternoon of Monday, Oct. 3 and was rushed to the hospital. It happened this afternoon near 99th and Grand avenues. Details are limited, but authorities say a woman has life-threatening injuries. No other injuries are...
fox10phoenix.com
Driver wanted after deadly hit-and-run crash in Phoenix
PHOENIX - Police are searching for suspects after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a car near 19th Avenue and Camelback Road on Tuesday night. Phoenix officers responded to the 911 call at around 10:45 p.m. on Oct. 4 and discovered a man with "injuries consistent with being struck by a vehicle."
fox10phoenix.com
What is Multiple Myeloma, the rare cancer a former Phoenix mayor is now battling?
PHOENIX - On Oct. 3, former Phoenix mayor Phil Gordon announced that he is currently battling a rare form of cancer called Multiple Myeloma. In a series of tweets, Gordon, who served as mayor for Arizona's largest city from 2004 to 2012, said he is being treated by two doctors who he says are the two best doctors for this particular type of cancer.
fox10phoenix.com
Massive Arizona dust storm captured by a drone
A destructive dust storm swept through the Phoenix area, ripping down trees, causing powerlines to fall and sparking fires. Steve Giron caught the wave of dust as it rolled through Peoria on Oct. 3.
fox10phoenix.com
Sun Lakes family loses home after driver crashes into soon-to-be mother's bedroom
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - A soon-to-be mother says she’s glad to be alive even though she lost everything when a car drove into her house. Samantha Cuevas' bedroom was right next to what would have been the nursery, and the few things still visible in the ashes taunt her.
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix intersection shut down due to fatal hit-and-run crash involving pedestrian
PHOENIX - A fatal crash involving a pedestrian has resulted in the 43rd Avenue and Indian School Road intersection being shut down in both directions. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man in the roadway with obvious signs of trauma. He was later pronounced dead. Following a...
fox10phoenix.com
Eastbound US 60 ramp to Loop 101 to be closed Oct. 3 - 30
Due to a massive water main break a few months ago, ramp closures are needed for repairs in Tempe. FOX 10's Desiree Fluellen has the details on what you need to know.
