Phoenix, AZ

One deadly summer: Maricopa County releases final 2021 heat death report

PHOENIX - One year later, the Maricopa County Dept. of Public Health has released their final heat death report for 2021 - and it broke records. Health officials said 339 people died from heat-related issues in the county last year. This marks the highest number of heat deaths since Maricopa County started recording the data back in 2006.
Day 2: Boyfriend of one of the 'canal killings' victims takes the stand

It was day two in the double murder trial of Bryan Patrick Miller, accused of murdering two young women along a Phoenix canal in the 1990s. We hear from someone who knew one of the victims, Angela Brosso. She was 22 when she was murdered and decapitated. FOX 10's Linda Williams has more.
Wrong-way driver killed after making U-turn on Loop 101 in Peoria, causing crash

PEORIA, Ariz. - A teenager is dead after making a U-turn on the Loop 101 freeway in Peoria overnight, according to the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety. Troopers said the 18-year-old was originally traveling the right way on the freeway at around 11 p.m. on Oct. 4, but turned around and eventually hit another vehicle near the Bell Road exit.
Crash in Maryvale sends 4 to the hospital, Phoenix Police officials say

PHOENIX - Phoenix Police officials say a crash involving two vehicles in the Maryvale area sent four people to the hospital. According to a statement, officers responded to the area of 35th Avenue and Thomas Road just before 4:00 a.m., and based on early information, one of the cars involved was headed east on Thomas Road when that car and another car that was headed north on 35th Avenue collided.
Motorcyclist crashes, then struck by hit-and-run driver in Phoenix

Loop 101 in the north Valley has reopened after a deadly crash resulted in part of the westbound lanes being shut down for most of the overnight hours. Officials tell FOX 10 that a motorcyclist crashed near 67th Avenue and 10:30 p.m. The rider was then hit by another vehicle, which left the scene.
Driver wanted after deadly hit-and-run crash in Phoenix

PHOENIX - Police are searching for suspects after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a car near 19th Avenue and Camelback Road on Tuesday night. Phoenix officers responded to the 911 call at around 10:45 p.m. on Oct. 4 and discovered a man with "injuries consistent with being struck by a vehicle."
What is Multiple Myeloma, the rare cancer a former Phoenix mayor is now battling?

PHOENIX - On Oct. 3, former Phoenix mayor Phil Gordon announced that he is currently battling a rare form of cancer called Multiple Myeloma. In a series of tweets, Gordon, who served as mayor for Arizona's largest city from 2004 to 2012, said he is being treated by two doctors who he says are the two best doctors for this particular type of cancer.
Massive Arizona dust storm captured by a drone

A destructive dust storm swept through the Phoenix area, ripping down trees, causing powerlines to fall and sparking fires. Steve Giron caught the wave of dust as it rolled through Peoria on Oct. 3.
