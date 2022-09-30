Read full article on original website
goutrgv.com
Volleyball Continues Historic Run with Sweep of Southern Utah
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – At 15-4, The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros volleyball team moved back into a tie for the NCAA lead in wins with a 3-0 (25-22, 25-18, 25-22) victory over the Southern Utah University Thunderbirds on Saturday at the UTRGV Fieldhouse. Towson (15-0),...
goutrgv.com
Men's Soccer Drops WAC Match at San Jose State
SAN JOSE, Calif. – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros men's soccer team fell 3-0 to the San Jose State Spartans on Sunday at the Spartan Soccer Complex to close out the opening week of Western Athletic Conference play. The Spartans (4-3-1, 1-0-1 WAC) got on...
goutrgv.com
Men's Soccer Continues Road Trip at San Jose State on Sunday
San Jose, Calif. – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros men's soccer team (2-4-2, 0-1-0 WAC) is set to wrap up their three-match road trip when they take on the San Jose State Spartans (3-3-1, 0-0-1 WAC) on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. at Spartan Soccer Complex.
goutrgv.com
Men's Soccer Falls to Seattle U in WAC Opener
SEATTLE, Wash. – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros men's soccer team fell 2-1 to the Seattle U Redhawks on Friday at Championship Field in their Western Athletic Conference opener. The Redhawks (2-5-1, 1-0-0 WAC) got the scoring started early in the first half. Jesse Ortiz...
goutrgv.com
Women's Golf Back in Action at Golf Iconic Classic on Monday
LAS CRUCES, N.M. – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) women's golf team is set to compete at the Golf Iconic Classic from Monday through Wednesday at the NMSU Golf Course. Tournament Format. The tournament will feature 18 holes each day with play starting at 9:30 a.m.
Winning the Latino vote: Hispanics now outnumber whites in Texas and could be key in November
MCALLEN, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott and Beto O'Rourke will meet face to face Friday night for the first time this election for their one and only gubernatorial debate in Edinburg, TX in the Rio Grande Valley. There's a lot on the line for the candidates. Both campaigns are...
4 Texas governor’s debate moments everyone will be talking about
The top two candidates for Texas governor volleyed in their first debate Friday night over questions about some of the most pressing issues for the state, with Gov. Greg Abbott aiming to maintain his polling lead and challenger Beto O'Rourke striving to shake up the race.
blackchronicle.com
Watch live: Greg Abbott and Beto O’Rourke debate in Edinburg at 7 p.m.
Sign up for The Brief, our every day publication that retains readers on top of things on essentially the most important Texas news. For the primary and doubtless solely time earlier than the November election, Gov. Greg Abbott and Democratic challenger (*7*) are set to face off in a televised debate.
riograndeguardian.com
Video: Hinojosa: Vallejo can be competitive, despite the negative ads
MCALLEN, Texas – Texas Democratic Party Chairman Gilberto Hinojosa says Michelle Vallejo can be competitive in the Congressional District 15 race, even though she is being heavily outspent by a her GOP rival. million dollars of so-called dark money has been poured into TV, radio and digital ads, as...
KSAT 12
35 family members of Uvalde shooting victims throw their support behind Beto O’Rourke ahead of debate
EDINBURG — Hours ahead of the only planned gubernatorial debate of the election cycle, the families of Uvalde school shooting victims threw their support behind Democrat Beto O’Rourke, saying in a news conference that incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, had not taken meaningful enough action on gun control measures following the deaths of 19 schoolchildren and two teachers.
Elon Musk suggests Cybertruck must be able to cross channel at SPI jetties
SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Tesla co-founder and CEO Elon Musk suggested this week that the company’s Cybertruck will be waterproof — and seaworthy enough to navigate a channel crossing from South Padre Island, Texas, to the SpaceX Starbase at Boca Chica Beach. “Cybertruck will be waterproof enough to serve briefly as a boat, so it can cross […]
inforney.com
Texas law enforcement officers thwart human smuggling, arrest convicted criminals near border
(The Center Square) – Texas law enforcement officers working through Operation Lone Star continue to thwart criminal activity at the Texas-Mexico border, including interdicting human smugglers and kidnappers. Since Gov. Greg Abbott launched Texas’ border security initiative last March, state law enforcement officers have apprehended more than 308,700 illegal...
PD: One in custody after McAllen shooting
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was shot in McAllen early Sunday morning, police say. At 1:59 a.m. Sunday, a woman reported that her boyfriend had been shot at the 1600 Block of Beaumont Street. The victim, 21, suffered gunshot wounds to his upper body. McAllen police established that the disturbance had originated at No […]
KRGV
Students detained after fight breaks out at Edcouch-Elsa High School
Several students were detained Thursday after a large brawl broke out at Edcouch-Elsa High School. Video of the incident spread on social media. Parents say situations like this shouldn't be happening, with some saying an increase in school security is needed. “It's just really dumb for them to fight for...
KRGV
City of McAllen approves new restrictions for pop-up markets
Some business owners in McAllen have new rules to follow. McAllen city commissioners approved new restrictions for businesses wanting to put up an open-air market in their parking lots. It comes after neighbors in the area voiced their concerns, asking the city to take action. "No, we're not opposed to...
KRGV
Traffic shift near Pharr interchange starts Saturday
A traffic shift for drivers near the Pharr interchange takes effect Saturday. The eastbound and westbound traffic on I-2 is going to move over to the north side of the freeway, from Jackson Avenue to just east of Cage Boulevard. Starting Saturday, the previously two empty lanes in the center of the barriers will become the new eastbound lanes. The highway will stay like this for the next six months.
progresstimes.net
Mission agreed to pay former city attorney more than $74,000 to resign
Mission City Attorney Gus Martinez resigned in mid-September after the City Council agreed to pay him more than $74,000. Martinez resigned on Sept. 16 after the City Council met privately — in what is called “executive session” — to discuss his evaluation. “We wish Gus the...
