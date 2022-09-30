Read full article on original website
Land Banks could be headed towards Legislature
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - According to advocates, Wyoming has an affordable housing issue. They tell us Cheyenne Housing Authority alone has a waiting list of nearly 2,000 applicants. Now a new idea called land banking seems to be the newest step in tackling the housing supply issue. “We...
Wyoming celebrates Dyslexia Awareness Month with a proclamation
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Students and educators who have or know someone with a learning disability can celebrate today. Supporters join Gov. Mark Gordon at the Capitol Wednesday as he signs a dyslexia awareness month proclamation. Dyslexia is the most common learning disability, according to the founder of...
Multiple people facing prison time, one sentenced in announcements from U.S. Attorney
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Release) - Two Wyoming residents are facing prison time, while a third has been sentenced to prison. Acting United States Attorney Nicholas Vassallo announced today that ROBERT BUTLER, 34, of Cheyenne, Wyoming, was sentenced on September 29, 2022, by United States District Court Judge Alan B. Johnson for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl within 1,000 feet of a public elementary school and possession with intent to distribute cocaine. Butler was sentenced to 60 months’ imprisonment and five years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay a $200 special assessment and $500 in community restitution.
WYDOT’s NEVI charging station plans approved
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - If you are an electric car owner and plan to drive across the state, you may get some help soon. The WYDOT NEVI, or National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure plan, was approved. The plan was submitted to the federal government in August and detailed how...
