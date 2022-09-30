Not only was it homecoming week this last weekend, but it was also a record-breaking weekend for three of the teams at WSU. Starting off with the swim team, freshman butterfly and freestyler Dori Hathazi broke a Gibb Pool record, winning the 200-yard butterfly in the crimson and gray meet. This is the annual intrasquad meet before the Cougs start their season. Hathazi broke the current record that was held by Hungarian Olympian Katinka Hosszu. The record was set in 2011 in a meet against USC.

PULLMAN, WA ・ 4 HOURS AGO