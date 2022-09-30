Read full article on original website
Related
cougcenter.com
Records broken at WSU during homecoming weekend
Not only was it homecoming week this last weekend, but it was also a record-breaking weekend for three of the teams at WSU. Starting off with the swim team, freshman butterfly and freestyler Dori Hathazi broke a Gibb Pool record, winning the 200-yard butterfly in the crimson and gray meet. This is the annual intrasquad meet before the Cougs start their season. Hathazi broke the current record that was held by Hungarian Olympian Katinka Hosszu. The record was set in 2011 in a meet against USC.
cougcenter.com
WSU rowing finally able to compete in first regular season since 2019
Cougar Rowing is back to a full schedule for the first season after the COVID-19 pandemic. The Cougs of the rowing team traveled to Burnaby, B.C. to compete in the Burnaby Small Boat Invitational to open up the 2022-2023 season. Junior Ilaria Macchi and freshman Siena Snow had the highest...
cougcenter.com
Washington State at Oregon State kickoff time announced
Washington State will head to Corvallis, Oregon on Saturday, October 15th and will kick off at 6:00 pm on the Pac-12 Network when they take on Oregon State. The conference announced the kick off time for this and four other games on Monday. The Cougs (4-1) will head to Los...
cougcenter.com
WSU volleyball comes home after long road stretch
Is anyone else excited to see Washington State take on Oregon for the first home Pac-12 volleyball match this season? I know I am! The Cougs are heading home after a nine-match road stretch, finishing up their away matches in California this last weekend, beating Cal (3-0) and losing to Stanford (1-3).
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cougcenter.com
Predicting WSU basketball’s rotation in 2022-23
The Washington State basketball season is almost upon us. The excitement for Kyle Smith’s fourth season in Pullman is palpable, and there is an argument to be made that this is the most talented team we have seen on the Palouse since Tony Bennett ran the program. Smith and...
Comments / 0