College football odds Week 6: How to bet Oregon State-Stanford
The Oregon State Beavers will take on the Stanford Cardinal in a college football, Week 6 Pac-12 showdown on Saturday night. The 3-2 Beavers are coming off two-consecutive losses to USC and Utah. Stanford, on the other hand, has only posted one win this season. The Cardinal's sole victory came in Week 1 against Colgate.
Why Oklahoma is in big trouble | Joel Klatt Show
Joel Klatt discussed the Oklahoma Sooners season and their rough 3-2 start. Oklahoma lost to Kansas State and TCU in back to back weeks. TCU beat Oklahoma 55-24. With the loss of their former head coach and lots of new faces, this team will have a different looking season than they are used to.
Ohio State takes top spot, Georgia falls in Joel Klatt's top 10 rankings
Georgia looked mortal, and the Bulldogs' close call at Missouri on Saturday prompted a change atop Joel Klatt's latest top 10 rankings. The defending national champions fell four spots, clearing the path for Ohio State and its high-octane offense to take over at No. 1. Kentucky, previously ranked sixth, fell...
Patrick Mahomes crowned 'most exciting player' since Barry Sanders | UNDISPUTED
Following Patrick Mahomes leading the Kansas City Chiefs to a sizable win on Sunday vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Big Lead said in an article he is the most exciting football player since Barry Sanders. They noted Mahomes’ position has more autonomy and impact on the game at quarterback. Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe react to that comparison.
College football odds Week 6: How to bet Clemson-Boston College, pick
The fifth-ranked Clemson Tigers (3-0 Atlantic Coast Conference, 5-0 overall) look to extend their winning streak against the Boston College Eagles (1-2, 2-3) in an ACC Atlantic Division college football game. The Tigers have won 11 in a row against the Eagles and lead the all-time series 20-9-2. Here's everything...
Is Nathaniel Hackett on the hot seat with Broncos slow start? | THE HERD
Nathaniel Hackett continues to struggle this season. The Denver Broncos fell to AFC West rival Las Vegas Raiders 32-23 in Week 4 and fall to 2-2. Russell Wilson and company were held under 300 yards. Does this mean Hackett is officially on the hot seat? Colin Cowherd weighs in.
Can UCLA, Kansas or Tennessee remain unbeaten?
Heading into Week 6 of the college football season, three of the teams still protecting perfect records — No. 19 Kansas, No. 18 UCLA and No. 8 Tennessee — face serious challenges to their spotless campaigns. RJ Young broke down the trio's chances of remaining undefeated on the...
College football odds Week 6: How to bet Purdue-Maryland
Purdue will travel to Maryland for a Week 6 college football matchup between two Big Ten foes. Both squads enter the third week of conference play with a 1-1 conference record and look to stay ahead of the pack with a win in Maryland's SECU Stadium. The Boilermakers and Terrapins...
NFL offensive line rankings: Eagles, Chiefs lead the top five
The offensive line is the heartbeat of an organization. If your line is good, your offense is good. Through four weeks of the NFL season, these five offensive lines rank among the top tier of units around the league. 1. Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles' offensive line is the gold standard....
Big 12 Week 6 Preview: TCU vs. Kansas and Texas vs. Oklahoma | Joel Klatt Show
Joel Klatt previewed the Big 12 matchups for week 6. He discussed No. 17 TCU Horned Frogs vs. No. 19 Kansas Jayhawks and the Texas Longhorns vs. Oklahoma Sooners.
Utah, USC, Penn State and more teams in the hunt | Joel Klatt Show
Joel Klatt discussed teams that are potential CFB contenders or future conference champions. He predicted that the Utah Utes, USC Trojans, Penn State Nittany Lions, TCU Horned Frogs, and Oklahoma State Cowboys could be in conference games in the post-season.
Joel Klatt on Oklahoma Sooners biggest concerns | THE HERD
Fox Sports CFB analyst Joel Klatt joins Colin Cowherd and discusses his concerns for the Oklahoma Sooners. A combination of lack luster defense, player departures , and difficult schedule ahead lead Klatt to say “There is only one Oklahoma but right now that is not a good football team.”
Ohio State, Alabama, and Michigan headline Joel's Week 6 Top 10 | Breaking the Huddle With Joel Klatt
On the Week 6 edition of "Breaking the Huddle With Joel Klatt," Klatt gives an updated version of his Top 10 of the week including the Ohio State Buckeyes, the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Michigan Wolverines. Also included are the Clemson Tigers, Georgia Bulldogs, Oklahoma State Cowboys, Southern California Trojans, Penn State Nittany Lions, Tennessee Volunteers, and Utah Utes.
NFL odds Week 5: How to bet Bears-Vikings, pick
The 3-1 Minnesota Vikings hope to remain in first place as they play host to the 2-2 Chicago Bears on Sunday as the longtime NFC North Division rivals resume one of the NFL's most bitter rivalries. The Vikings lead the all-time series — which dates back to 1961 — 63-57-2,...
Big 10 Week 6 Preview: Michigan vs. Indiana and Ohio State vs. Michigan State | Joel Klatt Show
Joel Klatt previewed the Big 10 matchups for week 6. He discussed the No. 4 Michigan Wolverines vs. Indiana Hoosiers and the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Michigan State Spartans.
Brady has sore shoulder, Bowles misses Bucs practice, too
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers began preparations for Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons without Tom Brady and coach Todd Bowles on the practice field. Brady did not participate Wednesday after taking a hard hit on his throwing shoulder when he was sacked by Kansas City cornerback L’Jarius Sneed and fumbled during last Sunday night’s 41-31 loss to the Chiefs.
SEC Week 6 Preview: Texas A&M vs. Alabama and Tennessee vs. LSU | Joel Klatt Show
Joel Klatt previewed the SEC matchups for week 6. He discussed the Texas A&M Aggies vs. Alabama Crimson Tide and the Tennessee Volunteers vs. LSU Tigers.
Trevor Lawrence’s response to bad game will say a lot about 2022 Jaguars
Trevor Lawrence said all the right things. After his team's 29-21 road loss Sunday to the Philadelphia Eagles, thanks largely to his five turnovers, the Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback took accountability for his miscues. He wouldn't blame the sideways rain or the wet ball in Philadelphia for the giveaways. The bad exchange with center Luke Fortner on the failed (and fumbled) QB sneak in the second quarter? Lawrence pointed at himself.
How the Cowboys defense can get even better than it is now
Despite the praise being thrown at this Dallas Cowboys defense, don't expect Dan Quinn to become complacent with where the group is. After all, the Cowboys defensive coordinator has seen what this can look like at its absolute best. Long before he led this turnaround in Dallas, even before that fateful Super Bowl with the Atlanta Falcons, Quinn oversaw NFL greatness as the defensive coordinator of the Seattle Seahawks and the iconic Legion of Boom.
NFL odds Week 5: Ride Mahomes, Chiefs as favorites; best betting trends
Week 5 of the NFL season is upon us, and FOX Sports Research is here to keep giving you the edges needed to make a profit this week. Last week’s trends piece pointed out a few winners. Four road underdogs covered against the spread (ATS), Kliff Kingsbury improved to...
