Wintergreen Gorge named one of five ‘2022 Great Places in PA’

A popular spot in Harborcreek Township is receiving top honors.

Wintergreen Gorge has been named as one of five “ 2022 Great Places in PA ” by the Pennsylvania Chapter of the American Planning Association (APA).

APA specifically mentions Fourmile Creek Trail , which was recently restored during a $690,000 sustainability project. The money was used to reduce erosion, protect wildlife habitats and improve public access.

The 1.2 mile trail is on the Penn State Behrend Campus, and extends from the bottom to the top of the gorge.

The “Great Places in PA” list also names Etna Riverfront Trail and Park in Etna Borough/Allegheny County; Bull Run Greenway in Lewisburg Borough/Union County; Delaware River Trail in the City of Philadelphia; and Green Ribbon Trail and Preserve in Montgomery County.

