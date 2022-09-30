Read full article on original website
Related
WTOP
Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency says detained Iranian-American Baquer Namazi, 85, has left country for Oman
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency says detained Iranian-American Baquer Namazi, 85, has left country for Oman. Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
WTOP
Editorial Roundup: United States
Excerpts from recent editorials in the United States and abroad:. The Washington Post on the NFL hiring (or not hiring) Black coaches. “Black Coaches in the National Football League: Superior Performance, Inferior Opportunities.” That was the title of a 2002 report by famed attorney Johnnie Cochran Jr. and civil rights lawyer Cyrus Mehri detailing how Black coaches averaged more wins than their White counterparts but found it harder to get hired and easier to be fired. Nearly 20 years later, nothing has changed, as a damning Post investigation underscores. The NFL can do more.
NFL・
WTOP
Germany repatriates more nationals from camp in Syria
BERLIN (AP) — Germany brought home four women and seven children Wednesday from a camp in northeastern Syria where suspected members of the Islamic State group have been held, along with a young man who was taken to Syria as an 11-year-old, officials said. Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said...
WTOP
Major League Baseball Leaders
BATTING_McNeil, New York, .326; Freeman, Los Angeles, .322; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, .317; M.Machado, San Diego, .296; T.Turner, Los Angeles, .296; Arenado, St. Louis, .292; S.Marte, New York, .292; Bohm, Philadelphia, .280; Hoerner, Chicago, .280; J.Turner, Los Angeles, .280. RUNS_Betts, Los Angeles, 116; Freeman, Los Angeles, 116; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 106;...
MLB・
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTOP
Greece: Sailboat with 100 migrants sinks in high winds
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A large-scale rescue operation was underway off a southern Greek island where a sailboat carrying up to 100 migrants hit rocks and sank in high winds late Wednesday, authorities said. The coast guard said its vessels, private boats and a rescue helicopter were involved in...
Lady driver...
October 2003 was a significant year in the United Kingdom. You do know that the UK includes England, Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales. Many visitors arrived. Among them King Abdullah, the Crown prince and de facto ruler of Saudi Arabia. Abdullah controls endless sand dunes east of the Suez Canal with huge deposits of oil underneath. Fossil fuels which some call “liquid gold.” ...
U.K.・
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
At 15 least dead as 2 migrant boats sink in Greek waters
ATHENS, Greece — (AP) — At least 15 people have died as two boats carrying migrants sank in Greek waters late Wednesday, and rescuers were looking for dozens still missing, authorities said early Thursday. The coast guard said 15 bodies had been recovered near the eastern island of Lesbos after a dinghy carrying about 40 people sank. Five people were rescued and three had been located on a rocky outcrop near the site of the sinking. A second rescue effort was launched several hundred kilometers (miles) to the west, near the island of Kythira, where a sailboat carrying about 100 migrants hit rocks and sank late Wednesday.
Sydney beats 1950 rainfall record with 3 wet months to spare
SYDNEY — (AP) — Australia’s largest city, Sydney, has been soaked by its wettest year on record with almost three months of expected above-average rain to spare. The city of 5 million people beat its 1950 record of 2,194 millimeters (86.4 inches) at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday when 27.2 mm (1.07 in) of rain had fallen at the Observatory Hill rain gauge since morning, Australia’s Bureau of Meteorology said. Records at Observatory Hill go back to 1859.
Comments / 0