A new flower shop is now serving the Bourbon area. Bourbon Blooms, which is owned by Angela Dace, is located at 386 E. Pine Street. The business is a full-service florist, offering a wide range of floral services, including weddings and funerals, along with gifts, home décor, accessories, candles, jewelry and more. Dace serves as floral designer, as does customer consultant Susan Rector. “We seek out the finest quality of flowers and plants and unique gift items for our clients,” Dace said. “We strive to always provide excellent customer service to our clients and we are passionate about flowers and design.” Bourbon Blooms is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon. For more information, call 573-668-0090 or find the business on Facebook.

BOURBON, MO ・ 10 HOURS AGO