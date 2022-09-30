Read full article on original website
threeriverspublishing.com
New flower shop opens
A new flower shop is now serving the Bourbon area. Bourbon Blooms, which is owned by Angela Dace, is located at 386 E. Pine Street. The business is a full-service florist, offering a wide range of floral services, including weddings and funerals, along with gifts, home décor, accessories, candles, jewelry and more. Dace serves as floral designer, as does customer consultant Susan Rector. “We seek out the finest quality of flowers and plants and unique gift items for our clients,” Dace said. “We strive to always provide excellent customer service to our clients and we are passionate about flowers and design.” Bourbon Blooms is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon. For more information, call 573-668-0090 or find the business on Facebook.
Washington Missourian
PHOTO GALLERY: Union Rummage Sale springs into fall
The Union Parks and Recreation Department's annual Rummage Sale has become a spring tradition. But a fall version was held for the first time Saturday at City Auditorium. Along with vendors selling everything from dollhouses to artwork, the Franklin County Humane Society had cats available for adoption for $25. It is part of its special through Oct. 8 that allows people to adopt a cat for $25 and a second for free. In addition, several vendors raised money for the humane society.
threeriverspublishing.com
A Spooktacular event planned at Meramec State Park Oct. 15
Meramec State Park presents Spooktacular! On Saturday, Oct. 15, join park team members for a day full of Halloween-related activities. The activities are being held throughout the park and include:. • 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. - Coloring Contest, held in the tent across from Shower House 1. Contest begins...
myleaderpaper.com
Applications open Oct. 3 for Toys and More distribution
Applications will open soon for the annual Jefferson County Toys and More holiday distribution. The group collects new toys, clothing, shoes and nonperishable food to help make a better holiday for families in need all across Jefferson County. Donations also are being sought, and a number of events are scheduled...
timesnewspapers.com
“It’s Going To Be Incredible”
Bikers, hikers and runners in the area, particularly in Kirkwood, are chomping at the bit to use the new Interstate 44 bridge lane over the Meramec River. The lane is dedicated for their use, but ramps and other infrastructure — also for their use — are still under construction.
Washington Missourian
PHOTO GALLERY: Union Homecoming kicks off with parade
Numerous entries took part in the Union R-XI School District's annual Homecoming Parade Friday in downtown Union. People lined the streets to see various school groups pass, including the marching band, sports teams and FFA. The Wildcats will take on Warrenton at 7 p.m. Friday in Union's homecoming football game...
kjfmradio.com
NECAC seeks homeowners for free renovation program
PIKE COUNTY, Mo. — The North East Community Action Corporation (NECAC) is seeking homeowners for a program that provides free materials with participants doing the labor. NECAC administers the USDA Rural Development Self-Help Housing program in Lincoln, Marion, Monroe, Montgomery, Pike, Ralls, Shelby and Warren counties. Participants must meet...
myleaderpaper.com
De Soto Mayor Henry resigns
De Soto Mayor Clayton Henry has resigned after serving five and a half years on the De Soto City Council, including the last six months as the city’s mayor. Henry, 64, announced his resignation at the Sept. 19 City Council meeting, explaining that he has moved a mile outside the city limits, which disqualified him from being a member of the council.
midriversnewsmagazine.com
Lake Saint Louis continues to see The Meadows as its ‘downtown’
In 2019 and 2020, Mid Rivers Newsmagazine published several articles about The Meadows, its stores and restaurants, new apartments being built, and “shark tank” competitions to promote the next new ideas in retail. At that time, Lake Saint Louis leaders and residents viewed The Meadows as “the new downtown” of the city.
Stolen ambulance chase ends in south St. Louis
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A police chase of a stolen ambulance that started in Jefferson County Monday morning ended in south St. Louis. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department said multiple agencies followed the ambulance along northbound I-55 through Jefferson County at about 9 a.m. Once the vehicle traveled into St. Louis County, Jefferson County deputies terminated their pursuit. The ambulance continued heading east into St. Louis City.
myleaderpaper.com
Equipment stolen from Barnhart cemetery
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of about $2,575 worth of equipment from a building at Shepherd Hills Cemetery, 1925 Old Hwy. M, in Barnhart. A chainsaw, concrete saw, power washer and welder were reported stolen from the cemetery’s shop, the Sheriff’s Office reported.
Another Licking prisoner dies: 7th in one month
LICKING, Mo. — Another prisoner of the South Central Correctional Center in Licking, Missouri, died. Demarco Washington, 35, of St. Louis County, is the seventh prisoner to die in one month at the Licking prison. He was serving a 10-year sentence for first-degree endangering the welfare of a child, two counts of second-degree burglary, and […]
$50,000 scratchers ticket sold in Barnhart
BARNHART, Mo. – A Missouri scratchers player won a $50,000 prize after playing the $50 “Millionaire Blowout” game. The ticket was purchased at the On the Run gas station on Catlin Drive in Barnhart. The player claimed the prize at the Missouri Lottery’s regional office on September 13.
myleaderpaper.com
Storage bin stolen from outside Eureka home
Eureka Police are investigating the theft of items worth about $1,130 from outside a home in the 900 block of Gandolf Way. The items appear to have been stolen when the victims, an 82-year-old man and an 83-year-old woman, were moving into the home, police reported. The victims said the...
Missourinet
Missouri S&T Student stumbles upon triceratops frill in Montana (LISTEN)
A Missouri college student found a dinosaur fossil during recent field schooling in Montana. The fossil dates back about sixty million years. Alisa Nelson talks to Emma Puetz, a junior in geology at Missouri University of Science and Technology, in Rolla, about the big find. (LISTEN 12:40)
mymoinfo.com
Jefferson County Health Department’s High Ridge location set to close
(Jefferson County) The Jefferson County Health Department (JCHD) High Ridge location will be closing in the future. JCHD spokeswoman Brianne Zwiener says the board made the decision during its September meeting to close the location. When it comes to coverage, the JCHD plans to provide healthcare in other ways in...
Two die in head-on crash in rural Missouri
Two men died in a head-on crash Friday evening in rural Missouri. Investigators say it happened as one driver tried to overtake another vehicle on a highway.
Fire damages well-known Illinois bakery overnight
A fire at a well-known bakery in Waterloo does significant damage to a beloved business.
myleaderpaper.com
Three alleged pickpocket artists arrested at Arnold Walmart
The Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney’s office has charged two men and a woman from Romania in connection with the theft of a man’s wallet at the Walmart store in Arnold. Police believe the three have been pickpocketing throughout Missouri and other states, Arnold Police reported. The three suspects...
krcgtv.com
Endangered silver advisory canceled after missing man found
MONTGOMERY COUNTY — The Montgomery County Sheriff's Department canceled an Endangered Silver Advisory for a missing adult incident that happened in Jonesburg, MO early Wednesday afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the missing adult was 66-year-old John Olds, Sr, who is 5"9, 150 pounds with gray hair,...
