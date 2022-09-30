ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston 25 News WFXT

Colorado man flees court, rides bicycle to escape

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15iTSW_0iGAJTW100

BOULDER, Colo. — Colorado authorities are searching for a man who fled a courtroom and escaped by riding a bicycle after he was ordered to be taken into custody, authorities said.

According to a news release from the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, Cody Coon, 30, has several active felony arrest warrants. He faces charges of resisting arrest, second-degree assault on a peace officer, retaliation against a witness-victim and eluding police.

Coon entered a courtroom at about 2 p.m. MDT on Tuesday outside a secured perimeter, the Daily Camera reported. When a judge remanded Coon into custody, he bolted from the courthouse and ran out of the front entrance of the jail, according to the newspaper.

Deputies followed Coon for a short distance but could not catch him, the sheriff’s office said.

Officers from the Boulder Police Department also responded and established a perimeter. A witness told deputies they observed a man fitting Coon’s description fleeing the area on a bicycle, the release said.

An hour later a deputy said he saw Coon on a bicycle in Boulder, but deputies and officers from the Boulder Police Department were unable to find him, according to the Daily Camera.

Coon is still at large, and the sheriff’s office said he is believed to be in the Boulder area.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Colorado shooting: 2 teens accused of trespassing killed in shootout with resident

NORTHGLENN, Colo. — Two teenage boys have died from gunshot wounds after they allegedly trespassed in a Colorado backyard and exchanged fire with the resident, police said. According to The Associated Press, the incident occurred Sunday afternoon at a home on Pearl Street in Northglenn, a Denver suburb. Northglenn police arrived to find two juvenile males who had been shot and rushed them to a nearby hospital, where they died, the department said in a news release Monday.
NORTHGLENN, CO
CBS Denver

Greeley police search for road rage, carjacking suspect

Police are investigating a road rage incident that led to several attempted carjackings in Greeley. It happened near Highway 257 and 10th Street. Police said the suspect intentionally rammed his vehicle into the other vehicles on the road and then got out of his car. He then tried to carjack several vehicles that he also stopped. He was unsuccessful and ran away. Police said the suspect is still on the run. The suspect's vehicle had also been stolen. 
GREELEY, CO
9NEWS

2 found dead in Loveland home

LOVELAND, Colo. — Police said there is no known threat to the public after two people were found dead in a Loveland home Monday morning. The Loveland Police Department said around 8:30 a.m., a relative asked officers to conduct a welfare check at a home on Lincoln Avenue. When officers arrived, they found two people dead inside the home. The victims were a 67-year-old man and a 59-year-old woman. Their names have not yet been released.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorado#Bike#Police#Mdt#The Daily Camera#Cox Media Group
Westword

How Fentanyl Deaths Have Overwhelmed a Denver-Area Coroner's Office

The ongoing fatal-overdose crisis has been supercharged by fentanyl, which continues to wreak havoc in metro Denver and beyond. But while the tragic consequences for victims' loved ones and challenges for law enforcement agencies have been well documented, the effects on county medical examiners have been widely overlooked. And they are profound, as Arapahoe County Coroner Dr. Kelly Lear understands all too well.
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
WGAU

Colorado police shoot and kill robbery suspect near Denver airport

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora, Colorado police fatally shot a male robbery suspect they said threatened them with a gun following a vehicle chase that ended by Denver International Airport on Saturday, authorities said at a news conference. Denver's chief of police, Ron Thomas, said two male suspects robbed a...
AURORA, CO
The Denver Gazette

Pursuit and crash results in fatality, arrest

A police-involved shooting near Denver International Airport (DIA) left one person dead and an officer injured this morning, police said. The shooting followed a police pursuit that ended in a crash near East 75th Avenue and Gun Club Road. At 5:30 a.m. Saturday, the Aurora Police Department located a car...
AURORA, CO
CBS News

Video shows moment shooting breaks out in Boulder early Sunday morning

Video being shared among students, and circulating on social media, seems to show a shootout on The Hill in Boulder near the University of Colorado campus early Sunday morning. At the time Boulder Police were responding to a disturbance call nearby and rushed to the scene. "They came around the...
BOULDER, CO
CBS Denver

Investigation underway into death of CSU student

A student at Colorado State University died Sunday morning in Durward Hall, according to a spokesperson for the Fort Collins university. The student was found unresponsive and not breathing in Durward Hall in the early hours of Sunday. CSU Police and area paramedics were dispatched to the dormitory tower Sunday morning on a report of a student having medical issues. CSU issued a statement saying first responders attempted lifesaving procedures on the student, which were not successful. While there is no reported threat to students on campus, the university said CSUPD is investigating the student's death. The cause of death will ultimately be released by the Larimer County Coroner's office. A spokesperson for the university expressed condolences to friends and family of the deceased student, who has not been publicly identified. 
The Denver Gazette

1 deceased, 1 in custody following pursuit and crash

There is a high police presence near 75th Avenue and Gun Club Road, according to a tweet by the Aurora Police Department. A pursuit led to an eventual crash between suspects. Police reportedly fired gun shots. One person died and another is currently in custody. An officer was hurt during the pursuit and crash, but is likely to recover, according to authorities.
AURORA, CO
denverite.com

Teen arrested, charged in death of 14-year-old Denver boy this summer

A 17-year-old boy was arrested Friday night in Southwest Denver and accused of murder in the death of 14-year-old Josiaz “JoJo” Aragon. Denver police said the teen, who’s name hasn’t been released because of his age, has been charged with first-degree murder, aggravated robbery, tampering with physical evidence and possession of a handgun by a juvenile.
DENVER, CO
Westword

Update: Irene Martinez Arrested in Fatal Lakewood Hit-and-Run

Update: Shortly before 11 a.m. on September 30, the Lakewood Police Department announced that Aurora resident Irene Martinez, 55, had been arrested on suspicion of leaving the scene of an accident involving death related to a fatal hit-and-run near the intersection of West Colfax Avenue and Kendall Street last night. Continue for our previous coverage.
LAKEWOOD, CO
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
124K+
Followers
131K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy