Scott Brown
5d ago
Hero isn't a word that should be used for people that happen to be good at a sport and are way overpaid. That is a word for military, fire, police, etc
Consider This ...
5d ago
… if football players are your ‘hero’s’ you are in trouble: call them next time you’re in trouble or need some sort of help, lol! Some role models you chose: hope your kids grow up to be exactly like them
13
George Brown
5d ago
Chris was offered a safer helmet design concept.... his group did not even call back. Chris.. stop taking bows for your concern.... start thinking...!
