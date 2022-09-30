Read full article on original website
WETM
Arizona weighing in-state tuition rate for some non-citizens
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona voters this November will decide whether to allow students regardless of their immigration status to obtain financial aid and cheaper in-state tuition at state universities and community colleges. At least 18 states, including California and Virginia, as well as the District of Columbia now offer...
WETM
Senatorial candidate Oz makes appearance in Scranton
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s one of the most closely watched races in the nation, the U.S. Senate seat in Pennsylvania. Republican Senatorial Candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz held a campaign rally Tuesday afternoon at the FOP Lodge 2 in Scranton. Oz touted his support for law enforcement and attacked his Democratic opponent John Fetterman for allegedly being soft on crime.
WETM
Langworthy visiting Elmira sharing pro-business agenda
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Republican nominee for New York’s 23rd Congressional District, Nick Langworthy, is visiting Elmira on October 4. Langworthy will be visiting Classic Tile Imports to roll out his pro-business agenda and announce his endorsement by the National Federation of Independent Businesses (NFIB) at 2 p.m.
WETM
‘Halloween’ slasher Michael Myers is hiding in every listing photo of New Hampshire home: Can you spot him?
(NEXSTAR) – A real estate agent in New Hampshire is making it easier than ever to imagine yourself being relentlessly stalked across the grounds of a lovely two-bedroom Cape-style home. Tom Bolduc, of Keller Williams Realty Metropolitan in southern New Hampshire, has been in the business for a little...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WETM
The Wall That Heals Comes to the Twin Tiers
SAYRE, PA. (WETM) – This weekend we have the opportunity to pay homage to the fallen heroes we lost in Vietnam with the arrival of the Vietnam Veteran Memorial Fund’s (VVMF) Wall That Heals. The Wall That Heals has been on its 27th annual national tour since March...
WETM
Cybersecurity Awareness Month
Pa. student charged with threatening, bringing weapon …. Pa. student charged with threatening, bringing weapon to school. Local football team honors memory of teammates dad. Christina Sulcer lost her husband Jesse Sulcer unexpectedly two years ago on October 2nd, leaving her to raise their two sons. Local football team honors...
WETM
Regional Forecast – Finger Lakes (10/5/22)
Happy Wednesday! Clouds on the decrease this morning but some showers are still lingering for part of Bradford county. We dry out throughout the day and turn mostly sunny. Temperatures are also mild today and tomorrow. High-level clouds filter in overnight but we generally stay mostly clear. Dry weather for most on Thursday with clouds on the increase. An isolated shower is possible in the late evening hours of Thursday.
