Florida State

LIVE UPDATES: Florida works toward recovery as Hurricane Ian heads toward the Carolinas

By Jason Kelly, WFTV.com
 5 days ago
ORLANDO, Fla. — Hurricane Ian left significant wind and rain damage across Central Florida Wednesday into Thursday before weakening, then strengthening again into a hurricane as it heads to the Carolinas.

Florida is working toward recovering from the storm. See live updates below:

8:29 a.m. update:

Gov. Ron DeSantis is set to hold a Friday morning briefing on the state’s response to Hurricane Ian.

DeSantis is scheduled to speak in Tallahassee at 8:45 a.m.

WFTV will provide live coverage of the governor’s briefing both on air and online.

7:57 a.m. update:

Thousands of people in Central Florida will wake up Friday with no power.

Duke expects to have nearly 10,000 line workers, tree professionals and damage assessment workers spread out across the state.

As of Friday morning, more than 27,000 Orlando Utilities Commission customers are in the dark, as well as nearly 295,000 Duke Energy customers, nearly 211,000 Florida Power and Light customers and more than 2,500 Kissimmee Utility Authority customers.

This team is getting aid from Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio.

6:30 a.m. update:

Recovery efforts are underway across Central Florida.

See our in-depth coverage in the video below:

5:20 a.m. update:

Thousands of people were evacuated from nursing homes and hospitals across Florida on Thursday even as winds and water from Hurricane Ian began receding.

Hundreds of those evacuations were taking place across the hard-hit Fort Myers region, where damage cut off potable water to at least nine hospitals.

Click here for more details.

3:45 a.m. update:

Hurricane Ian is out of the picture for Central Florida, but is expected to make landfall Friday afternoon as a Category 1 hurricane in South Carolina, Channel 9 meteorologist Brian Shields said.

Seas are expected to stay high as Ian whipped autumn air into the area.

Temperatures are expected to be sunny and a high of 81 on Friday and in the mid-60s in the evening.

Over the weekend, temperatures will be in the 80s and dry, which will continue into next week.

2:30 a.m. update:

Hurricane Ian has left a devastating impact across Florida.

See photos in the gallery below:

1:17 a.m. update:

Hurricane Ian produced strong winds and heavy rain, which led to most Central Florida trash collection schedules being paused.

You can find a county-by-county breakdown of garbage pickup here.

12:15 a.m. update:

As power works to get restored, there are ways to track outages across Central Florida.

