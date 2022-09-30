Read full article on original website
411mania.com
Seth Rollins and Others Pose as The Shield at WWE Live Event (Pic, Clip)
During the WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event in Bismarck, ND this past Saturday, Seth Rollins, Austin Theory and The Miz did the Shield’s pose at one point. The heels were teaming against Bobby Lashley, Dolph Ziggler and Kevin Owens when the spot happened. They then tried the Shield’s triple powerbomb on Lashley, complete with Rollins mocking Roman Reigns, before Ziggler broke it up.
411mania.com
Hall’s WWE Raw Review 10.3.22
Commentators: Jimmy Smith, Corey Graves, Byron Saxton. It’s the go home show for Extreme Rules and the show is mostly set. However, it still doesn’t feel like there is anything that stands out as a main event. I would assume it’s going to be the Fight Pit between Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle, but the card feels like it is lacking something even if there isn’t much room for anything else. Let’s get to it.
411mania.com
Former NXT Wrestler Spotted at the WWE Performance Center
PWInsider reports that former NXT wrestler Biff Busick (aka Oney Lorcan) was spotted at the WWE Performance Center this week. He was working there as a guest coach. There’s no word on if there are any plans to bring him back full time. Busick is a former NXT tag...
411mania.com
Hall’s NXT Review – 10.4.22
Location: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida. Commentators: Sudu Shah, Wade Barrett, Byron Saxton. We’re coming up on Halloween Havoc near the end of the month and the card seems to be set. They still have a few things that need to be done to get ready for the show though and we will probably get some more of that build this week. We also have some guest stars coming in this week from Smackdown so things should be feeling bigger. Let’s get to it.
411mania.com
Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event
– WWE taped the following matchups for this week’s edition of Main Event prior to Raw, per WrestlingInc.com. * Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs beat R-Truth and Shelton Benjamin. * Fallon Henley beat Dana Brooke.
411mania.com
411’s RAW Talk Report: 10.03.22 – Balor and Riddle Hype Extreme Rules, and More!
-I’m not going to lie as I missed most of RAW due to my Niners dominating the Rams. I love football! My Retro Review of WWF One Night Only will be up tomorrow or Wednesday. Also, I will have a recap of the new Vice show about the Territory Days that debuts tomorrow. Now for RAW Talk! Let’s get to it!
411mania.com
WWE Revealing New Look For Tonight’s NXT
WWE NXT is going to have a new look starting tonight, according to a new report. PWInsider reports that the revamped setup for NXT will be revealed tonight with the return to live episodes. The site notes that the venue will have a revamped ringside area for more space around...
411mania.com
Ask 411 Wrestling: What is Inoki-ism?
Welcome guys, gals, and gender non-binary pals, to Ask 411 Wrestling. I am your party host, Ryan Byers, and I am here to answer some of your burning inquiries about professional wrestling. If you have one of those queries searing a hole in your brain, feel free to send it...
411mania.com
Pick Your Poison Matches Set For WWE NXT In Two Weeks
WWE has set two Pick Your Poison matches for NXT in two weeks. On tonight’s show, Grayson Waller revealed that Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade will pick each other’s opponents for the October 18th show ahead of their Weapons Wild match at Halloween Havoc. Waller noted that the competitors could be anyone on the WWE roster, in or out of NXT.
411mania.com
Lio Rush vs. Jacob Fatu Set For MLW Fightland
Lio Rush and Jacob Fatu will clash at MLW Fightland later this month. MLW announced on Monday that Rush and Fatu will do battle at the October 30th show in Philadelphia at the 2300 Arena. The updated lineup for the show, which is a taping for MLW Fusion, is:. *...
411mania.com
Warrior Wrestling 25 Results: The Lucha Brothers Win In Main Event
Warrior Wrestling held their 25th event last night at Marian Catholic High School in Chicago Heights, Illinois. Here are results, via Fightful:. * The Briscoe Brothers def. The Rascalz (Myron Reed & Zachary Wentz) * Calvin Tankman vs. Jay Lethal went to a time limit draw. * Warrior Wrestling Title...
411mania.com
Matches Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT
WWE has announced three matches for next week’s episode of NXT. The following bouts were announced on tonight’s episode for next week’s show, which airs live Tuesday on USA Network:. * NXT North American Match Best Of Three Qualifying Match: Axiom vs. Nathan Frazer (1-1) * Wes...
411mania.com
ROH World Title Match & More Announced For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
Chris Jericho and Bryan Danielson’s ROH World Title bout is official among the matches set for next week’s AEW Dynamite. AEW announced the following matches for next week’s show, which takes place next Wednesday in Toronto:. * ROH World Championship Match: Chris Jericho (c) vs. Bryan Danielson.
411mania.com
Sammy Guevara, Andrade El Idolo Reportedly Involved In Backstage Fight, Andrade Sent Home
The Sammy Guevara and Andre El Idolo issues reportedly boiled over to a backstage altercation at AEW Dynamite, with Andrade said to have been sent home. As reported, the two went back and forth on Twitter over an interview that El Idolo gave during which he said Guevara had complained that he hit him too hard in the ring, which prompted Guevara to take shots at El Idolo and led to the back and forth.
411mania.com
Jimmy Smith Critiques Daniel Cormier’s Raw Appearance, Talks Cormier’s Extreme Rules Role
Daniel Cormier appeared on this week’s WWE Raw to hype his role as the guest referee for Seth Rollins vs. Matt Riddle at Extreme Rules, and Jimmy Smith had a lot of thoughts about the appearance. Cormier appeared in a satellite video on Monday’s show to address Riddle and Rollins ahead of the Fight Pit at Extreme Rules, and the voice of Raw talked about it on his MMA on Sirius XM show, expressing some issues with Cormier’s promo while talking about Cormier potentially being involved more in WWE moving forward. You can check out some highlights below, per Fightful:
411mania.com
Updated WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Card
WWE has an updated lineup for NXT Halloween Havoc after this week’s episode of NXT. You can see the latest card below for the show, which takes place on October 22 and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network:. * NXT Championship Match: Bron Breakker vs. Ilja Dragunov vs....
411mania.com
Updated Lineup for NJPW Declaration of Power
– NJPW has confirmed the full lineup for next week’s Declaration of Power show. The event will be held on Monday, October 10 at Sumo Hall in Tokyo, Japan. The card will be streamed live in Japanese and English on New Japan World. Here’s the updated lineup:. *...
411mania.com
More Backstage Notes From Last Night’s WWE Raw, Some Late Changes That Were Made
– Fightful Select has a report with additional notes from last night’s episode of WWE Raw. According to the report, there were plans at one point to make The Judgment Day vs. AJ Styles and Rey Mysterio the main event for last night’s USA Network broadcast. Instead, Iyo Sky vs. Alexa Bliss was the main event, and Judgment Day vs. Rey Mysterio & AJ Styles kicked off the show.
411mania.com
Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage
Commentators: Jimmy Smith, Corey Graves, Byron Saxton. It’s the go home show for Extreme Rules and the show is mostly set. However, it still doesn’t feel like there is anything that stands out as a main event. I would assume it’s going to be the Fight Pit between Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle, but the card feels like it is lacking something even if there isn’t much room for anything else. Let’s get to it.
411mania.com
This Week’s AEW Dark Is Online
Dante Martin, Matt Sydal and more are in action on tonight’s AEW Dark, and the livestream is online. You can check out the video below for the show, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT and features the following matches:. * Abadon vs. Freya States. * AR...
