Charleston, SC

Florida’s island dwellers digging out from Ian’s destruction

ST. JAMES CITY, Fla. (AP) — Following Hurricane Ian’s destruction, many residents on one Florida island have stayed put for days without electricity and other resources while hoping the lone bridge to the mainland is repaired. Pine Island, the largest barrier island off Florida’s Gulf Coast, has been...
EXPLAINER: Tax cut trend reaches two-thirds of states

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — States brimming with cash are cutting taxes at a rapid pace. With the enactment Wednesday of an income tax cut in Missouri, about two-thirds of U.S. states have adopted some sort of tax relief in 2022. For taxpayers, the trend means billions of dollars...
In Wisconsin, Michels’ shift on abortion isn’t 1st reversal

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican Tim Michels was talking to a roomful of party activists in early September when he fielded a question about his position on abortion. Michels vowed he would never change, and said he was “winning” his race against Democratic Gov. Tim Evers precisely because people saw him as “a man of conviction, a man who doesn’t waffle.”
NYS ‘Fall Harvest Tour’ for cannabis stops in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — State officials hope to have the first-ever, adult-use cannabis sales happening by the end of this year. To finish off the growing season, the Office of Cannabis Management is launching its first-ever “Fall Harvest Tour.”. The first stop of the tour is a farm...
Video: Bus driver appears to nod off before Colorado crash

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — A bus driver in Colorado appeared to be “nodding off” when he ran a red light and caused a six-vehicle crash over the summer, according to video and documents related to the incident. The Aug. 25 crash happened around sunrise on Parker Road...
