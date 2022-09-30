Dan Lambert has revealed he's made a major decision about his relationship with AEW. Lambert made an appearance on Tuesday's episode of the "Insight" podcast with Chris Van Vliet and told the host that after The Men of the Year faction's most recent feud wrapped up this summer, he pulled owner Tony Khan aside to inform him that he was leaving. At the time, Scorpio Sky dropped the TNT Championship to Wardlow and, Lambert explained, "Sky was going to take a couple months off because he had a knee injury that needed to heal and Page was getting repackaged to what he's doing now with The Firm and the work with MJF, so I just thought that was a good time [to leave]."

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO