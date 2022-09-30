Read full article on original website
411mania.com
Andrade El Idolo on Learning About Backstage Fight at AEW All Out, His Issue With Sammy Guevara
– During a recent interview with Mas Lucha, AEW star Andrade El Idolo discussed learning about the backstage altercation following AEW All Out with CM Punk, Kenny Omega, and The Young Bucks. He also revealed he had an issue in AEW with Sammy Guevara. The two previously faced each other in a TNT Title Match on the February 25 edition of Rampage earlier this year. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):
wrestlinginc.com
Dan Lambert Gives Major Update On His AEW Status
Dan Lambert has revealed he's made a major decision about his relationship with AEW. Lambert made an appearance on Tuesday's episode of the "Insight" podcast with Chris Van Vliet and told the host that after The Men of the Year faction's most recent feud wrapped up this summer, he pulled owner Tony Khan aside to inform him that he was leaving. At the time, Scorpio Sky dropped the TNT Championship to Wardlow and, Lambert explained, "Sky was going to take a couple months off because he had a knee injury that needed to heal and Page was getting repackaged to what he's doing now with The Firm and the work with MJF, so I just thought that was a good time [to leave]."
411mania.com
Rhea Ripley On the Fan Response To Her Work With Dominik, Who Pitched Her Being Paired With Damian Priest
Rhea Ripley is loving the fan reactions to her interactions with Dominik Mysterio, and she recently talked about the matter along with being paired with Damian Priest in The Judgment Day. Ripley spoke with Metro for a new interview, and you can check out some highlights below:. On the fan...
stillrealtous.com
Drew McIntyre Reveals What He Asked Roman Reigns After Match At Clash At The Castle
Last month Drew McIntyre challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Clash at the Castle and it was Roman who walked out with the gold after Solo Sikoa helped him get the win. The United Kingdom had been waiting a long time for an event like Clash at the Castle and the fans inside Principality Stadium were loud throughout the show.
stillrealtous.com
Surprising Name Rumored For Brock Lesnar’s Next Opponent
Brock Lesnar last competed when he challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam, but unfortunately for Brock it was The Tribal Chief who picked up the victory that night. Even though Lesnar has been sitting on the sidelines it’s expected that he will return at some point, and it looks like a big opponent could be waiting for him.
MMA Fighting
Paulo Costa jokes that Dana White’s impressive physique photo is from ‘secret juice’
A photo of a shredded UFC President Dana White has been making the rounds, and one of his most talked-about fighters is taking credit. White on Sunday shared a video talking about turning his health around, which included a picture of him showing off a set of abs at the gym. After fans were wowed by the 53-year-old’s physique, middleweight contender Paulo Costa joked that White’s success was from his “secret juice.”
ringsidenews.com
Multiple WWE Superstars Injured Before RAW
Pro wrestling isn’t ballet, and that’s been said many times before. It seems that a WWE Superstar might be injured, because a medical device is now required. Sean Sapp reported behind Fightful’s paywall that an unnamed Superstar was sent to the trainer’s room. It was also said that another is using a walking boot right now.
iheart.com
2 Top AEW Stars Involved In Fight, 1 Sent Home Before 'Dynamite': Report
All Elite Wrestling stars Sammy Guevara and Andrade El Idolo were reportedly involved in a physical altercation, which resulted in punches thrown and Andrade being sent home, prior to the live broadcast of Dynamite on Wednesday (October 5) night, sources with knowledge of the situation told TMZ Sports. The incident...
wrestlingrumors.net
Another WWE Star Out Of Action With Injury
That could slow him down. There are few things in wrestling that are as unfortunate as an injury. Someone can be on an absolute roll and have everything slowed down all at once. One of the worst parts is having to wait awhile before the severity is known, as some injuries can keep a star on the shelf for a long time. Hopefully that isn’t the case again, as a WWE star is hurt.
PWMania
WWE Teases a Heel Turn for Top Star on RAW
A top WWE star could be preparing for a heel turn. On tonight’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, AJ Styles and Rey Mysterio were defeated in a tag team match by Damien Priest and Finn Balor. The babyfaces lost because Mysterio was distracted by Dominik at ringside. Rhea Ripley was able to take out Rey at ringside while Styles fought the final moments of the match.
411mania.com
Seth Rollins and Others Pose as The Shield at WWE Live Event (Pic, Clip)
During the WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event in Bismarck, ND this past Saturday, Seth Rollins, Austin Theory and The Miz did the Shield’s pose at one point. The heels were teaming against Bobby Lashley, Dolph Ziggler and Kevin Owens when the spot happened. They then tried the Shield’s triple powerbomb on Lashley, complete with Rollins mocking Roman Reigns, before Ziggler broke it up.
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Wants To Join AEW
Since AEW first formed three years ago fans have seen a number of former WWE stars join the company. Miro happened to be one of the names that joined All Elite Wrestling and fans have often wondered if his wife CJ Perry could also end up in the promotion. The...
Hulk Hogan Reacts To The Passing Of Antonio Inoki
Another titan of the wrestling industry has taken to social media to pay tribute to Antonio Inoki. New Japan Pro Wrestling founder, Antonio Inoki sadly passed away at the age of 79 on Friday, September 30, 2022. Now, Hulk Hogan, his former adversary and partner in NJPW during the early-mid 1980s has reacted to the news with a post on his Facebook page.
wrestlingrumors.net
Longtime WWE Name Gone From Company After 14 Year Tenure
He was a big deal. There are all kinds of people who work together to make WWE programming a success. While the wrestlers are the ones who get the most attention, several other people are there to make the show come together as well. Some of these people will almost never get any recognition and now one of them is departing the company after a long time.
ringsidenews.com
Vince McMahon Ordered Justin Roberts To Tone Down John Cena’s Ring Introduction
John Cena is a 16-time World Champion and carried the company on his back throughout the PG era. Cena eventually became a part-timer due to his Hollywood obligations as well. Being one of the biggest stars in the history of WWE, it is not hard to see why he always gets introduced with a lot of bravado by many announcers. This includes former WWE announcer Justin Roberts, who really went over the top for his introduction.
wrestlinginc.com
Update On Status Of Investigation Into Backstage AEW All Out Fight
It has now officially been a month and a day since AEW All Out, whose actual in-ring events immediate took a backseat to the wild post-show media scrum that led to a backstage incident between CM Punk, Ace Steel, the Young Bucks, and Kenny Omega. Punk, Omega, and the Bucks were all stripped of their AEW World and World Trios Championships in the aftermath, and none of them have been seen on AEW TV since. The question now becomes when, or even if, we'll see any of them again.
wrestlinginc.com
Bobby Lashley Shows Respect To Fellow WWE Star Following Raw
WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley has taken to Twitter to heap praise on his opponent from last night's episode of "WWE Raw." During the broadcast at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota, "The All Mighty" went one-on-one with Mustafa Ali in a non-title match, successfully defeating the former Retribution leader via referee's stoppage. As a show of respect, Lashley posted an image of himself and Ali backstage fist pumping after the bout on social media, captioning the image "You brought the fight, @AliWWE. Much respect. #WWERaw."
wrestlinginc.com
Liv Morgan Seems To Take Issue With WWE Extreme Rules Poster
"SmackDown" Women's Champion Liv Morgan is currently gearing up to defend her title against Ronda Rousey this Saturday at WWE Extreme Rules, but she's taken the time to take a shot at the official poster for the upcoming premium live event. Despite the fact she is not the champion, WWE has opted to put Rousey front and center on the poster rather than Morgan, which prompted the former Riott Squad member to simply tweet, "LOL."
wrestlinginc.com
Dutch Mantel Makes Bold Prediction About What Will Happen To Roman Reigns After He Drops WWE Titles
This year marks Dutch Mantel's 50th anniversary in pro wrestling, where he has been a wrestler, manager, booker, and producer/agent. With such a storied history, Mantel has become a sage of sports entertainment, and he recently shared some of that knowledge with Sportskeeda. Mantel believes Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is on the road to a babyface turn, and if that happens, Mantel said the creative team needs to establish more heel characters.
