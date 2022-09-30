Read full article on original website
JUST IN: Lee Bank Foundation distributes $48,600 in third grant funding round of 2022
Lee — In their third round of 2022 community funding, Lee Bank Foundation has awarded $48,600 to 16 organizations in the Berkshires in the form of grants to support their local programming ranging from $1,000 to $10,600 respectively. The foundation was founded in 2021 and awarded a total of...
Dream Away Lodge to reopen with new owners, ambience preserved
Becket — The Dream Away Lodge, located on 1342 County Rd., will reopen with new owners in April. The lodge, which operates out of an over 200-year-old farmhouse, has a legacy that goes back more than 90 years, from its founder Mamma Maria Frasca to its most recent owner Daniel Osman who purchased the lodge back in 1997.
Local rabbis respond to Carole Owens
We were surprised to look in the Edge on October 4 to find an article on Chanukah. Chanukah already? Still, if Halloween candy can be on display in the groceries as the school year gets started, perhaps it is never too early to start talking about Chanukah. Maybe we missed...
CONCERT PREVIEW: Banjo god Tony Trischka with Robot Plane at the Guthrie Center October 8
Great Barrington — Banjo god Tony Trischka will perform at the Guthrie Center Saturday, October 8, at 8 p.m. backed by the newly formed Robot Plane, a string band featuring National Mandolin Champion Jacob Jolliff (Yonder Mountain String Band); Scottish-born singer-songwriter, fiddle player, and composer Hannah Read; and bassist-multi-instrumentalist Jared Engel.
BITS & BYTES: Lauren Clark exhibition; Clark Art Institute Indigenous Peoples’ Day; Cemetery Tours; 87th Annual Harvest Festival; Chamber music concert
See “Ground; Matter as Form” Sculpture Exhibition. Great Barrington — Lauren Clark Fine Art presents “Ground; Matter as Form”, a two person exhibition featuring work by sculptors Joe Wheaton and Michael Boroniec. A reception for the artists will be held Saturday, October 8 from 5-7 p.m.
CONCERT PREVIEW: Borromeo String Quartet presented on October 9 by Clarion Concerts and on November 6 by Close Encounters with Music
Pine Plains — You can tease members of the Borromeo String Quartet all you want about their fanatical attention to the tiniest smudges of ink on Beethoven’s nearly indecipherable autograph scores. But when you hear them play, you’ll be happy to give these musicians the last laugh.
