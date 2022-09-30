ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Dream Away Lodge to reopen with new owners, ambience preserved

Becket — The Dream Away Lodge, located on 1342 County Rd., will reopen with new owners in April. The lodge, which operates out of an over 200-year-old farmhouse, has a legacy that goes back more than 90 years, from its founder Mamma Maria Frasca to its most recent owner Daniel Osman who purchased the lodge back in 1997.
BECKET, MA
Local rabbis respond to Carole Owens

We were surprised to look in the Edge on October 4 to find an article on Chanukah. Chanukah already? Still, if Halloween candy can be on display in the groceries as the school year gets started, perhaps it is never too early to start talking about Chanukah. Maybe we missed...
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
CONCERT PREVIEW: Banjo god Tony Trischka with Robot Plane at the Guthrie Center October 8

Great Barrington — Banjo god Tony Trischka will perform at the Guthrie Center Saturday, October 8, at 8 p.m. backed by the newly formed Robot Plane, a string band featuring National Mandolin Champion Jacob Jolliff (Yonder Mountain String Band); Scottish-born singer-songwriter, fiddle player, and composer Hannah Read; and bassist-multi-instrumentalist Jared Engel.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
BITS & BYTES: Lauren Clark exhibition; Clark Art Institute Indigenous Peoples’ Day; Cemetery Tours; 87th Annual Harvest Festival; Chamber music concert

See “Ground; Matter as Form” Sculpture Exhibition. Great Barrington — Lauren Clark Fine Art presents “Ground; Matter as Form”, a two person exhibition featuring work by sculptors Joe Wheaton and Michael Boroniec. A reception for the artists will be held Saturday, October 8 from 5-7 p.m.
STOCKBRIDGE, MA

