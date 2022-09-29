Read full article on original website
1.7 tons of metal removed from Lake County public lands
The Bureau of Land Management Lakeview District and U.S. Forest Service Fremont-Winema National Forest extended their gratitude to the volunteers that participated in the 29th annual National Public Lands Day on Saturday, Sept. 24. National Public Lands Day promotes the connection between people and the environment by inviting everyone to get outside and spend the day caring for and enjoying the outdoors.
Town of Lakeview welcomes new fire chief
The Town of Lakeview would has welcomed Jesse Morris as its new fire chief. Morris assumed his new responsibilities on Monday, Sept. 5. “We are fortunate to have found a candidate with Jesse’s skills, knowledge, and leadership,” said town manager Michele Parry. “We are delighted to have him on our team.”
Lakeview nurse recognized among top preceptors in state
Megan Kruse, lead obstetrics nurse at Lake District Hospital, was recently honored by Oregon Center for Nursing as one of 14 outstanding nurse preceptors throughout the state. OCN explains that nurse preceptors are a key part of successful onboarding and retention of new nursing staff. They support student learning, onboard experienced nurses new to organizations and help newly-graduated nurses transition into practice.
Lakeview community celebrates building's history
Members of the community gathered at the Lake County Senior Center on Thursday, Sept. 29 to celebrate 101 years since the building that now houses the Lake County Senior Citizens Association was built. Those who attended enjoyed hors d’oeuvres and a cake made by Senior Center staff and volunteers, and shared stories about the building. A number of guests were either born in the old hospital — the building’s original purpose — or have children who were born there.
Oregon Community Foundation regional director visits Lakeview
An invitational reception was held on Tuesday, Sept. 27 for Amy Cuddy, a regional director and philanthropic advisor at Oregon Community Foundation. Michael and Robie McGowen of GK Soundbooth, Inc. hosted the reception at their warehouse located in Lakeview’s Industrial Park. Gathered to visit with Amy Cuddy were members of the community interested in the foundation as either investors, receivers or possibly both as OCF’s funds benefit southern Lake County entities.
Lakeview commercial building owner looks for tenants
A new owner has taken over the building at 1303 N. 4th St. in Lakeview that was previously Builders FirstSource. Lance Chen purchased the building about two months ago and said he is now “aggressively looking for tenants” to bring a new business into the space. He has...
Lakeview Elks awards scholarships
Lakeview Elks Lodge recently awarded two $1,500 vocational scholarships to two local graduates, Basil Vickerman and Maxwell Graham. The Elks typically give out just one vocational scholarship, but thanks to an anonymous donation to the scholarship program, two scholarships were awarded this year. Vickerman graduated from Paisley School and is...
LHS cross country focuses on competition
The Lakeview High School Cross Country team wrapped up action at the Oxford Classic on Saturday, Oct. 1. The Honkers had five varsity runners compete on Saturday, with Abi Carter being the highest finisher. Following the action, Honkers Head Coach Caleb Howard said: “We raced well. We had only the...
Honker football defeats Douglas, stays alive in playoff race
The Lakeview High School football team (2-3) kept their playoff hopes alive on Friday, Sept. 28, defeating the Douglas Trojans (2-3) by a score of 38-12. The Honkers continue to control their destiny, needing to win three of their final four games to qualify for the 3A Football State Playoffs.
Tough week for Lakeview High School boys soccer
The Lakeview/Paisley Boys Soccer team (3-5, 3-4) lost their third game in a row on Friday, Sept. 30 falling 5-0 to the North Valley Knights (4-4, 4-3). The loss for the Honkers means they must win four of their next five games to qualify for the state playoffs.
