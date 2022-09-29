Members of the community gathered at the Lake County Senior Center on Thursday, Sept. 29 to celebrate 101 years since the building that now houses the Lake County Senior Citizens Association was built. Those who attended enjoyed hors d’oeuvres and a cake made by Senior Center staff and volunteers, and shared stories about the building. A number of guests were either born in the old hospital — the building’s original purpose — or have children who were born there.

