What’s the best music venue in Chicago?
I’d like to put a points system together. Thinking the following criteria:
1). Atmosphere 2). Sound quality 3). Access to restrooms 4). Access to bar/drinks 5). VIP areas
Am I missing anything?
Thinking I may have to venture out on a bit of self-discovery and report back.
kurthecat: Lincoln Hall
Butterbelieve: I think you’re missing venue design, and for this I’d like to bring up why the Aragon sucks. With the amount of people and the lack of ventilation that place gets, when leaving you’re forced down the stairs that take an incredible amount of time to do so but also with the bad ventilation the condensation builds up and those stairs then become slippery. And don’t get me started on the coat check in winter.
throwaway_4it4: My favorites are Lincoln Hall and Empty Bottle. Not a huge fan of the bathrooms at EB, but the bar/barstaff is great, and it's always easy to see the bands. Also the VIP areas at EB are top notch
JAlfredJR: The Hideout is a close second to Schuba’s IMHO. It’s a rad vibe.
Thanks for all advice!
