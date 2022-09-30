Read full article on original website
Residents allowed to return to Florida island slammed by Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Residents were allowed to return to a coastal island that was decimated by Hurricane Ian on Saturday with a warning from the governor that the disaster isn’t over. Many of the homes still standing on Estero Island lack basic services, so portable restrooms,...
Early data indicates Idaho wolf population is holding steady
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho’s wolf population appears to be holding steady despite recent changes by lawmakers that allow expanded methods and seasons for killing wolves, the state’s top wildlife official said Thursday. Idaho Department of Fish and Game Director Ed Schriever told lawmakers on the Natural...
Fetterman records show light schedule as Pa. lieutenant gov.
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — In his campaign for a crucial U.S. Senate seat, Democrat John Fetterman takes credit for reinventing Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor’s office, transforming it from a political pit stop into a “bully pulpit” from which he’s advanced progressive causes. Records from Fetterman’s...
Temporary restraining order against NY’s concealed carry permit laws
SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A federal judge called multiple parts of New York’s new gun laws unconstitutional and NEWS 10 has a reaction from local gun shops on this latest decision. As the confusion continues to surround the new law, gun shop owner Craig Serafini told NEWS10 the...
Home cultivation of medical marijuana begins in New York
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State took a step forward on Wednesday in its efforts to implement the legalization of marijuana. Medical patients and providers are now allowed to start growing their own cannabis at home. Patients must be at least 21 years old and have to get...
Republican nominee pivots to crime in Kansas governor’s race
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Republican candidate for Kansas governor is pivoting from education to crime as a focus in the final weeks of the campaign, portraying the Democratic incumbent as anti-police because she created a commission on policing and racial justice in response to the state’s protests following the death of George Floyd in 2020.
NYSP Superintendent Kevin Bruen resigns
ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — New York State Police have confirmed that Kevin Bruen is resigning from his post as New York State Police Superintendent. His resignation is effective October 19. This comes after the Governor’s Office told NEWS10 they that were investigating Bruen but did not specify why. As...
New York State Police warn of growing list of scams
(WSYR-TV) — Scams, whether by phone or email, seem to change by the day. “So, we’re seeing an increase in scams,” said Trooper Jack Keller, New York State Police Public Information Officer. “I think what we’re trying to do is get that education and awareness out there that your private information should stay exactly that, private.”
