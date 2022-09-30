Tua to Be Discharged From Hospital, Travel With Team After Injury

The Dolphins quarterback was evaluated for head and neck injuries after exiting in the second quarter of Thursday’s game against the Bengals.

The Dolphins provided an encouraging update on Tua Tagovailoa following Thursday Night Football after the quarterback suffered head and neck injuries in the second quarter against the Bengals.

Shortly after Miami fell to Cincinnati, 27–15, the Dolphins announced Tagovailoa is expected to be discharged from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where he was taken after the injury, and he will fly back with the team.

The frightening scene unfolded after Tagovailoa’s back and head slammed onto the turf following a sack by Bengals defensive tackle Josh Tupou. Miami’s training staff tended to the QB who laid on the ground for several minutes before he was eventually stretchered off the field and transported to the hospital.

The NFL world sent an outpouring of thoughts and prayers to Tagovailoa whose health expectedly took precedent for the remainder of the contest; the 24-year-old was replaced by Teddy Bridgewater. The nine-year veteran finished the game 14-of-23 for 193 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

Tagovailoa’s departure incident came a few days after he suffered a seemingly similar injury against the Bills. He was questionable coming into the night, and was deemed active two hours before kickoff. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters that there was “absolutely not” any concern over Tagovailoa’s health heading into the Thursday night matchup.

Thursday’s event also adds already existing concerns surrounding Tagovailoa stemming from Week 3. The NFLPA is reportedly investigating the Dolphins’ handling of Tagovailoa’s concussion protocol from last Sunday; Tagovailoa returned to the field after Miami announced he had cleared concussion protocol , though the signal-caller told reporters after the game his exit was caused by a back injury.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Miami Dolphins coverage, go to All Dolphins