Charleston, SC

NEAL’S POV: How should we handle coastal growth?

NOTE: This was written for broadcast and reflects the thoughts of Neal Barton. I started going to hurricane workshops when I got into TV in the early 1980s. Even back then, all the hurricane gurus told us inland people are moving to the water, i.e. coastlines, in droves. That trend...
TEXAS STATE
Tracking the Tropics: How Hurricane Hunters helped track Ian

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — While the massive and destructive Hurricane Ian was taking aim at the Gulf Coast last week, and millions of Floridians were bracing for impact or preparing to flee home, the Hurricane Hunters were on several rough flights straight into the eye of the storm. The...
FLORIDA STATE
Texas National Guard soldier in Eagle Pass dies by suicide

EAGLE PASS, Texas (KXAN) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday announced a Texas National Guard soldier took their own life. In a letter from his office, the governor stated the solider “died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Eagle Pass,” a border community southwest of San Antonio. Abbott did not release the soldier’s name.
EAGLE PASS, TX

