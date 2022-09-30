ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photography

Comments / 0

Related
WRAL

Seoul's reprisal blows up after North Korean missile success

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA — A malfunctioning South Korean ballistic missile blew up as it plowed into the ground Wednesday during a live-fire drill with the United States that was a reprisal for North Korea's successful launch a day earlier of a weapon that flew over Japan and has the range to strike the U.S. territory of Guam.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
WRAL

Asteroid that wiped out the dinosaurs also triggered a global tsunami

CNN — When a city-size asteroid slammed into Earth 66 million years ago, it wiped out the dinosaurs -- and sent a monster tsunami rippling around the planet, according to new research. The asteroid, about 8.7 miles (14 kilometers) wide, left an impact crater about 62 miles (100 kilometers)...
ASTRONOMY
WRAL

2% of the world's rarest zebras wiped out in Kenya's relentless drought

CNN — A grueling two-year drought in Kenya has wiped out 2% of the world's rarest zebra species and increased elephant deaths as well, as the climate crisis takes its toll on the east African nation's wildlife. Animal carcasses rotting on the ground -- including giraffes and livestock --...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Latin America#Caribbean#Visual Journalism#Blog#Associated Press#Ap
WRAL

Asian economies are in trouble but a 1997-style crisis is unlikely

CNN — A quarter of a century ago, a major financial crisis ripped through Asia, shaking its economies to the core. Now, the ghost of 1997 is haunting the region again. Currencies and stock markets in Asia's biggest economies have plunged to lows not seen in decades, as a mighty US dollar, rapid interest rate increase by the US Federal Reserve and a slowdown in China spark capital outflows from the region.
MARKETS
WRAL

Barriers to Black entrepreneurship widen the wealth gap

CNN — One of the best ways to build wealth in the United States is to own your own business. But just 2% of businesses with employees are Black-owned, according to a report from the Alliance for Entrepreneurial Equity. And that has played a big part in widening the...
ECONOMY
WRAL

Mexico pledges to bring 2nd lawsuit against gun dealers

MEXICO CITY — The Mexican government plans to bring another lawsuit against U.S. companies it claims are responsible for the flow of illegal weapons into Mexico, Foreign Affairs Secretary Marcelo Ebrard said Wednesday. Ebrard suggested the new lawsuit could target gun shops or dealers in U.S. border states like...
ARIZONA STATE
Chowan Herald

Lady driver...

October 2003 was a significant year in the United Kingdom. You do know that the UK includes England, Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales. Many visitors arrived. Among them King Abdullah, the Crown prince and de facto ruler of Saudi Arabia. Abdullah controls endless sand dunes east of the Suez Canal with huge deposits of oil underneath. Fossil fuels which some call “liquid gold.” ...
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
WRAL

North Korea launches more missiles as US redeploys carrier

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA — North Korea launched two short-range ballistic missiles toward its eastern waters Thursday after the United States redeployed an aircraft carrier near the Korean Peninsula in response to Pyongyang’s previous launch of a nuclear-capable missile over Japan. The latest missile launches suggest North Korean leader...
MILITARY
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

At 15 least dead as 2 migrant boats sink in Greek waters

ATHENS, Greece — (AP) — At least 15 people have died as two boats carrying migrants sank in Greek waters late Wednesday, and rescuers were looking for dozens still missing, authorities said early Thursday. The coast guard said 15 bodies had been recovered near the eastern island of Lesbos after a dinghy carrying about 40 people sank. Five people were rescued and three had been located on a rocky outcrop near the site of the sinking. A second rescue effort was launched several hundred kilometers (miles) to the west, near the island of Kythira, where a sailboat carrying about 100 migrants hit rocks and sank late Wednesday.
ACCIDENTS
The Associated Press

Sydney beats 1950 rainfall record with 3 wet months to spare

SYDNEY (AP) — Australia’s largest city, Sydney, has been soaked by its wettest year on record with almost three months of expected above-average rain to spare. The city of 5 million people beat its 1950 record of 2,194 millimeters (86.4 inches) at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday when 27.2 mm (1.07 in) of rain had fallen at the Observatory Hill rain gauge since morning, Australia’s Bureau of Meteorology said. Records at Observatory Hill go back to 1859.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy