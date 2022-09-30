Read full article on original website
WRAL
Seoul's reprisal blows up after North Korean missile success
SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA — A malfunctioning South Korean ballistic missile blew up as it plowed into the ground Wednesday during a live-fire drill with the United States that was a reprisal for North Korea's successful launch a day earlier of a weapon that flew over Japan and has the range to strike the U.S. territory of Guam.
WRAL
Asteroid that wiped out the dinosaurs also triggered a global tsunami
CNN — When a city-size asteroid slammed into Earth 66 million years ago, it wiped out the dinosaurs -- and sent a monster tsunami rippling around the planet, according to new research. The asteroid, about 8.7 miles (14 kilometers) wide, left an impact crater about 62 miles (100 kilometers)...
WRAL
Former Lebanese ambassador holds sit-in at Beirut bank amid new wave of heists
CNN — A former Lebanese ambassador held a sit-in at his bank outside of the capital city of Beirut on Tuesday, refusing to leave until he received his money, his wife has told CNN. Georges Siam's bank is one of four branches across Lebanon that were held-up by depositors...
WRAL
2% of the world's rarest zebras wiped out in Kenya's relentless drought
CNN — A grueling two-year drought in Kenya has wiped out 2% of the world's rarest zebra species and increased elephant deaths as well, as the climate crisis takes its toll on the east African nation's wildlife. Animal carcasses rotting on the ground -- including giraffes and livestock --...
WRAL
Asian economies are in trouble but a 1997-style crisis is unlikely
CNN — A quarter of a century ago, a major financial crisis ripped through Asia, shaking its economies to the core. Now, the ghost of 1997 is haunting the region again. Currencies and stock markets in Asia's biggest economies have plunged to lows not seen in decades, as a mighty US dollar, rapid interest rate increase by the US Federal Reserve and a slowdown in China spark capital outflows from the region.
WRAL
Barriers to Black entrepreneurship widen the wealth gap
CNN — One of the best ways to build wealth in the United States is to own your own business. But just 2% of businesses with employees are Black-owned, according to a report from the Alliance for Entrepreneurial Equity. And that has played a big part in widening the...
WRAL
Mexico pledges to bring 2nd lawsuit against gun dealers
MEXICO CITY — The Mexican government plans to bring another lawsuit against U.S. companies it claims are responsible for the flow of illegal weapons into Mexico, Foreign Affairs Secretary Marcelo Ebrard said Wednesday. Ebrard suggested the new lawsuit could target gun shops or dealers in U.S. border states like...
Lady driver...
October 2003 was a significant year in the United Kingdom. You do know that the UK includes England, Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales. Many visitors arrived. Among them King Abdullah, the Crown prince and de facto ruler of Saudi Arabia. Abdullah controls endless sand dunes east of the Suez Canal with huge deposits of oil underneath. Fossil fuels which some call “liquid gold.” ...
U.K.・
WRAL
North Korea launches more missiles as US redeploys carrier
SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA — North Korea launched two short-range ballistic missiles toward its eastern waters Thursday after the United States redeployed an aircraft carrier near the Korean Peninsula in response to Pyongyang’s previous launch of a nuclear-capable missile over Japan. The latest missile launches suggest North Korean leader...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
At 15 least dead as 2 migrant boats sink in Greek waters
ATHENS, Greece — (AP) — At least 15 people have died as two boats carrying migrants sank in Greek waters late Wednesday, and rescuers were looking for dozens still missing, authorities said early Thursday. The coast guard said 15 bodies had been recovered near the eastern island of Lesbos after a dinghy carrying about 40 people sank. Five people were rescued and three had been located on a rocky outcrop near the site of the sinking. A second rescue effort was launched several hundred kilometers (miles) to the west, near the island of Kythira, where a sailboat carrying about 100 migrants hit rocks and sank late Wednesday.
Sydney beats 1950 rainfall record with 3 wet months to spare
SYDNEY (AP) — Australia’s largest city, Sydney, has been soaked by its wettest year on record with almost three months of expected above-average rain to spare. The city of 5 million people beat its 1950 record of 2,194 millimeters (86.4 inches) at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday when 27.2 mm (1.07 in) of rain had fallen at the Observatory Hill rain gauge since morning, Australia’s Bureau of Meteorology said. Records at Observatory Hill go back to 1859.
WRAL
OPEC announces the biggest cut to oil production since the start of the pandemic
CNN — OPEC+ said Wednesday that it will slash oil production by 2 million barrels per day, the biggest cut since the start of the pandemic, in a move that threatens to push gasoline prices higher just weeks before US midterm elections. The group of major oil producers, which...
