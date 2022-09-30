LeBron James came to Las Vegas for a preseason game. And a pitch.James, who has spoken in the past about wanting to eventually own an NBA franchise — with Las Vegas on his mind — sent a crystal-clear message to Commissioner Adam Silver on Wednesday night, reminding him of his future plans."I know Adam is in Abu Dhabi right now, I believe. But he probably sees every single interview and transcript that comes through from NBA players," James said after the Lakers' matchup with the Phoenix Suns. "So, I want the team here, Adam. Thank you."Silver is indeed in Abu...

