Northeastern Employee Arrested in Texas over Campus Bomb HoaxLarry LeaseBoston, MA
This Local Harvest Fair Announced a Surprise Guest!Dianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
Investigation into students involved in ‘racially motivated incident’ is ongoingThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Community Day returns to Tufts campus after 2 yearsThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
You're Invited To Bring Your Dog To The 2022 Barktoberfest!Dianna CarneyKingston, MA
Armed Man Arrested at Revere Amazon Facility, Police Say
A man police say was armed with a shotgun was arrested at an Amazon facility in Revere, Massachusetts Wednesday. Revere police were called to Squire Road, an Amazon facility that is under construction, around 11 a.m. for a report fo an armed man on site. They arrested the suspect, 41-year-old Matthew White, who they said had a shotgun and three rounds of ammunition with him.
Abandoned Chihuahua Reunites With People Who Saved Him
A chihuahua found abandoned in Malden, Massachusetts, earlier this year was reunited with rescuers at the Animal Rescue League of Boston on Wednesday. Bailey, as he's been named, was found hiding in the bushes along the East Coast Greenway bike trail near Dell and Branch streets, the ARL said. He was filthy and emaciated, weighing just 2.7 pounds, and had scabs and bald spots in his fur. He also tested positive for Giardia, a parasite, suggesting he was living in unsanitary conditions. Bailey likely would not have survived if he hadn't been found, ARL officials said.
Driver Facing Charges After Vehicle Plunges Into Water in Salem
An SUV went off a bridge and plunged into the water Tuesday night in Salem, Massachusetts. Police said one or two people were in the vehicle that fell from Kernwood Bridge into the Danvers River, but they got out. The crash was reported around 9 p.m. The driver, whose name...
Wayland Officer Fatally Shoots Dog That Was Attacking Him, Police Say
A Wayland police officer shot and killed a dog that police say attacked during a response to a 911 hang-up on Monday. Wayland police said the officer was speaking with a homeowner on Concord Road when the dog slipped out of the door and attacked the officer. The dog bit...
New Details in Death of Man Accused of Killing His Mother in Truro
The man found dead Sunday in his jail cell, where he was being held on a murder charge in the grisly killing of his mother on Cape Cod, died of an apparent suicide, officials said. Adam Howe, 34, was arrested Friday night at a home in Truro after his mother's...
Man Dead After Shooting Overnight in Dorchester, Police Say
A man has died after gunfire broke out overnight in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, according to the city's police department. Boston police got a call for a reported shooting at around 12:40 a.m. Tuesday around the 30 block of Westville Street, the agency told NBC10 Boston. Officers found a man with an apparent gunshot wound, BPD said.
ER Nurse Mother Treated 2 Daughters After Peabody Pedestrian Crash
Two young girls are recovering at home days after they were hit by a SUV as they crossed a street with their mother nearby in Peabody, Massachusetts. The crash happened Friday afternoon on Lynn Street, authorities said. "I remember screaming at her, 'What the hell are you doing?' and I...
Woman Charged in South Boston Crash That Killed Toddler to Face Trial
Four years after a crash in South Boston killed a toddler, the trial for the woman police say is responsible is set to begin. Jury selection began in Charlene Casey's trial in Suffolk Superior Court Tuesday. That process took the day, and opening arguments are expected to start around 9 a.m. Wednesday.
Man Found Dead in Millbury Expressed Fear for His Safety in Text Message
New details emerged Monday about an ongoing death investigation in Millbury, Massachusetts, including the contents of a text message sent by the victim in which they expressed fear for their own safety. The Worcester County District Attorney said Saturday that authorities responded to the Millbury Avenue home after receiving a...
Student Shot Outside Boston High School, 2nd Student Arrested, Police Say
A teenage student was shot Tuesday morning on the grounds of a Boston high school, according to city law enforcement. The Jeremiah E. Burke High School student is in stable condition and another student, a 17-year-old identified as his shooter, was located and arrested, officials said. Police said the suspected shooter is a child who will appear in juvenile court; the charges against them are pending.
23-Year-Old Somerville Man Dies After Rollover Crash on I-95 in Foxboro
One of the six men who were hurt in a rollover crash early Sunday morning along Interstate 95 in Foxboro while traveling back from a Rhode Island nightclub has died, according to Massachusetts State Police. The six men were injured when an SUV crashed on the interstate just after 3:20...
Family That Owns Woburn Restaurants Arrested Over Smuggling Ring, Feds Say
Two restaurants were raided by federal and local law enforcement in Woburn, Massachusetts, Tuesday morning in a human trafficking and indentured servitude operation allegedly conducted by several members of one family. The Dog House and Tudo Na Brasa, both on the same block on Main Street and owned by the...
‘They Have Experienced Trauma': Calls for Change After Latest Violence at Burke School
After a student was shot outside a Boston high school there are questions about what should be done to prevent further violence and how to help families affected. This happened outside Jeremiah E. Burke High School in Dorchester Tuesday morning. The teenage student was taken to the hospital and is listed in stable condition. A suspect, also believed to be a student, was identified and taken into custody.
Employee Arrested in Connection With Northeastern University Explosion Hoax
A Northeastern University employee who said he was injured when a package he was opening on the Boston campus exploded last month was charged Tuesday with fabricating the incident. Jason Duhaime, 45, the former new technology manager and director of the university’s Immersive Media Lab, was charged with “conveying false...
Woburn Restaurants Raided by Feds: Here's What We Know
The Dog House Bar & Grill and Tudo Na Brasa, a Brazilian restaurant, were raided by federal agents Tuesday, and the father and son who own them charged in connection with a human trafficking and indentured servitude operation, as first reported by NBC10 Boston. Both restaurants are located on the...
Delta Flight Returns to Logan Airport After Striking Birds
A Delta flight from Boston to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, had to return to Boston Logan International Airport on Wednesday morning after striking some birds after taking off. Delta said flight 821 from Boston to Fort Lauderdale returned to Logan shortly after departure after the plane came into contact with birds as it was ascending.
Popular Breakfast Spot in Boston's North End Has Closed
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A neighborhood spot in the North End of Boston that was known in part for its breakfasts has shut down. According to multiple source, including @aaharrington, Anthony's Cafe on the Waterfront closed its doors on Friday, though we have also heard from sources that the Commercial Street has been sold. It isn't yet known what might go into its space, but if we hear anything, we will post an update here.
This Cape Mansion on a Private Peninsula Is Listed for Just Under $16M
The owners of a 17.5-acre waterfront property on Cape Cod are asking $15.9 million for the estate, which includes a guest house bigger than many homes in Massachusetts. The compound, located at Scraggy Neck Road on Red Brook Harbor in the village of Cataumet, features a 9,550-square-foot main residence designed by the Cape architect Doreve Nicholaeff. The property last sold in 2007 for $7 million, according to a deed.
Got a Complaint? New Version of Boston 311 Mobile App Now Supports 11 Languages
After over a decade in operation, Mayor Michelle Wu announced Tuesday that Boston is launching a new version of its 311 mobile app. In addition to English, the new app will allow users to submit service requests in 10 additional languages and incorporates an easier to navigate user experience. Boston...
COVID Is Rising in Mass. Wastewater. Here's What Experts Say That Means
After weeks of hitting a plateau, COVID-19 levels could be making a comeback in Massachusetts. Data shows that the amount of COVID-19 being detected in Massachusetts wastewater is on the rise, which three Boston doctors said could be a sign of a forthcoming surge in cases during NBC10 Boston's latest "COVID Q&A" discussion. But it's becoming more and more difficult to measure exactly how much coronavirus is circulating in the community.
