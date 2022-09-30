Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount supermarket chain set to open another new location in South Carolina this monthKristen Walters
Hurricane Ian Heading To Carolinas!Tyler Mc.Charleston, SC
3 Great Taco Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasCharleston, SC
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
This Town Between Savannah and Charleston is a Southern GemRene CizioBeaufort, SC
Related
mychamplainvalley.com
Red Cross seeking more volunteers for Ian relief
Red Cross volunteers from Vermont and New Hampshire are in Florida assisting with the devastating aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The Red Cross Regional Disaster Office is urging more people to help if they have the time and resources. “This is gonna be a marathon, this isn’t a sprint,” said John Montes, Regional Disaster Officer for Northern New England. “We are going to be operating in Florida for months to come and we need help, the people down there need help.”
mychamplainvalley.com
Canadian businesses explore expanding to Vermont
A month ago, Governor Phil Scott visited Montreal to meet with Canadian business leaders with an interest in working with Vermont. On Tuesday, Canadian business owners and entrepreneurs visited the Green Mountain State to see what Vermont has to offer. Ela Louise Allaire, CEO of MONLOVE, a Montreal-based entertainment company...
mychamplainvalley.com
Energy-rebate measure included in Biden Inflation Reduction Act
Winooski, VT — Vermont energy companies joined Rep. Peter Welch to celebrate the inclusion of the HOPE for HOMES Act in President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act, signed into law on August 16. The bill provides rebates for families to help them pay for energy-efficient products for their homes.
mychamplainvalley.com
Construction industry recognized by Vermont officials
On Tuesday, careers in the construction industry were praised as Governor Phil Scott proclaimed October as Careers in Construction Month to recognize industry workers and highlight career opportunities for Vermonters. According to the Department of Labor, construction makes up 5.2% of statewide employment with more than 15,000 Vermonters working in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mychamplainvalley.com
Weather: A lovely day for leaf-peeping
This morning, our area of low pressure that was formerly Ian is finally beginning to budge. It will sail out to sea later this afternoon allowing for gradually clearing skies and drier weather through Thursday. There are a few showers on the loose this morning across the southern Champlain Valley...
mychamplainvalley.com
NYSP Superintendent under investigation
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)—Over the past couple of weeks, rumors have been circulating about a possible investigation into New York State Police Superintendent, Kevin Bruen. Political Correspondent, Jamie DeLine, reached out to the Governor’s Office weeks ago and each time, was not provided any information. That is until Wednesday, when she got a statement which said, “Governor Hochul has directed her counsel to work with investigative bodies as appropriate. We will not comment further on this personnel matter.”
mychamplainvalley.com
NY limo safety task force recommendations
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)–The New York State Limo Safety Task Force has made more than a dozen recommendations to make limos safer for the public. That report has recently been released and could make new limo laws moving forward. This week will mark four years since a horrific limo crash...
Comments / 0