Boxing Scene
Arum Erupts: Hearn Wanted To Kill Fury-Joshua, I Knew He'd Find a Way To Sabotage It
Top Rank's CEO Bob Arum, who co-promotes WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, is standing firm on his position that Eddie Hearn, promoter for Anthony Joshua, "killed" the possibility of a year-end showdown between the two domestic rivals. The two sides have been negotiating for the last few weeks - with...
Boxing Scene
Hearn Has Doubts: In Our Mind, Tyson Fury is Not Fighting Anthony Joshua
Eddie Hearn, promoter of Anthony Joshua, is not expecting a fight with WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury to take place on the target date of December 3 in Cardiff. The two sides have been negotiating for several weeks, but there appears to be issues with the discussions playing out a little longer that Fury would have liked.
Boxing Scene
Thurman on Crawford: Clearly, If He Can't Come Up With Something To Do, I'll Fill That Slot
Keith Thurman is ready to enter the equation if the world’s top two welterweights still aren’t ready to face each other. The sport still awaits the Errol Spence-Terence Crawford superfight that has been more than four years in the making but still without a finalized deal or fight date in place. There were hopes for the proposed undisputed welterweight championship to be signed and sealed in time to take place in November but that clearly is no longer the case.
Boxing Scene
Shields-Marshall (Really This Time), Wilder Returns: October Preview
It’s been a long time since the US had the best heavyweight in the world, more than a generation now. Even falling short of being the best of his time, there’s no denying Deontay Wilder has been a spark for his era, providing the thrill of wondering what will happen when his right hand lands.
Boxing Scene
British Boxing Board of Control Won’t Allow Eubank-Benn Bout To Move Forward
The fate of Saturday’s fight between Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn now seems to be in the hands of lawyers after the British Boxing Board of Control had seemingly pulled the plug on the fight in the wake of a positive drugs test by Benn. Promoters Matchroom and...
Boxing Scene
Janibek Craves Canelo Alvarez Showdown: "Easy Work, He's Not At His Best Anymore"
Janibek Alimkhanuly ditched his traditional clothing on September 17th, in favor of rocking Gennadiy Golovkin’s gear. On the night, the current unified middleweight champion competed for the first time in his career at the 168-pound limit against Canelo Alvarez. Though Alimkhanuly screamed at the top of his lungs, his...
Boxing Scene
Chris Eubank Jr. Says Conor Benn Is Going To Crumble Under Pressure
A family rivalry over 30 years in the making will add another chapter to its saga Saturday when second-generation stars Chris Eubank Jr. and Conor Benn continue the beef that first began with their fathers. Chris Eubank Sr. faced Nigel Benn in 1990 and scored a ninth-round technical knockout victory...
Boxing Scene
Tony Bellew Questions Why Fury is Even Considering a Charr Fight
Former cruiserweight champion Tony Bellew has questioned Tyson Fury for considering the possibility of making a voluntary defense of the WBC world title against Mahmoud Charr on December 3. Negotiations have collapsed for a potential clash between Fury and Anthony Joshua, with both sides confirming that a deal will not...
Boxing Scene
Hearn: There Is Currently No Reason … That The Eubank-Benn Fight Should Not Take Place
Eddie Hearn recognized the British Boxing Board of Control’s position on whether to allow Chris Eubank Jr. and Conor Benn to fight Saturday night in London. Benn’s promoter simply doesn’t think the government agency that regulates boxing in the United Kingdom has any justification for stopping them from moving forward with their heavily hyped showdown. Hearn pointed out to DAZN’s Darren Barker and Chris Lloyd during a media workout Wednesday that Benn’s positive test for clomiphene wasn’t administered by UK Anti-Doping, the company that the BBBofC uses to police performance-enhancing drug use.
Boxing Scene
Artem Dalakian-David Jimenez: Talks Ongoing, Costa Rica Eyed To Host WBA Title Fight
Artem Dalakian will likely hit the road for his next title defense. Talks remain ongoing to finalize terms for Dalakian’s ordered WBA flyweight title fight with mandatory challenger David Jimenez. The bout was ordered on August 31, with the two sides granted a 30-day negotiation period to reach a deal and avoid a purse bid hearing.
Boxing Scene
Top Six Unchanged, Haney Debuts: BoxingScene Competition Index October Update
The first half of 2022 was as good a six months as boxing could have asked for. The last three months have been a dramatic slowdown in the pace of the year with hopes for a smashing final quarter. We don’t know what we’re going to get but there hasn’t...
Boxing Scene
Yordenis Ugas Cleared To Train, Aims For Big Things in 2023
Former welterweight world champion Yordenis Ugas has been medically cleared to return to the gym, without restrictions, to resume his training for a return to the ring. After suffering a stoppage loss in his unification fight in May against Errol Spence, Ugas needed several months to recover after sustaining a fractured orbital bone during the action.
Boxing Scene
Moloney Twins Thrilled To Once Again Share The Stage In Melbourne
Jason and Andrew Moloney couldn’t envision their latest respective title runs any other way than alongside one another. The Australian twins will each enter the ring for the 27th time, all but six of which have come on the same show. That trend continues with the two making separate appearances on the October 16 show (Saturday, October 15 for U.S. viewers) at Rod Laver Stadium in Melbourne. Jason Moloney will face Thailanda’s Nawaphon Kaikanha (56-1-1, 46KOs; b/k/a Nawaphon Sor Rungvisai) in a WBC title eliminator, while Andrew meets former title challenger Norbelto Jimenez in a ten-round battle.
Boxing Scene
Brook To Keep Eye On Eubank-Benn If It Proceeds: "I Believe I'd Beat Both"
Kell Brook seemingly has no regrets following his decision to walk off into the retirement sunset. Having placed his rivalry with Amir Khan to rest, stopping his man in the sixth round earlier this year, Brook viewed his victory as the cherry on top of his sundae. Since then, Brook...
Boxing Scene
Eubank Concerned But Hopeful Fight With Benn Still Happens; Stresses 'I’m A Clean Fighter'
Chris Eubank Jr. is well aware of the inherent risks associated with his chosen vocation. While he emphasized Wednesday that he has always been a clean boxer, Eubank also acknowledged that he is more than willing to move forward with his grudge match against Conor Benn on Saturday night. The British Boxing Board of Control revealed Wednesday that Benn tested positive for clomiphene, a substance banned by both the World Anti-Doping Agency and the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association, in a test overseen by VADA in August.
Boxing Scene
Jazza Dickens vs. Lerato Dlamini Sanctioned For Vacant IBO Title
The stakes have been raised for Jazza Dickens after it was confirmed he will now fight for the vacant IBO world featherweight title at Probellum Liverpool II. Dickens faces the dangerous Lerato Dlamini at the Eventim Olympia on Saturday, October 15 as part of a show that includes Peter McGrail’s hardest fight to date and the UK debut of the frightening heavyweight Bakhodir Jalolov.
Boxing Scene
Robeisy Ramirez Aims To Become The 'King of The Featherweights'
Two-time Olympic gold medalist Robeisy "El Tren" Ramirez, the southpaw fighting pride of Cienfuegos, Cuba, is on the precipice of a featherweight title shot. In order to earn that opportunity, Ramirez (10-1, 6 KOs) will have to take care of business against former world champion Jessie Magdaleno (29-1, 18 KOs) in a 10-rounder Saturday, Oct. 29 at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden.
Boxing Scene
Hearn Thinks Eubank Jr-Benn Can Do A “Million” Pay-Per-View Buys
Promoter Eddie Hearn expects one of the most intriguing British boxing fights in recent memory to yield concomitantly high pay-per-view tallies. Hearn, the head of Matchroom Boxing, predicted that the highly publicized 157-pound catchweight bout between Chris Eubank Jr. and Conor Benn will produce “one million” pay-per-view buys. The all-British fight, which will be streamed by DAZN, costs its subscribers in the United Kingdom £19.99. For non-subscribers, the cost is £27.98 in the UK. It is part of the regular DAZN subscription for subscribers in the US and Canada.
Boxing Scene
Julio Cesar Martinez vs. McWilliams Arroyo Added To Estrada-Chocolatito Card
The trilogy clash between Juan Francisco Estrada and Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez will take place at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona on Saturday December 3, live worldwide on DAZN – and Eddie Hearn and Matchroom are delighted to announce that Julio Cesar Martinez will meet McWilliams Arroyo for his WBC World Super-Flyweight title as the co-main event on a blockbuster night of action in Arizona.
Boxing Scene
Eubank Jr. Says He Did Not Employ Nutritionist for Benn Catchweight Showdown
The prospect of having to endure the most strenuous weight cut of his career was apparently not reason enough for Chris Eubank Jr. to seek some outside help. The longtime middleweight and super middleweight contender has to make the 157-pound mark in order for his ballyhooed catchweight fight with welterweight countryman Conor Benn to take place as planned, without incurring any financial repercussions.
