Wagener, SC

‘The moment you lose faith, the is moment you stop looking;’ SC mother missing, boyfriend facing charges

By Shawn Cabbagestalk
WSAV News 3
 6 days ago

WAGENER, S.C. (WJBF) — One month after she disappeared, Krystal Anderson’s family is desperate for answers. They’re hoping the arrest of a suspect will give them some.

“She said she missed her mom doing her hair,” Krystal Anderson’s sister Shadira Smothers said her niece shared while she was getting ready for school. “So, they missed their mom. They miss her,” she added.

Mother of four Krystal Anderson was last seen on Aug. 20 at her home in Wagener, South Carolina.

“She’s a great mom, great friend, great sister, loves making TikTok videos. She loves dancing. Just your average 30-year-old woman just trying to follow her own path,” she shared.

Smothers is Krystal’s oldest sister and says she last spoke to her sister about a week before she disappeared.

“I asked him when was the last time he saw her, he said Saturday night. I said, ‘Well, it’s Tuesday. Why did you not report it?’ And he said, Well, I kept the kids home from school today because I was gonna make a report today,” she said.

The children were later returned.

According to an incident report, authorities spoke with Tony Berry over the phone. It says Berry told them he didn’t report Krystal as missing because she disappears often.

“Unfortunately, they have not had any conversations with me. I may have spoke to Aiken County at this point, maybe two times. They have lacked communication from us and left us in the dark throughout this whole investigation,” she recalled.

Shadira believes it could have been a domestic violence situation between Anderson and Berry.

“It has been a history of domestic violence in that relationship and that was one of the reasons why she had removed herself from that relationship,” Smothers added. “Now that he’s behind bars, maybe more people will be free to talk about him,” Investigator Chandra Cleveland said.

“The people I was able to speak with who were victims of his were horrified of him, and they refuse to put their names out there of incidents that have been tied to him,” she added.

Berry was arrested and charged with kidnapping Wednesday night in Lexington County. But Krystal has not been found.

Meanwhile, a $10,000 reward is being offered for information about where she may be.

“The moment you lose faith is the moment you stop looking, and I just want people to continue to pray for us,” she added.

If you have any information, contact authorities.

WSAV News 3

