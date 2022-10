Kunzelman's love for animals plus trained pet counselors at Petland have contributed to the store's success. Petland, Inc. founder Ed Kunzelman has been recognized by the World Pet Association (WPA) for its Lifetime Multi-store Achievement Award. Kunzelman opened the first Petland store in downtown Chillicothe, Ohio on October 21, 1967. Since then, Petland has expanded to feature 301 retail pet store locations, in 8 countries worldwide.

CHILLICOTHE, OH ・ 16 HOURS AGO