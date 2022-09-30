ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg County, SC

Tree falls on house in Spartanburg Co.

By Alessandra Young
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c3dTf_0iGA9Hly00

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Winds caused problems Thursday in the Upstate.

Susan Bell said a tree crashed into her home Thursday morning.

She said she and her son sit out on her deck every morning to have coffee. Thankfully, she said they drank it inside Thursday.

Bell said they heard a loud crashing sound and ran outside to see.

“I’ve been kind of crying all morning since it happened. So, it’s been sad, because now, I have to have a new deck put up, I have to have my fence replaced and it’s destroyed everything on my deck,” said Bell.

She said she is a retired veteran and is asking for anyone in the area with a chainsaw to come out and help her get the tree off her home.

Bell said she prays no more trees fall down during the storm.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc.

SLEEPY CREEPY BIDEN
5d ago

how do you expect anybody to help her if you don't say where this is at you know Spartanburg county is a big county 🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄

