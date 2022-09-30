ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanford, CA

calbears.com

Cal Fall Invite Continues

BERKELEY – The Cal Fall Invitational continued Saturday at the Hellman Tennis Complex and the Channing Tennis Courts, with the annual season-opening tournament featuring strong performances from various Golden Bears. The Bears won twice in the singles rounds of 16, with senior Valentina Ivanov defeating Gonzaga's Catherine Broerman, 6-3,...
BERKELEY, CA
calbears.com

Bears Close Out Weekend Against Huskies

BERKELEY – California volleyball (7-7, 0-4 Pac-12) returned to Haas Pavilion on Sunday afternoon with hopes of making a statement against No. 17 Washington (11-3, 3-1 Pac-12), who entered the 2022 season as the reigning Pac-12 Champions. In the end, the Huskies' sixth-ranked offense proved every bit as formidable as billed, as the visitors hit .395 on the match to overpower Cal's staunch defense and sweep the Bears with a score of 3-0. Junior Tara DeSa reached 600 career digs on Sunday, while classmate Lydia Grote posted her 500th career kill.
BERKELEY, CA
calbears.com

Bears Score Twice To Take Down Aggies

BERKELEY – California field hockey defeated UC Davis 2-1 in a tightly contested match under the lights at Underhill Field on Friday night. "We always expect a battle, and it was just like that" Donna Fong Director of Field Hockey Shellie Onstead said about the night's action-packed game. The...
BERKELEY, CA

