Braves put Mets -- and everyone else -- on notice
The Mets can get back control of their destiny in the National League East if they can get a game off the Braves on Sunday Night Baseball, salvaging at least one game out of this series. They can still win the division if they can get out of Atlanta tonight tied with the Braves at 99 victories, heading home to Citi Field for three with the Nationals.
Phillies down Astros for 1st playoff berth since 2011
HOUSTON (AP) — When the Philadelphia Phillies fired manager Joe Girardi after a 22-29 start to the season, it was hard to imagine that Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber and interim manager Rob Thomson would be dancing in a champagne shower come October. But this team persevered through the tough start and an injury that took Harper out for two months to do just that, beating the Houston Astros 3-0 Monday night to clinch its first playoff berth in 11 years. “This is the goal,” Harper said. “This is what you play for.” Aaron Nola took a perfect game into the seventh inning and Schwarber homered to propel the Phillies to the victory Monday.
Sox remain flustered by Blue Jays in lopsided loss
TORONTO -- The question posed to Red Sox manager Alex Cora to start his Saturday postgame press conference seemed fitting enough, considering his team had just lost, 10-0, to the Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, directly on the heels of a 9-0 blowout loss on Friday. “How tough was it...
Cease's Cy Young case goes to the voters
SAN DIEGO -- If true justice existed among the Major League Baseball gods, there would have been a better finish to Dylan Cease’s remarkable 2022 campaign. Not necessarily something as spectacular as a no-hitter, which Cease missed by one out and one Luis Arraez single on Sept. 3 in Chicago. But something more along the lines of six scoreless innings with seven or eight strikeouts would have made sense for the American League Cy Young candidate Saturday night against the Padres at Petco Park.
In line for G1 start in Wild Card, McClanahan keeps trending up
HOUSTON -- The Rays woke up Saturday morning with the satisfaction of having secured a spot in the postseason. They may not know where they’ll take the field next weekend, but they’ll be playing playoff baseball somewhere. That mission has been accomplished. In the meantime, as manager Kevin...
Young D-backs' winning ways prove future is bright
SAN FRANCISCO -- When Triple-A Reno beat El Paso in Las Vegas on Friday night to win the Pacific Coast League championship game, eight players who had a hand in the Aces’ successful season were not present. They had a good excuse. All were in San Francisco as part...
Bruján keys Durham's International League title win
LAS VEGAS -- Vidal Bruján’s season has been full of ups and downs as he’s moved between the Majors and Triple-A seven times. But one constant has been his bat when he suits up for the Bulls. The Rays infielder raked once again, going 4-for-5 with a...
Blue Jays beat up on Red Sox at historic clip in '22
TORONTO -- The Blue Jays hope that starting next week, their road to the World Series winds through Toronto, Houston and a couple of other cities. Their road to the postseason, though, tore straight through Boston without a speed limit. The Blue Jays completed their sweep of the Red Sox...
Dodgers' historic 110th win a walk in the park
LOS ANGELES -- It was no secret the Dodgers were going to be one of the best teams in the Majors this season. But the 2022 Dodgers have now done something no National League team has done in over 100 years. With a 6-4 comeback win over the Rockies on...
Correa to take Miranda under offseason wing
DETROIT -- Even as it remains a mystery as to whether Carlos Correa will be back in a Twins uniform next season, he already knows he’s going to be spending this offseason helping ensure a brighter future for one of the organization’s rising stars. One thing is certain:...
Persistence paying off for Bañuelos in Pittsburgh
ST. LOUIS -- Manny Bañuelos had heard the bad news before. He was being demoted. Over the last decade, Bañuelos had heard the spiel plenty of times. What differed was where he was being sent. He was not going to Triple-A, Double-A, Single-A. He had been demoted to...
Lucky No. 13: Haase's homer lifts Tigers, young fan
DETROIT -- Eric Haase had a lot to enjoy from Saturday’s 3-2 Tigers win over the Twins, from catching a well-pitched game to helping guide some pitchers out of jams to hitting a home run and advancing the eventual deciding run on a deep fly ball. But before he could regroup from the Tigers’ ninth win in their past 11 games, he had to stick around on the field and see someone who had a bigger day -- the boy who caught his home run on the fly.
'It feels terrible': Mets relinquish NL East lead
ATLANTA -- The Mets arrived in Atlanta knowing that they could put themselves in position to clinch a division title on Sunday night by winning each of the first two games of their pivotal series against the Braves. Of course, it's no small task to go on the road against...
Ragans puts solid bow on rookie season
ANAHEIM -- Prior to Saturday’s matchup with the Angels, Rangers interim manager Tony Beasley said he didn’t want much from rookie starter Cole Ragans. Just five good innings, hopefully with a lead, would suffice for Texas. “I want him to just go out and attack the zone early...
Marlins see Cabrera 'living up to his stuff'
MILWAUKEE -- Hype steadily grew over the past few years for Marlins right-hander Edward Cabrera, but injuries kept holding back the 2021 Top 100 prospect. Though an aggravated right ankle issue cut short his season finale after three perfect innings in Saturday night’s 4-3 comeback win over the Brewers at American Family Field, Cabrera showed promise in his first extended stint in the big leagues.
Contreras bids farewell to Cubs fans in last home game
CHICAGO -- After the final out of Sunday's game at Wrigley Field, Cubs players and coaches emerged from the dugout and waved to fans as a show of appreciation following the last home game of the year. Willson Contreras stayed put after his teammates left the field. Contreras donned his...
Wild Card will be on the road, but Rays look to be 'ready to roll'
HOUSTON -- The Rays still don’t know where they’ll be when the playoffs begin on Friday, but they can cross Tropicana Field off the list of possibilities. Their long road trip to end the regular season will get a little longer in the postseason. With their 3-1 loss...
Sears seals rookie season on a high note
SEATTLE -- Coming off a rough outing against the Mets last week, the objective for JP Sears entering his final outing of 2022 was to deliver a quality performance, and that’s exactly what he accomplished. Sears, whose rookie campaign began in pinstripes before the A’s acquired him at the...
Who's on roster bubble heading into NLDS?
LOS ANGELES -- The Dodgers are putting the finishing touches on the best regular season in franchise history. But come next week, president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman and manager Dave Roberts will start focusing on their postseason roster. Though most of the decisions are easy, it’ll be difficult to...
Mariners' home-field hopes shrink after Ray's rocky outing
SEATTLE -- Maybe the lingering effects from Friday’s epic celebration arrived a day later than anticipated, or perhaps Robbie Ray just simply didn’t have it on Sunday. Either way, the Mariners were never really in a 10-3 loss to Oakland that put their hopes of hosting next weekend’s AL Wild Card Series in peril.
