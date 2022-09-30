Read full article on original website
WCVB
Coyote seen chasing after girl who was walking dog in Massachusetts town
HINGHAM, Mass. — Hingham residents are on high alert after multiple encounters with coyotes have been reported in the Massachusetts town. Residents told NewsCenter 5 that a coyote was seen following and later chasing a fifth-grader who was walking her dog before school Tuesday morning. "The coyote went after...
NECN
Driver Facing Charges After Vehicle Plunges Into Water in Salem
An SUV went off a bridge and plunged into the water Tuesday night in Danvers, Massachusetts. Police said one or two people were in the vehicle that fell from Kernwood Bridge into the Danvers River, but they got out. The crash was reported around 9 p.m. The driver, whose name...
californiaexaminer.net
Massachusetts Man Chokes On Wet Toilet Paper And Dies In Jail
In his detention cell over the weekend, a Massachusetts man who was accused of killing his mother and then torching her corpse outside her $900,000 Cape Cod house allegedly choked to death on wet toilet paper. Adam Howe, 34, was brought to St. Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford, where he...
Mass. man accused of killing mother and setting her body on fire found dead in jail cell
TRURO, Mass. (TCD) -- A 34-year-old man accused of killing his mother and setting her body on fire was found dead in his jail cell. According to a press release from the Truro Police Department, on Friday, Sept. 30, at approximately 9:30 p.m., emergency personnel responded to a request for a well-being check and a separate report of a fire. At the scene, authorities reportedly saw a fire on the front lawn along with Adam Howe outside the home.
WCVB
Kayaker's body recovered after extensive search at Chelmsford lake, police say
CHELMSFORD, Mass. — The body of a kayaker has been recovered after an extensive search Monday afternoon at a lake in Chelmsford, Massachusetts, police said. Chelmsford police and fire responded to Freeman Lake at about 12:22 p.m. after receiving witness reports of a kayaker in distress on the a lake.
fallriverreporter.com
Parents and police are looking for missing 17-year-old Fall River teen
Both her parents and the Fall River Police Department are searching for a missing city teen. 17-year-old Brooklynn Brousseau went missing in Fall River when she told her mother she was going for a walk at 5:00 p.m. Monday and never returned. Brooklynn’s father stated that he contacted all of...
NECN
New Details in Death of Man Accused of Killing His Mother on Cape Cod
The man found dead Sunday in his jail cell, where he was being held on a murder charge in the grisly killing of his mother on Cape Cod, died of an apparent suicide, officials said. Adam Howe, 34, was arrested Friday night at a home in Truro after his mother's...
WMUR.com
22-year-old woman reported missing in Nashua nearly 50 years ago; case remains unsolved
NASHUA, N.H. — Nashua police are asking for the public's help in solving a missing person case from nearly 50 years ago. Dorothy Ann Bois, 22, was reported missing in the early morning hours of Oct. 4, 1973. She was living on Kinsley Street with her husband, Kenneth Bois,...
whdh.com
‘I could feel them leave my hands’: Parents of children struck by vehicle in Peabody give updates on their condition
PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - Two young children are continuing to recover after being struck by a vehicle in Peabody last week, a healing process their parents gave updates on while the vehicle’s alleged driver appeared in court Monday. Two sisters, ages 5 and 8, were hit by a car...
NECN
Car Crashes Through Back of Garage on Cape Cod
Someone had to be taken to the hospital on Cape Cod over the weekend after a car drove through the back wall of a garage. Emergency crews in West Barnstable responded to the incident on Holway Drive. Photos from the West Barnstable Fire Department show the car crashed right through...
allthatsinteresting.com
The Chilling Case Of Daniel LaPlante, The 17-Year-Old Who Raped And Murdered A Pregnant Mom — Then Drowned Her Two Kids
After tormenting the family of a girl he was stalking by secretly living inside their walls for several weeks, Daniel LaPlante committed his worst crime yet when he broke into the home of Priscilla Gustafson in December 1987. Daniel LaPlante was 17 years old in 1987 when he brutally murdered...
capecod.com
Vehicle rolls on roof on ramp from Route 25 to the rotary in Bourne
BOURNE – A vehicle apparently lost controlled and landed on its roof in Bourne. The crash happened sometime before 9 AM Wednesday on the ramp from Route 25 to the rotary. The driver was able to get out of the vehicle and appeared to have escaped any serious injury. Motorists should expect delays in the area. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
NECN
Man Dead After Shooting Overnight in Dorchester, Police Say
A man has died after gunfire broke out overnight in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, according to the city's police department. Boston police got a call for a reported shooting at around 12:40 a.m. Tuesday around the 30 block of Westville Street, the agency told NBC10 Boston. Officers found a man with an apparent gunshot wound, BPD said.
Eight MBTA bus riders hospitalized after crash in Boston
BOSTON - Eight MBTA riders and a bus driver were taken to hospitals after a pickup truck crashed into their bus Wednesday morning, authorities said.The crash happened just before 10 a.m. on Columbus Avenue near Dixwell Street when the truck hit the front right side of the bus, the MBTA said. None of the injuries to those on the bus are considered life-threatening, according to Transit police. The T said riders reported neck and back pain.It's believed the driver of the other vehicle suffered a medical emergency and passed out before the crash, police said. The crash is still under investigation.
ABC6.com
Crash leaves car mangled in Rehoboth
REHOBOTH, Mass. (WLNE) — A crash in Rehoboth left a car mangled Saturday night. The Rehoboth police and fire departments were at the scene of the crash on Homestead Avenue. Fire officials said that the crash happened just after 11:30 p.m. Rescue crews from both Seekonk and Attleboro also...
Cape Cod man accused of murdering, burning his mother dies following medical emergency in jail cell
A Cape Cod man arrested and charged with murder after allegedly lighting his mother on fire died while in his jail cell on Sunday. According to an official from the Bristol County Sheriff’s Office, Adam Howe, 34, suffered a medical emergency while in his jail cell. The Truro man was rushed to St Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford where he was pronounced dead.
NECN
Woman Charged in South Boston Crash That Killed Toddler to Face Trial
Four years after a crash in South Boston killed a toddler, the trial for the woman police say is responsible is set to begin. Jury selection began in Charlene Casey's trial in Suffolk Superior Court Tuesday. That process took the day, and opening arguments are expected to start around 9 a.m. Wednesday.
Cape Cod man accused of killing mother after her body was found burning in a fire
TRURO, Mass. — A Cape Cod man was arrested after allegedly lighting his mother on fire in front of his home, according to District Attorney Michael O’Keefe. Adam Howe, 34, is facing a murder charge after he was arrested by the Cape Cod SWAT team late Friday night at his home.
NECN
Man Found Dead in Millbury Expressed Fear for His Safety in Text Message
New details emerged Monday about an ongoing death investigation in Millbury, Massachusetts, including the contents of a text message sent by the victim in which they expressed fear for their own safety. The Worcester County District Attorney said Saturday that authorities responded to the Millbury Avenue home after receiving a...
Kevin Donnellan hides behind door during arraignment for intent to murder charge
The boyfriend of a Millbury man who was found dead in the basement of a Millbury home Saturday was arraigned on an armed assault with intent to murder charge Monday in Worcester District Court. Kevin Donnellan, 34, of Auburn, was ordered held without bail after he was deemed dangerous following...
