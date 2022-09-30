ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WCVB

Coyote seen chasing after girl who was walking dog in Massachusetts town

HINGHAM, Mass. — Hingham residents are on high alert after multiple encounters with coyotes have been reported in the Massachusetts town. Residents told NewsCenter 5 that a coyote was seen following and later chasing a fifth-grader who was walking her dog before school Tuesday morning. "The coyote went after...
HINGHAM, MA
NECN

Driver Facing Charges After Vehicle Plunges Into Water in Salem

An SUV went off a bridge and plunged into the water Tuesday night in Danvers, Massachusetts. Police said one or two people were in the vehicle that fell from Kernwood Bridge into the Danvers River, but they got out. The crash was reported around 9 p.m. The driver, whose name...
DANVERS, MA
californiaexaminer.net

Massachusetts Man Chokes On Wet Toilet Paper And Dies In Jail

In his detention cell over the weekend, a Massachusetts man who was accused of killing his mother and then torching her corpse outside her $900,000 Cape Cod house allegedly choked to death on wet toilet paper. Adam Howe, 34, was brought to St. Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford, where he...
TRURO, MA
truecrimedaily

Mass. man accused of killing mother and setting her body on fire found dead in jail cell

TRURO, Mass. (TCD) -- A 34-year-old man accused of killing his mother and setting her body on fire was found dead in his jail cell. According to a press release from the Truro Police Department, on Friday, Sept. 30, at approximately 9:30 p.m., emergency personnel responded to a request for a well-being check and a separate report of a fire. At the scene, authorities reportedly saw a fire on the front lawn along with Adam Howe outside the home.
TRURO, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Parents and police are looking for missing 17-year-old Fall River teen

Both her parents and the Fall River Police Department are searching for a missing city teen. 17-year-old Brooklynn Brousseau went missing in Fall River when she told her mother she was going for a walk at 5:00 p.m. Monday and never returned. Brooklynn’s father stated that he contacted all of...
FALL RIVER, MA
NECN

Car Crashes Through Back of Garage on Cape Cod

Someone had to be taken to the hospital on Cape Cod over the weekend after a car drove through the back wall of a garage. Emergency crews in West Barnstable responded to the incident on Holway Drive. Photos from the West Barnstable Fire Department show the car crashed right through...
BARNSTABLE, MA
capecod.com

Vehicle rolls on roof on ramp from Route 25 to the rotary in Bourne

BOURNE – A vehicle apparently lost controlled and landed on its roof in Bourne. The crash happened sometime before 9 AM Wednesday on the ramp from Route 25 to the rotary. The driver was able to get out of the vehicle and appeared to have escaped any serious injury. Motorists should expect delays in the area. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
BOURNE, MA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NECN

Man Dead After Shooting Overnight in Dorchester, Police Say

A man has died after gunfire broke out overnight in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, according to the city's police department. Boston police got a call for a reported shooting at around 12:40 a.m. Tuesday around the 30 block of Westville Street, the agency told NBC10 Boston. Officers found a man with an apparent gunshot wound, BPD said.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Eight MBTA bus riders hospitalized after crash in Boston

BOSTON - Eight MBTA riders and a bus driver were taken to hospitals after a pickup truck crashed into their bus Wednesday morning, authorities said.The crash happened just before 10 a.m. on Columbus Avenue near Dixwell Street when the truck hit the front right side of the bus, the MBTA said. None of the injuries to those on the bus are considered life-threatening, according to Transit police. The T said riders reported neck and back pain.It's believed the driver of the other vehicle suffered a medical emergency and passed out before the crash, police said. The crash is still under investigation.
BOSTON, MA
ABC6.com

Crash leaves car mangled in Rehoboth

REHOBOTH, Mass. (WLNE) — A crash in Rehoboth left a car mangled Saturday night. The Rehoboth police and fire departments were at the scene of the crash on Homestead Avenue. Fire officials said that the crash happened just after 11:30 p.m. Rescue crews from both Seekonk and Attleboro also...
REHOBOTH, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Cape Cod man accused of murdering, burning his mother dies following medical emergency in jail cell

A Cape Cod man arrested and charged with murder after allegedly lighting his mother on fire died while in his jail cell on Sunday. According to an official from the Bristol County Sheriff’s Office, Adam Howe, 34, suffered a medical emergency while in his jail cell. The Truro man was rushed to St Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford where he was pronounced dead.
TRURO, MA
NECN

Woman Charged in South Boston Crash That Killed Toddler to Face Trial

Four years after a crash in South Boston killed a toddler, the trial for the woman police say is responsible is set to begin. Jury selection began in Charlene Casey's trial in Suffolk Superior Court Tuesday. That process took the day, and opening arguments are expected to start around 9 a.m. Wednesday.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Man Found Dead in Millbury Expressed Fear for His Safety in Text Message

New details emerged Monday about an ongoing death investigation in Millbury, Massachusetts, including the contents of a text message sent by the victim in which they expressed fear for their own safety. The Worcester County District Attorney said Saturday that authorities responded to the Millbury Avenue home after receiving a...
MILLBURY, MA

