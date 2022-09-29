AKA coach Javier Mendez leaves NO CHANCES for Charles Oliveira against Khabib Nurmagomedov in the greatest lightweight discussion

Read full article on original website
MMA Fighting
Paulo Costa jokes that Dana White’s impressive physique photo is from ‘secret juice’
A photo of a shredded UFC President Dana White has been making the rounds, and one of his most talked-about fighters is taking credit. White on Sunday shared a video talking about turning his health around, which included a picture of him showing off a set of abs at the gym. After fans were wowed by the 53-year-old’s physique, middleweight contender Paulo Costa joked that White’s success was from his “secret juice.”
MMAmania.com
Highlights! Ben Rothwell scores 19-second knockout in bare knuckle debut | BKFC 30
Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Heavyweight contender, Ben Rothwell, made his bare knuckle boxing debut last night (Sat., Oct. 1, 2022) at BKFC 30 live on FITE TV from inside Fant-Ewing Coliseum in Monroe, La., and “Big Ben” ended up sparking Bobo O’Bannon with a vicious knockout just 19 seconds into the first round.
UFC Fight Night 211 video: Chelsea Chandler smashes Julija Stoliarenko for first-round debut TKO
Smashing your opponent for a TKO stoppage in your debut would be an ideal scenario for any UFC fighter. That’s exactly what Chelsea Chandler did to Julija Stoliarenko on the prelims of Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 211. The event took place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, and streamed on ESPN+.
ESPN
Anderson Silva is not just another MMA fighter taking on Jake Paul in boxing
Followers of MMA need no introduction to Anderson Silva. But for those combat sports fans who follow just boxing as well as those social media mavens drawn to boxing merely by the presence of YouTube personality Jake Paul, there is much to know about Silva, who will face Paul in a boxing ring on Oct. 29 in Phoenix.
MMA's worst-kept secret confirmed: Mark Zuckerberg at UFC Fight Night 211
The media was shut out from Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 211 card at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Earlier in the week, credentialed media members were able to attend Wednesday’s media day for the event, as well as Friday’s official weigh-ins and faceoffs. But it already had been announced by the UFC that they wouldn’t be allowed to cover the fights themselves.
MMAmania.com
Sterling: TJ Dillashaw employed ‘some type of doctor or little microdosing’ to use PEDs for UFC 280
Reigning UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling will make his next 135-pound title defense against former division kingpin TJ Dillashaw in the upcoming UFC 280 pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event on Sat., Oct. 22, 2022 at Etihad Arena on “Fight Island” in Abu Dhabi. And Sterling is already making his...
MMAmania.com
Bo Nickal believes he and Khamzat Chimaev are ‘on different levels’ — ‘Bro, you can’t even beat the scale’
Bo Nickal feels he’s for Khazmat Chimaev right away. The newest member of Ultimate Fighting Championship’s (UFC) roster hasn’t even fought for five minutes in his mixed martial arts (MMA) career as a whole. After Nickal made his initial callout of Chimaev following his contract-winning performance last week (Sept. 27, 2022), Chimaev hit the upstart with a, “Who’s that guy?”
Mackenzie Dern issues statement following loss to Xiaonan Yan at UFC Vegas 61
Mackenzie Dern has issued a statement following her majority decision loss to Xiaonan Yan in tonight’s UFC Vegas 61 main event. Dern (12-3 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since defeating Tecia Torres at UFC 273. The jiu-jitsu ace had gone 5-1 over her past six Octagon appearances overall, with three of those five wins coming by way of submission.
Dillon Danis shares DMs from Sean O’Malley, challenges ‘Suga’ to fight
Dillon Danis has once again caused a stir on social media in the latest case of tweet and delete fever. Danis, who has been known for his social media antics rather than fighting these days, was back at it again on Twitter. This time, he took aim at UFC bantamweight Sean O’Malley, who is preparing for the biggest fight of his pro MMA career against former UFC Bantamweight Champion Petr Yan at UFC 280 on October 22.
worldboxingnews.net
Andy Ruiz Jr. out of Tyson Fury fight ahead of Deontay Wilder PPV
Andy Ruiz Jr. is not expected back in training until November, ruling out the notion of a fight with Tyson Fury in December. The fact Ruiz is on vacation also halts any plans to face Anthony Joshua on December 17. Andy Ruiz Jr. vs Deontay Wilder. As World Boxing News...
MMA Fighting
BKFC 30 results: Lorenzo Hunt knocks out Quentin Henry twice after bizarre reset in chaotic opening round
Lorenzo Hunt won the cruiserweight title in one of the weirdest and most chaotic fights in BKFC history. Hunt faced Quentin Henry for the vacant cruiserweight title in the main event of BKFC 30 on Saturday night at the Fant-Ewing Coliseum in Monroe, La. Entering the fight, the two men shared no love for one another, and that animosity was felt almost immediately as Hunt charged across the cage at the opening bell swinging punches. Henry returned fire but their legs entangled and Henry fell to the canvas with Hunt on top of him. Hunt then fired off a big right hand while Henry was laying down.
