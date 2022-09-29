AKA coach Javier Mendez leaves NO CHANCES for Charles Oliveira against Khabib Nurmagomedov in the greatest lightweight discussion

Lorenzo Hunt won the cruiserweight title in one of the weirdest and most chaotic fights in BKFC history. Hunt faced Quentin Henry for the vacant cruiserweight title in the main event of BKFC 30 on Saturday night at the Fant-Ewing Coliseum in Monroe, La. Entering the fight, the two men shared no love for one another, and that animosity was felt almost immediately as Hunt charged across the cage at the opening bell swinging punches. Henry returned fire but their legs entangled and Henry fell to the canvas with Hunt on top of him. Hunt then fired off a big right hand while Henry was laying down.

MONROE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO