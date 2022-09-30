Read full article on original website
At 15 least dead as 2 migrant boats sink in Greek waters
ATHENS, Greece — (AP) — At least 15 people have died as two boats carrying migrants sank in Greek waters late Wednesday, and rescuers were looking for dozens still missing, authorities said early Thursday. The coast guard said 15 bodies had been recovered near the eastern island of Lesbos after a dinghy carrying about 40 people sank. Five people were rescued and three had been located on a rocky outcrop near the site of the sinking. A second rescue effort was launched several hundred kilometers (miles) to the west, near the island of Kythira, where a sailboat carrying about 100 migrants hit rocks and sank late Wednesday.
Sydney beats 1950 rainfall record with 3 wet months to spare
SYDNEY — (AP) — Australia’s largest city, Sydney, has been soaked by its wettest year on record with almost three months of expected above-average rain to spare. The city of 5 million people beat its 1950 record of 2,194 millimeters (86.4 inches) at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday when 27.2 mm (1.07 in) of rain had fallen at the Observatory Hill rain gauge since morning, Australia’s Bureau of Meteorology said. Records at Observatory Hill go back to 1859.
October 2003 was a significant year in the United Kingdom. You do know that the UK includes England, Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales. Many visitors arrived. Among them King Abdullah, the Crown prince and de facto ruler of Saudi Arabia. Abdullah controls endless sand dunes east of the Suez Canal with huge deposits of oil underneath. Fossil fuels which some call "liquid gold."
Seoul's reprisal blows up after North Korean missile success
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A malfunctioning South Korean ballistic missile blew up as it plowed into the ground Wednesday during a live-fire drill with the United States that was a reprisal for North Korea's successful launch a day earlier of a weapon that flew over Japan and has the range to strike the U.S. territory of Guam.
