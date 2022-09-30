ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Citrus County Chronicle

Georgia's Warnock outraises Walker as giving to Kemp jumps

ATLANTA (AP) — Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock is maintaining his cash lead in Georgia over Republican challenger Herschel Walker, while incumbent GOP Gov. Brian Kemp's fundraising sharply accelerated over the summer in his race with Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams. Walker said Wednesday that his campaign raised more than...
GEORGIA STATE
Citrus County Chronicle

Biden and DeSantis join together in Ian recovery effort

FORT MYERS, Florida (AP) — President Joe Biden surveyed the devastation of hurricane-ravaged Florida on Wednesday, promising to marshal the power of the federal government to help rebuild as he comforted local residents alongside Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, a potential 2024 foe. Biden praised DeSantis' handling of the storm...
FLORIDA STATE
Citrus County Chronicle

Texas executes inmate who fought prayer, touch rules

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — A Texas death row inmate whose case redefined the role of spiritual advisers in death chambers nationwide was executed Wednesday, despite the efforts of a district attorney to stop his lethal injection. John Henry Ramirez, 38, was executed at the state penitentiary in Huntsville. He...
TEXAS STATE
Citrus County Chronicle

Editorial Roundup: Florida

South Florida Sun Sentinel and Orlando Sentinel. September 30, 2022. Editorial: Lessons from Hurricane Ian that Florida must heed.
FLORIDA STATE
Citrus County Chronicle

Florida's island dwellers dig out from Ian's destruction

ST. JAMES CITY, Fla. (AP) — Surrounded by Hurricane Ian’s destruction, many residents of one Florida island have stayed put for days without electricity or other resources while hoping the lone bridge to the mainland is repaired. Pine Island, the largest barrier island off Florida’s Gulf Coast, has...
FLORIDA STATE
Citrus County Chronicle

EXPLAINER: Favre, other sports figures in welfare fraud case

Mississippi's largest public corruption case, in which tens of millions of dollars earmarked for needy families was misspent, involves a number of sports figures with ties to the state — including NFL royalty Brett Favre and a famous former pro wrestler. At the center, though, is the former head...
MISSISSIPPI STATE

