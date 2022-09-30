Read full article on original website
Post Malone struggles being away from his baby daughter on tour
Post Malone admits it’s “really tough” being away from his daughter on the road. The ‘Circles’ hitmaker confirmed he had become a father for the first time in June, and he has admitted it’s “heartbreaking” whenever he is apart from his baby girl for long periods.
Acting is like riding a bicycle, says Lindsay Lohan
Lindsay Lohan thinks acting is like “riding a bicycle”. The 36-year-old actress shot to stardom as a child, and although Lindsay has taken a prolonged break from the film industry, she hasn’t had any trouble since making her return. Lindsay – who has signed a three-picture movie...
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker don’t live together
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker still don’t live together. The couple – who married in May after over a year of dating – currently have separate houses where they live with their respective children and though “there will be” a marital home in the future, they are keen for their kids to be as comfortable as possible.
Selma Blair performs blindfolded on Dancing with the Stars
Selma Blair performed blindfolded on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ on Monday night (10.03.22). The 50-year-old actress – who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2018 – performed with Sasha Farber while wearing a blindfold, after previously suffering sensory overload due to the studio lights and the audience.
Kesha’s mum explains Cannibal’s Jeffrey Dahmer lyric
Kesha’s mum Pebe Sebert has revealed she wrote the controversial lyric about serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer in her daughter’s song ‘Cannibal’. The 2010 track has been thrust back into the spotlight following the release of Netflix’s new drama ‘Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’ starring Evan Peters with many suggesting it was insensitive to the victims to name-check the multiple murderer in the song as the pop star sang: “Be too sweet and you’ll be a goner. Yeah, I’ll pull a Jeffrey Dahmer.”
Kanye West likens himself to George Lucas
Kanye West sees himself as a George Lucas-like figure in the fashion industry. The 45-year-old rap star – who has legally changed his name to Ye – believes he’s more like the ‘Star Wars’ creator than a true fashion designer. He explained: “You know, specifically...
Jake Lacy – from nice guy to the man the viewers hate
Before Jake Lacy became Shane, the odious newlywed in last year’s smash-hit class satire The White Lotus, the 37-year-old actor was famous for playing nice guys. Not just good guys, but human beings so exceedingly pleasant in looks and affect that they could only be fiction.In HBO’s Girls, for example, Lacy was Fran, the kindly schoolteacher who still offered Hannah a ride after she dumped him hundreds of miles from home. In the 2020 remake of High Fidelity, he played a harmless rock-climbing fanatic – the guy you date when you’re on the rebound from heartache.Lacy thinks the nicest guy...
‘Scooby-Doo’ clips delight fans who say Velma’s LGBTQ+ identity has been confirmed
It appears Velma wants a same-sex boo in the upcoming HBO Max “Scooby-Doo” Halloween movie. Clips from the animated special “Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo!” have been making the rounds on social media, with folks using them to proclaim that the character is finally being shown as gay.
Carrie Underwood pays tribute to Loretta Lynn
Carrie Underwood has recalled how the late Loretta Lynn “smacked [her] on the rear end” the first time they met. The 39-year-old singer has paid tribute to the country legend – who she collaborated with in 2021, along with Reba McEntire, on ‘Still Woman Enough’, the title track from Loretta’s 50th studio album – following her death at the age of 90 on Tuesday (04.10.22), and remembered the country legend as a “cantankerous little pistol” who could also be “friendly and sweet”.
Naomi Watts hopes her menopause beauty brand can provide some balance
Naomi Watts wants her menopause beauty brand to balance “humour” and “real feelings”. The 54-year-old actress – who co-founded ONDA Beauty – has teamed up with Em and Friends for a line of funny menopause greeting cards as a fundraiser for the Alliance For Period Supplies, while she’s also launching a menopause wellness brand Stripes on October 18.
Kelly Osbourne confirms she’s having a baby boy
Kelly Osbourne has revealed she’s expecting a baby boy. The 37-year-old television personality has confirmed the gender of her unborn tot – whose father is Slipknot’s Sid Wilson – as her music legend dad Ozzy Osbourne has struggled to keep the news that he’s set to welcome a grandson a secret.
Gigi Hadid has branded Kanye West ‘a bully’
Gigi Hadid has branded Kanye West a “bully and a joke”. The 27-year-old model has come to the defence of Vogue editor Gabrielle Karefa-Johnson after the ‘Stronger’ rapper mocked her style choices in response to her criticism of his widely-criticised ‘White Lives Matter’ shirts.
