Ozarks First.com
The Satanic Temple takes aim at Idaho, Indiana abortion bans
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Religious organizations have long been involved in the debate over Idaho’s strict abortion laws, with Catholic priests, evangelical Christian groups and others frequently lobbying lawmakers and filing legal briefs in support of abortion bans. Now The Satanic Temple is also weighing in. The Salem,...
NC judge suspends sheriff taped disparaging Black employees
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina judge has suspended a sheriff who was recorded calling Black employees by derogatory names and saying they should be fired. The suspension of Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene on Tuesday comes after District Attorney Jon David sought his removal alleging that Greene engaged in racial profiling of employees personally and through those under his command, WECT-TV reported. Superior Court Judge Douglas B. Sasser suspended Greene until a hearing could be held on the petition for removal.
