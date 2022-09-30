Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NBCMontana
Residents give public comment on proposed Holland Lake Lodge expansion
MISSOULA, Mont. — A contentious hearing on plans to expand Holland Lake Lodge wrapped up at Seeley Lake Elementary School on Tuesday night. Opponents of the project packed the gymnasium for a chance to comment. Powdr, a resort company out of Park City, Utah, wants to expand the lodge,...
NBCMontana
Farmer selected to fill Ward 2 seat in Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula City Council selected Sierra Farmer to fill the vacant Ward 2 seat during its Monday night meeting. Farmer got approval in the fourth round of voting. The Ward 2 seat has been vacant since Jordan Hess was appointed mayor in September. Council members interviewed...
NBCMontana
Zinke, Tranel, Lamb discuss issues prior to midterms
MISSOULA, Mont. — U.S. House District Candidate Monica Tranel stopped by NBC Montana Today's studio and told viewers her plans for the economy, forest management, healthcare, and more. John Lamb. U.S. House District Candidate John Lamb talks policy. Ryan Zinke. Former Interior Secretary U.S. House District Candidate Ryan talks...
NBCMontana
Missoula moves forward with joint Bear Smart Resolution
MISSOULA, Mont. — In the Missoula City Council meeting Monday, the city and county voted to move forward with a joint city-county resolution that will help the community be more bear smart and safe. It is utilizing studies and recommendations found in the Bear Smart Missoula conflict management plan.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBCMontana
U.S. Forest Services holds public hearing on proposed Holland Lake Lodge upgrades
MISSOULA, Mont. — The U.S. Forest Service will hold a public hearing Tuesday at Seeley Lake Elementary at 5:30 p.m. on controversial plans for the Holland Lake Lodge about seven miles south of Condon. Plans call for new buildings and utility upgrades in the 15-acre area. The Forest Service...
NBCMontana
Rusting parts, masonry cracks cause Missoula bridge closure
MISSOULA, Mont. — Officials say poor drainage is rusting parts on the 23-year-old walking bridge that allows for travel over rail yards in Missoula. Missoula Parks & Recreation already has plans prepared for those repairs, but, cracks on masonry blocks are lengthening. Engineers have to inspect those before workers...
NBCMontana
Bozeman library receives $50,000 gift toward renovations
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Bozeman Public Library received a $50,000 donation from First Security Bank toward renovations that are part of a campaign to improve library service in the Gallatin Valley. Renovations began last month and include new learning labs, quiet reading areas, a small recording studio and a...
NBCMontana
Owner's missive details reasoning behind Fuel Fitness closures
MISSOULA, Mont. — The owner of Fuel Fitness has spoken out about the sudden closures of their Helena and Butte locations. In a four-page letter obtained by NBC Montana on Wednesday afternoon, Fuel Fitness CEO and founder Michael Burks blames an unnamed member of their Butte staff for allegedly stealing insurance money.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBCMontana
Northside Pedestrian Bridge in Missoula closed
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Northside Pedestrian Bridge in Missoula has been closed after Missoula Parks and Recreation maintenance staff noticed an area of the expanded deck damaged and lengthening of cracks in the masonry walls. HDR, the consulting engineer for the repairs, recommended an immediate closure of the bridge...
NBCMontana
MCPS: Bear activity reported around Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. — Due to bear activity Missoula County Public Schools are strongly recommending that parents or adults accompany young students to and from bus stops or school when possible. Officials are asking if the public sees a bears near a bus stop or school please report it to...
NBCMontana
Carbon County Sheriff's Office gives update on train derailment near Bridger
MISSOULA, Mont. — Carbon County Sheriff's Office reports 15 train cars derailed about one-half mile east of Bridger over the weekend. Crews worked through the night Saturday and Sunday to remove the cars from the tracks, repair the rail bed and replace rails, and remove and transport the remaining gasoline from two damaged tanker cars.
NBCMontana
Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services search for 2 teenage girls
MISSOULA, Mont. — Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services is attempting to locate two teens, ages 13 and 14. Donna Salway, also known as Trombley, 14, is reported to be 150 pounds and 5 feet, seven inches all. She has black hair. Destiny Young Running Crane is 13 years old, 170...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBCMontana
Plains man dies in crash
MISSOULA, Mont. — A 27-year-old Plains man died in a single-vehicle crash early Monday morning. Montana Highway Patrol reports the crash occurred near Frenchtown, just before 2 a.m. A crash report states the man was the sole occupant of an Oldmobile Bravada that left Beckwith Street and hit a...
NBCMontana
Money Cents: How to save money
MISSOULA, Mont. — This week’s financial tip is for those who are looking to cut-back and save some money. One area you can focus on is lowering your monthly bills. To start, your electric bills. Swap out your lightbulbs to high-efficiency LED. Also, look around at appliances that...
NBCMontana
Polson man lands spot on 'The Voice' with Team Blake
MISSOULA, Mont. — Polson resident Ben Weagraff took the stage in Tuesday night's episode of NBC's hit show “The Voice.”. Weagraff, 29, goes by the stage name Benny Weag. He performed "Shivers" by Ed Sheeran. Blake Shelton was the only judge to turn around. Weag was first introduced...
Comments / 1