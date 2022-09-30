Read full article on original website
You Fancy, Huh? Take Your Honey Here on Their Birthday in Yakima
You can make reservations or walk in. They have a brand new chef in the kitchen, Chef Russel Gillaspie, and I have heard many great compliments about her food. Take your sweetie here for a birthday lunch (11 a.m. to 3 p.m), dinner, or for Sunday breakfast. Kids are welcome and they have their own special kids menu. Tip: They don’t just serve steak at Yakima Steak Company.
nbcrightnow.com
Half-price admission for Union Gap Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch opening weekend
UNION GAP, Wash. -- The Union Gap Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch welcomes people back this season with a 13-acre corn maze, games, hay rides, pumpkin chucking and more. People can go in for half-price, which is five dollars during opening weekend Oct. 1st and 2nd. "I think it's great,...
Stunning 1.3 M Sanctuary for Sale with Vineyard in Yakima, WA
If a home is what you're searching for in the Yakima Valley, with land and a place to grow old in. You have got to check this spot out. Even if you aren't searching, be a looky-loo because this spot in Yakima features a vineyard, hot tub, pool, firepit and so much more!
Want to Shop? Two Ways to Win Gift Cards at Valley Mall This Fall
Do you love shopping? If not you, I bet you know someone who does and Valley Mall wants you to know, there are many reasons to celebrate this season. It's Valley Mall's 50th birthday this year AND they want to give back to you, their wonderful customers. Read on for all the giveaway details!
It’s Time For Yakima’s Annual Chalk Art Festival
It’s fall and it's time for the Downtown Yakima Chalk Art Festival. The event, presented by the Downtown Association of Yakima (DAY) and Ron’s Coins & Collectibles will be held Saturday, October 8 at Performance Park next to the Yakima County Courthouse. There's a lot more than a...
The Beauchamp Center Is Putting on a Fun Family Harvest Party
The Beauchamp Center Is Putting on a Fun Family Harvest Party. We are adding many Halloween and autumn festival parties to our ever growing list of seasonal activities this fall. The OIC Henry Beauchamp Center in Yakima is hosting a fun family harvest party in October. The Beauchamp Center is...
Excited to Run Amuck Saturday? Watch Hocus Pocus in Moxee!
Interested in watching Hocus Pocus underneath the stars this Saturday? If you weren't aware amuck, amuck, amuck is happening all over the world as the wait is FINALLY over. Hocus Pocus 2 has arrived Disney Plus streaming...did you watch it at midnight or are waiting until this evening? If you want to wait and get caught back up with the film that started it all, keep reading for a very magical opportunity!
9 Fantastic Companies Immediately Hiring in Yakima Apply Now!
If you're searching for the most recent job listening in the Yakima Valley, you have come to the right spot! The entire week, the opportunities will continue to be updated and if you know of more positions or would like a shout-out on-air please message us via the app and we will make that happen.
Have You Seen These Pretty Angel Wings at the Fair?
Have You Seen These Pretty Angel Wings at the Fair?. When you are out and about walking around the grounds at the Central Washington State Fair this week, if you keep your eyes peeled you can see many sets of pretty wings! They offer photo ops for you to take pics of your kids (or yourself). These pretty wings are part of a new visual art exhibit at the fair this year.
20 Yakima Valley Restaurants to Visit at Least Once This Fall
When we think of foods we love to eat in the fall, hot soups, chili, baked pies, pizza pies, hot ciders, chicken mole enchiladas, stuff with squash and zucchini in it, pumpkin spice-flavored treats, and thick creamy pasta dishes. We add freshly harvested veggies and fruits from the Yakima Valley to our ingredients. Living in Central Washington puts us at a great vantage point to dine out at some of the best restaurants to visit in the fall.
Which Fair Food is the Yakima Valley’s Favorite? (Poll)
The Central Washington State Fair in Yakima, WA is on, now through Sunday, October 2nd. Have you already been? Some go for the rides, the shows, others the exhibits but I'm pretty sure ALL of us have at least ONE favorite fair food. Let's find out which one is the most popular in the Yakima Valley!
Tri-Cities Sonic Locations Closing Forever? Now We Know Why
The Kitsap Sun (paywall) and other outlets report the headquarters of Sonic Industries LLC filed a lawsuit against the franchise owner of Sonic Drive-In's in Washington and Oregon. Two of those affected by the lawsuit are the newly closed locations in Kennewick and Pasco. What is in the lawsuit and what does it mean for the Tri-Cities?
nbcrightnow.com
Family Displaced after house fire in Kennewick
A family has been evacuated after their furnace caught fire Sunday evening. According to Captain Aaron Fryer with Benton County Fire District #1, the family noticed smoke in their home and immediately called 9-1-1. Kennewick Fire was the first to arrive and found that the fire was located in the...
Yakima Herald Republic
PHOTOS: Central Washington State Fair
Scenes from the Central Washington State Fair Tuesday, Sept. 27 and Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, in Yakima, Wash. Welcome to the discussion. Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Yakima Herald Republic
Washington Building Code Council hears an earful in Yakima about switch from gas to electric
The statewide debate between green energy initiatives and the home construction industry’s preferences moved to Yakima City Hall last week as the Washington State Building Code Council held a public hearing on proposed rule changes for new home construction. The proposed transition from natural gas heating to electric-powered heat...
nbcrightnow.com
Fire crews from Kennewick and Benton County on scene of a fire near S Olympia and SR 397
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. - Fire crews are battling a National Cover Fire near Olympia and SR 397. At this time, all lanes along the highway are closed to allow fire crews to battle the fire. Benton County Fire District #1 is asking people to avoid the area. The cause of...
5 Fun Things To Do This Week in the Yakima Valley
Many residents in the Yakima Valley are busy this week going to work, going to the Central Washington State Fair, and taking care of work and community service commitments. How about carving some time to enjoy these 5 fun things to do this last week of September in the Yakima Valley?
Seize The Dining Deals with Yakima Steak Company This Friday
Every Friday, tap the station app to Seize your Dining Deal of the week!. This Friday, enjoy the mouthwatering flavors of Yakima Steak Company. Dining Deals for Friday, September 30th - Yakima Steak Company. Whether it is a quick lunch or entertaining your most special guests for dinner, you will...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Police vehicles go pink, purple in October
RICHLAND, Washington – October marks awareness campaigns for both breast cancer and domestic violence. To show its support to the community and bring awareness to these issues, the Richland Police Department is driving specially wrapped pink and purple patrol vehicles. Two patrol vehicles are wrapped in pink to honor breast cancer awareness, and one is wrapped in purple to honor domestic violence awareness.
Yakima Sunfair Parade Awards Announced
Did you attend the Sunfair Parade last Saturday? The Yakima Sunfair Parade Board has announced winners of this year’s parade in a variety of categories. Sunfair officials say the selections were made by the Yakima Sunfair Board members and local community leaders. The Sunfair Board president says he was...
