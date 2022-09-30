ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toppenish, WA

News Talk KIT

You Fancy, Huh? Take Your Honey Here on Their Birthday in Yakima

You can make reservations or walk in. They have a brand new chef in the kitchen, Chef Russel Gillaspie, and I have heard many great compliments about her food. Take your sweetie here for a birthday lunch (11 a.m. to 3 p.m), dinner, or for Sunday breakfast. Kids are welcome and they have their own special kids menu. Tip: They don’t just serve steak at Yakima Steak Company.
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

It’s Time For Yakima’s Annual Chalk Art Festival

It’s fall and it's time for the Downtown Yakima Chalk Art Festival. The event, presented by the Downtown Association of Yakima (DAY) and Ron’s Coins & Collectibles will be held Saturday, October 8 at Performance Park next to the Yakima County Courthouse. There's a lot more than a...
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

Excited to Run Amuck Saturday? Watch Hocus Pocus in Moxee!

Interested in watching Hocus Pocus underneath the stars this Saturday? If you weren't aware amuck, amuck, amuck is happening all over the world as the wait is FINALLY over. Hocus Pocus 2 has arrived Disney Plus streaming...did you watch it at midnight or are waiting until this evening? If you want to wait and get caught back up with the film that started it all, keep reading for a very magical opportunity!
MOXEE, WA
News Talk KIT

Have You Seen These Pretty Angel Wings at the Fair?

Have You Seen These Pretty Angel Wings at the Fair?. When you are out and about walking around the grounds at the Central Washington State Fair this week, if you keep your eyes peeled you can see many sets of pretty wings! They offer photo ops for you to take pics of your kids (or yourself). These pretty wings are part of a new visual art exhibit at the fair this year.
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

20 Yakima Valley Restaurants to Visit at Least Once This Fall

When we think of foods we love to eat in the fall, hot soups, chili, baked pies, pizza pies, hot ciders, chicken mole enchiladas, stuff with squash and zucchini in it, pumpkin spice-flavored treats, and thick creamy pasta dishes. We add freshly harvested veggies and fruits from the Yakima Valley to our ingredients. Living in Central Washington puts us at a great vantage point to dine out at some of the best restaurants to visit in the fall.
YAKIMA, WA
NEWStalk 870

Tri-Cities Sonic Locations Closing Forever? Now We Know Why

The Kitsap Sun (paywall) and other outlets report the headquarters of Sonic Industries LLC filed a lawsuit against the franchise owner of Sonic Drive-In's in Washington and Oregon. Two of those affected by the lawsuit are the newly closed locations in Kennewick and Pasco. What is in the lawsuit and what does it mean for the Tri-Cities?
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Family Displaced after house fire in Kennewick

A family has been evacuated after their furnace caught fire Sunday evening. According to Captain Aaron Fryer with Benton County Fire District #1, the family noticed smoke in their home and immediately called 9-1-1. Kennewick Fire was the first to arrive and found that the fire was located in the...
KENNEWICK, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

PHOTOS: Central Washington State Fair

Scenes from the Central Washington State Fair Tuesday, Sept. 27 and Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, in Yakima, Wash. Welcome to the discussion. Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

5 Fun Things To Do This Week in the Yakima Valley

Many residents in the Yakima Valley are busy this week going to work, going to the Central Washington State Fair, and taking care of work and community service commitments. How about carving some time to enjoy these 5 fun things to do this last week of September in the Yakima Valley?
YAKIMA, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Police vehicles go pink, purple in October

RICHLAND, Washington – October marks awareness campaigns for both breast cancer and domestic violence. To show its support to the community and bring awareness to these issues, the Richland Police Department is driving specially wrapped pink and purple patrol vehicles. Two patrol vehicles are wrapped in pink to honor breast cancer awareness, and one is wrapped in purple to honor domestic violence awareness.
RICHLAND, WA
News Talk KIT

Yakima Sunfair Parade Awards Announced

Did you attend the Sunfair Parade last Saturday? The Yakima Sunfair Parade Board has announced winners of this year’s parade in a variety of categories. Sunfair officials say the selections were made by the Yakima Sunfair Board members and local community leaders. The Sunfair Board president says he was...
YAKIMA, WA
