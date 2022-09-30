Read full article on original website
Ranking the 50 best country music artists of all time
Where do the best country music artists get their start? Many began singing or learning how to play an instrument as children, devoting their attention early on to the popular music of the rural South. Others segued into country music from different passions and found their way to the genre, singing or playing ballads and dance tunes on fiddle, guitar, steel guitar, keyboard, or drums.
Acting is like riding a bicycle, says Lindsay Lohan
Lindsay Lohan thinks acting is like “riding a bicycle”. The 36-year-old actress shot to stardom as a child, and although Lindsay has taken a prolonged break from the film industry, she hasn’t had any trouble since making her return. Lindsay – who has signed a three-picture movie...
Kesha’s mum explains Cannibal’s Jeffrey Dahmer lyric
Kesha’s mum Pebe Sebert has revealed she wrote the controversial lyric about serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer in her daughter’s song ‘Cannibal’. The 2010 track has been thrust back into the spotlight following the release of Netflix’s new drama ‘Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’ starring Evan Peters with many suggesting it was insensitive to the victims to name-check the multiple murderer in the song as the pop star sang: “Be too sweet and you’ll be a goner. Yeah, I’ll pull a Jeffrey Dahmer.”
Charli D’Amelio felt ‘nervous’ dancing in front of Kourtney Kardashian
Charli D’Amelio felt “nervous” performing in front of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker on ‘Dancing with the Stars’. The 18-year-old TikTok star was watched on Monday night (10.03.22) by her celebrity pals – but Charli has confessed to feeling anxious before she performed a rumba to Billie Eilish’s ‘No Time to Die’.
Post Malone struggles being away from his baby daughter on tour
Post Malone admits it’s “really tough” being away from his daughter on the road. The ‘Circles’ hitmaker confirmed he had become a father for the first time in June, and he has admitted it’s “heartbreaking” whenever he is apart from his baby girl for long periods.
James Bond boss recalls ‘distressing’ meeting with Amy Winehouse
James Bond boss Barbara Broccoli attended a “distressing” meeting with Amy Winehouse over the theme song for ‘Quantum Of Solace’. The late singer was among the stars in the running to sing the theme tune for the 2008 film, but Bond producer Barbara has revealed Amy wasn’t really an option for the job because she came across as “very fragile emotionally” with the movie mogul calling the situation “very tragic”.
Naomi Watts hopes her menopause beauty brand can provide some balance
Naomi Watts wants her menopause beauty brand to balance “humour” and “real feelings”. The 54-year-old actress – who co-founded ONDA Beauty – has teamed up with Em and Friends for a line of funny menopause greeting cards as a fundraiser for the Alliance For Period Supplies, while she’s also launching a menopause wellness brand Stripes on October 18.
Kanye West likens himself to George Lucas
Kanye West sees himself as a George Lucas-like figure in the fashion industry. The 45-year-old rap star – who has legally changed his name to Ye – believes he’s more like the ‘Star Wars’ creator than a true fashion designer. He explained: “You know, specifically...
Jake Lacy – from nice guy to the man the viewers hate
Before Jake Lacy became Shane, the odious newlywed in last year’s smash-hit class satire The White Lotus, the 37-year-old actor was famous for playing nice guys. Not just good guys, but human beings so exceedingly pleasant in looks and affect that they could only be fiction.In HBO’s Girls, for example, Lacy was Fran, the kindly schoolteacher who still offered Hannah a ride after she dumped him hundreds of miles from home. In the 2020 remake of High Fidelity, he played a harmless rock-climbing fanatic – the guy you date when you’re on the rebound from heartache.Lacy thinks the nicest guy...
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker don’t live together
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker still don’t live together. The couple – who married in May after over a year of dating – currently have separate houses where they live with their respective children and though “there will be” a marital home in the future, they are keen for their kids to be as comfortable as possible.
Loretta Lynn dies at 90, how to participate in Croctober, and more of today’s trending news
Here are some trending topics for today, Oct. 4. Loretta Lynn, the Kentucky coal miner’s daughter whose frank songs about life and love as a woman in Appalachia pulled her out of poverty and made her a pillar of country music, has died. She was 90. In a statement...
Dolly Parton leads tributes to Loretta Lynn
Dolly Parton has paid tribute to her “sister” Loretta Lynn following the country legend’s death. The ‘Coal Miner’s Daughter’ hitmaker’s family announced on Tuesday (04.10.22) that the star – who sold more than 45 million albums during her career – had passed away at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, and her friend has led the tributes to the pioneering singer.
Rihanna is ‘nervous’ and ‘excited’ to headline the Super Bowl Halftime Show
Rihanna is “nervous” and “excited” about headlining the Super Bowl Halftime Show. The ‘Umbrella’ hitmaker confirmed last month that she will provide the entertainment at the annual NFL showpiece game next year, and she has spilled how she’s feeling about following in the footsteps of the likes of Beyonce, Katy Perry, Madonna and Lady Gaga.
NFL
Carrie Underwood pays tribute to Loretta Lynn
Carrie Underwood has recalled how the late Loretta Lynn “smacked [her] on the rear end” the first time they met. The 39-year-old singer has paid tribute to the country legend – who she collaborated with in 2021, along with Reba McEntire, on ‘Still Woman Enough’, the title track from Loretta’s 50th studio album – following her death at the age of 90 on Tuesday (04.10.22), and remembered the country legend as a “cantankerous little pistol” who could also be “friendly and sweet”.
‘Scooby-Doo’ clips delight fans who say Velma’s LGBTQ+ identity has been confirmed
It appears Velma wants a same-sex boo in the upcoming HBO Max “Scooby-Doo” Halloween movie. Clips from the animated special “Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo!” have been making the rounds on social media, with folks using them to proclaim that the character is finally being shown as gay.
Gigi Hadid has branded Kanye West ‘a bully’
Gigi Hadid has branded Kanye West a “bully and a joke”. The 27-year-old model has come to the defence of Vogue editor Gabrielle Karefa-Johnson after the ‘Stronger’ rapper mocked her style choices in response to her criticism of his widely-criticised ‘White Lives Matter’ shirts.
