San Antonio, TX

San Antonio Black International Film Festival returns to spotlight artists from Texas and around the world

SAN ANTONIO — For Ada Babineaux, something was missing. Three years after scraping together the first edition of the San Antonio Black International Film Festival – an event to spotlight Black Texas storytellers and honor industry icons while providing how-to for the next generation – the South Texas native figured it was time to incorporate a new element. Something that would bring SABIFF just a little bit closer to the prestige of Hollywood’s biggest night.
Woman uses stun-gun to rob Academy store, police say

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are asking for helping finding the woman who allegedly robbed an Academy Sports and Outdoors back in August. The woman reportedly stole merchandise from the store and started to exit without paying. The manager of the store confronted the suspect and tried to retrieve the merchandise. That's when the suspect threatened the victim with an electric stun-gun, causing the manager to back away. The woman was seen getting into a tan-colored older model SUV and leaving the parking lot.
Raccoon causes power outage in Seguin

SEGUIN, Texas — Everybody knows that raccoons can cause a lot of damage to your property, but one in Seguin caused the power to go out for a couple of hours. The Seguin Police Department said that the pesky critter made its way into a substation transformer resulting in the outage around midnight Saturday.
Two San Antonio schools affected by threats Friday; No students were harmed

SAN ANTONIO — Brooks Academy of Science on Friday morning was placed on lockdown as a precaution following a threat, San Antonio Police said. The threat was made via a text from a student, police said. When officers arrived at the school, which is located in the 3800 block of Lyster Road in southeast San Antonio, they determined that the campus was safe and there was no active threat.
