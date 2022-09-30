Read full article on original website
The San Antonio entrepreneur giving away millionsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Fifty-Six Years Ago, Texas Endured Its First Modern Mass-Shooting; Since Then, Many More Have Followed.Savannah VillanuevaSutherland Springs, TX
Northeastern Employee Arrested in Texas over Campus Bomb HoaxLarry LeaseBoston, MA
City Councilman is Forced to Resign Over a $75 Million DisagreementTom HandySan Antonio, TX
Young Hospice Patient Has Connection with Sea TurtlesMedia TVSouth Padre Island, TX
Inner City collecting socks and underwear for Socktober
SAN ANTONIO — Every night in San Antonio, almost 3,000 people live on the streets. This October, you can show that even a small act of love, like donating a pair of socks or pair of underwear, can make a big difference in their lives. Small socks, big socks,...
Barbie Malibu Tour stops in San Antonio this weekend
SAN ANTONIO — Are you a Barbie girl in a Barbie world? Well, a new merch truck coming to San Antonio is just for you!. The 2022 Barbie Truck Totally Throwback Malibu Tour is coming to La Cantera this weekend. The truck will be parked at the shopping center...
Local woman says Siri called 911 during threatening situation
SAN ANTONIO — A local woman who told police she was being threatened by a man with a steak knife said Siri came to her aid. It happened last week in south west San Antonio near Medina Base and Five Palms. The victim said when she tried to call...
San Antonio Black International Film Festival returns to spotlight artists from Texas and around the world
SAN ANTONIO — For Ada Babineaux, something was missing. Three years after scraping together the first edition of the San Antonio Black International Film Festival – an event to spotlight Black Texas storytellers and honor industry icons while providing how-to for the next generation – the South Texas native figured it was time to incorporate a new element. Something that would bring SABIFF just a little bit closer to the prestige of Hollywood’s biggest night.
The Mysterious Rock Genie of Arcadia Ridge
SAN ANTONIO — A mysterious woman is bringing joy to her neighborhood on the far west side. She's gifting little works of art in the form of painted rocks hoping to bring smiles to those who find them. "This is the true magic,” said the Mysterious Rock Genie of...
Man shoots girlfriend's mom in stomach after she evicted him, police say
SAN ANTONIO — A man is on the run after police say he shot his girlfriend's mother in the stomach when she tried to evict him. Police were called out to the 100 block of Fuente Alley near S Walter's St on the east side of town around 9:37 p.m. Tuesday for reports of a shooting in progress.
Centro Cultural Aztlan announces the 14th Annual Mole Festival
SAN ANTONIO — Get your taste buds ready!. Centro Cultural Aztlan has announced the 14th Annual Mole Festival, which benefits the Centro Cultural Aztlan’s year-long programming, while promoting the Chicano/a and Latino/a Culture. 20 of the best Moles in San Antonio will be prepared and generously donated by...
San Antonio Zoo sending team to help with Hurricane Ian recovery
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Zoo is mobilizing a support unit Sunday morning to the main impact zone of Hurricane Ian in Punta Gorda, Florida, as part of the Zoological Disaster Response, Rescue, and Recovery (ZDR3). The zoo is sending leadership, an electrician, a welder, and additional multi-trade...
Starline Costumes to close at end of holiday season after 50 years in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — An iconic costume shop that has been open more than 50 years in San Antonio announced it will close after this holiday season. Starline Costumes posted on its Facebook page Sunday that the owner, Julie Keck, is retiring and closing the store in early 2023. The...
Depeche Mode announces show at AT&T Center
SAN ANTONIO — Synth-pop 80s band Depeche Mode is coming to San Antonio in the spring!. The band has lined up a new album and their first live shows in more than five years, just months after the death of founding member Andy "Fletch" Fletcher. The band said in...
Woman uses stun-gun to rob Academy store, police say
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are asking for helping finding the woman who allegedly robbed an Academy Sports and Outdoors back in August. The woman reportedly stole merchandise from the store and started to exit without paying. The manager of the store confronted the suspect and tried to retrieve the merchandise. That's when the suspect threatened the victim with an electric stun-gun, causing the manager to back away. The woman was seen getting into a tan-colored older model SUV and leaving the parking lot.
Raccoon causes power outage in Seguin
SEGUIN, Texas — Everybody knows that raccoons can cause a lot of damage to your property, but one in Seguin caused the power to go out for a couple of hours. The Seguin Police Department said that the pesky critter made its way into a substation transformer resulting in the outage around midnight Saturday.
Seguin residents find disbelief and humor after raccoons knock out power twice in three days
SEGUIN, Texas — Critters caused some power outages in Seguin. The city says raccoons knocked out transformers at their substation impacting half of the city’s customers over the weekend and on Monday. The power is back on now—but its not an issue the city is taking lightly.
Migrant resource center gets large donation
SAN ANTONIO — A large donation was made to the Migrant Resource Center on San Pedro in San Antonio in the aftermath of a situation where migrants were flown to Martha's Vineyard. The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is continuing to investigate after those migrants were flown out of San...
Two San Antonio schools affected by threats Friday; No students were harmed
SAN ANTONIO — Brooks Academy of Science on Friday morning was placed on lockdown as a precaution following a threat, San Antonio Police said. The threat was made via a text from a student, police said. When officers arrived at the school, which is located in the 3800 block of Lyster Road in southeast San Antonio, they determined that the campus was safe and there was no active threat.
Woman who allegedly recruited migrants to Martha's Vineyard identified
SAN ANTONIO — Migrants have identified the mysterious woman they say lured them onto a plane from San Antonio to Martha's Vineyard in September, according to numerous media reports. A number of Venezuelan refugees recognized the woman, Perla Huerta, in photographs first presented to them by New York Times...
Video shows gunfire erupt in San Antonio neighborhood
SAN ANTONIO — A deadly drive-by shooting has a far-west side neighborhood terrified. KENS 5 obtained video of the chaos when up to 100 roads were unloaded. The non-stop gunfire was caught on a door-bell camera. This happened on Bald Mountain Drive. Investigators say 25-year-old Novita Brazil was shot...
COVID Tracker: Start of October continues positive trends for San Antonio, Bexar County
SAN ANTONIO — Bexar County continues to be in the lowest risk threshold for COVID-19 spread after September yielded the fewest number of new cases in the community since May—all positive signs as colder weather arrives and doctors warn of a potential surge in flu cases this winter.
Forgotten Friends: Chicken Little can't wait to go on an adventure with you!
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — Our "Forgotten Friends" series showcases a dog or cat each week that has spent a lengthy time at an area shelter, just waiting for someone to notice them and bring them home to love. This week we went out to the Humane Society of the...
'Frustrating situation' | Tenants of northwest side apartment complex living with no hot water for past month
SAN ANTONIO — Taking cold showers and boiling excess amounts of water on the stove top are common practices these days for Peter Garcia. Tenants of the Ascent at Medical apartments are wondering when hot water will return after waiting a month for management to fully resolve the boiler blunder.
