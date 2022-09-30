Plastic Mermaids play gigs with two goals in mind. “We want people to dance and cry,” says guitarist Chris Newnham. “I like to think the music we make is quite emotive so hopefully someone feels something listening to it,” Douglas Richards, the main vocalist and de facto frontman identifiable by his baby-pink bowl cut, adds. His brother and bandmate Jamie, sums it up nicely: “We just want people not to be bored.” The group can rest easy knowing the word “bored” has likely never been associated with their music. Eccentric and shifting, psychedelic and euphoric – these are the words...

ROCK MUSIC ・ 29 MINUTES AGO