Kanye West makes surprise modelling debut at Paris Fashion Week
Kanye West made his surprise modelling debut at Paris Fashion Week on Sunday (02.10.22). The 45-year-old rapper and Yeezy designer – who has legally changed his name to Ye – opened Balenciaga’s SS23 show, walking down a muddy catwalk. Demna, creative director of the luxury fashion brand,...
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker don’t live together
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker still don’t live together. The couple – who married in May after over a year of dating – currently have separate houses where they live with their respective children and though “there will be” a marital home in the future, they are keen for their kids to be as comfortable as possible.
Kanye West likens himself to George Lucas
Kanye West sees himself as a George Lucas-like figure in the fashion industry. The 45-year-old rap star – who has legally changed his name to Ye – believes he’s more like the ‘Star Wars’ creator than a true fashion designer. He explained: “You know, specifically...
Acting is like riding a bicycle, says Lindsay Lohan
Lindsay Lohan thinks acting is like “riding a bicycle”. The 36-year-old actress shot to stardom as a child, and although Lindsay has taken a prolonged break from the film industry, she hasn’t had any trouble since making her return. Lindsay – who has signed a three-picture movie...
Plastic Mermaids: ‘The concept of what a band should be is a bit stifling’
Plastic Mermaids play gigs with two goals in mind. “We want people to dance and cry,” says guitarist Chris Newnham. “I like to think the music we make is quite emotive so hopefully someone feels something listening to it,” Douglas Richards, the main vocalist and de facto frontman identifiable by his baby-pink bowl cut, adds. His brother and bandmate Jamie, sums it up nicely: “We just want people not to be bored.” The group can rest easy knowing the word “bored” has likely never been associated with their music. Eccentric and shifting, psychedelic and euphoric – these are the words...
‘Scooby-Doo’ clips delight fans who say Velma’s LGBTQ+ identity has been confirmed
It appears Velma wants a same-sex boo in the upcoming HBO Max “Scooby-Doo” Halloween movie. Clips from the animated special “Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo!” have been making the rounds on social media, with folks using them to proclaim that the character is finally being shown as gay.
Google Celebrates ‘Scooby-Doo’s’ Velma Coming Out as Lesbian With Gay Pride Easter Egg
Google is showering Velma with confetti and gay-pride flags after the longtime member of the “Scooby-Doo” crew has officially been confirmed as a lesbian. In a new Easter egg that appeared Wednesday, Google Search queries for “Velma,” “Velma Scooby-Doo,” “Velma Dinkley” (the character’s full name) and even “Dinkley” yield a regular search-results page — along with a cascade of multicolored confetti and various LGBTQ flags. The Google Search page then pops up two buttons at the bottom of the page: one to replay the animation, and another to share the search result via Facebook, Twitter or email (along with a trio...
