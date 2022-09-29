Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
dailydodge.com
News – October 3, 2022
(Juneau) The Dodge County sheriff says his deputies will do everything they can to hold those who run from law enforcement accountable. If a driver of a fleeing vehicle gets away, the owner could be on the hook. Dale Schmidt says Wisconsin has an owner’s liability statute that requires them to tell authorities who was driving, or they will be responsible for that pursuit. Schmidt asks all motorists to be safe and if they find themselves about to be pulled over, a decision to flee is a costly one and could cause a serious crash and cost someone their life.
dailydodge.com
Dodge County Sheriff Calls Rise In Pursuits ‘Troubling’
(Juneau) The county’s top cop says there has been an uptick in pursuits in 2022. By mid-September there were 22 police chases in Dodge County, a jump from the roughly 10 to 12 that occurred in all of 2021. Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt called the trend “troubling.”
dailydodge.com
Authorities Stress Crisis Help Line After Suicide in Fond du Lac
(Fond du Lac) Authorities with the Fond du Lac Police Department are highlighting resources available for those experiencing a mental health crisis in the wake of a suicide death Friday evening. Reports indicate that the Fond du Lac County Communications Center received a call originating in cities after-hours lobby from a 31-year-old Norfolk, Virginia resident. The male indicated he wanted to commit suicide, and while on the phone with dispatchers, shot himself. Officers arrived on the scene minutes later and located the individual who had sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Life saving measures were taken and the victim was transported to SSM Health St Agnes Hospital where they were pronounced deceased. The identity of the individual is being withheld pending notification of family. While the investigation into the incident is ongoing, authorities are reminding residents that if they or someone they know is facing a mental health crisis they can call 988 for the suicide and crisis lifeline, or the Fond du Lac County Crisis Line at 920-929-3535, or if in imminent danger or experiencing a medical emergency to dial 911.
dailydodge.com
Information Meeting To Cover Upcoming Bridge Project In Jefferson County
(Jefferson County) An upcoming informational meeting will cover a bridge reconstruction project in Jefferson County. The governor recently signed a $5-million-dollar contract to reconstruct the South Main Street bridge over the Rock River in Jefferson. State transportation officials say South Main Street will be closed for the duration of construction...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
dailydodge.com
Scammer Claiming To Be With Dodge County Sheriff’s Office
(Juneau) Dodge County authorities are warning area residents of a recent phone scam making the rounds. A citizen reported to law enforcement that they received a phone call from someone claiming to be a deputy with the sheriff’s office. The caller told the individual that they needed to go...
Comments / 0