(Fond du Lac) Authorities with the Fond du Lac Police Department are highlighting resources available for those experiencing a mental health crisis in the wake of a suicide death Friday evening. Reports indicate that the Fond du Lac County Communications Center received a call originating in cities after-hours lobby from a 31-year-old Norfolk, Virginia resident. The male indicated he wanted to commit suicide, and while on the phone with dispatchers, shot himself. Officers arrived on the scene minutes later and located the individual who had sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Life saving measures were taken and the victim was transported to SSM Health St Agnes Hospital where they were pronounced deceased. The identity of the individual is being withheld pending notification of family. While the investigation into the incident is ongoing, authorities are reminding residents that if they or someone they know is facing a mental health crisis they can call 988 for the suicide and crisis lifeline, or the Fond du Lac County Crisis Line at 920-929-3535, or if in imminent danger or experiencing a medical emergency to dial 911.

FOND DU LAC, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO