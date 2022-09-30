ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Wichita Eagle

What To Expect From Jalen Duren’s Rookie Season

In a league where shooting has become king, why did Troy Weaver, the general manager of the Detroit Pistons, become so interested in a prospect who didn’t attempt a three his whole college career to trade for pick 13 and take him there? Of course, that player is the former Memphis Tiger center, Jalen Duren. While he might not be the shooting 4 or 5 big man that it seems every front office has become infatuated with, the 6-11, 250 lb Duren presents a skillset still valuable to the modern league.
DETROIT, MI
Wichita Eagle

Steve Kerr Gives Update on Jordan Poole Contract Extension Talks

View the original article to see embedded media. The Golden State Warriors have some difficult decisions to make soon with their extension-eligible players. One of these players eligible for a contract extension is Jordan Poole, and with the recent Tyler Herro extension, there may now be a clear price that Golden State must meet.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Wichita Eagle

Dallas Mavs vs. OKC Thunder Preseason: 3 Things to Watch

The Dallas Mavericks begin their preseason schedule with a Wednesday matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder in a neutral site game at BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma. There will be various key Mavs players not participating in the exhibition game. Luka Doncic, Tim Hardaway Jr., and Maxi Kleber did not travel with the team to Tulsa. JaVale McGee (left ankle sprain) and Davis Bertans (right knee effusion) are the only actual injured non-participants.
DALLAS, TX
Wichita Eagle

Report: Jordan Poole in ‘Good Spirits’ After Fight With Draymond Green

View the original article to see embedded media. It was reported in a recent article from Shams Charania and Anthony Slater that Draymond Green and Jordan Poole were involved in a physical altercation at Golden State Warriors practice. Green reportedly struck Poole, and team management currently feels that the altercation crossed a line, leading to potential discipline for Green.
NBA
Wichita Eagle

Joe Mazzulla Addresses Whether Blake Griffin Will Make His Celtics Debut in Wednesday’s Game Against Raptors

The first questions Joe Mazzulla got asked during his pregame media availability ahead of Wednesday night's game against the Raptors at TD Garden related to availability. View the original article to see embedded media. Regarding Luke Kornet, Mazzulla says he's still "day-to-day." As for Blake Griffin, the Celtics' recent front-court...
BOSTON, MA
Wichita Eagle

Raptors’ Point Guard-Less Lineup Struggles as Offense Sputters vs. Celtics

Scottie Barnes might not be ready to take over the point guard spot for the Toronto Raptors quite yet. View the original article to see embedded media. It's early, of course, but Wednesday night's outing against the Boston Celtics showed just how far the sophomore wing has to go before he can truly lay claim to Toronto's offensive initiator.
BOSTON, MA
Wichita Eagle

Thunder Struggle from Three, Fall to Dallas 98-96

The Oklahoma City Thunder fell to the Dallas Mavericks 98-96 at the Bank of America Center in Tulsa on Wednesday evening, moving to 1-1 in preseason play. The Thunder remained within striking distance all night, but couldn’t overcome 21 points from Maverick’s rookie guard Jaden Hardy. For Oklahoma City, second-year guard Josh Giddey was the lead scorer, tallying 13 points to go along with three assists and four steals.
DALLAS, TX
Wichita Eagle

Sixers vs. Cavs: What Stood Out for Philly in Preseason Game 2

Following a dominant victory against the Brooklyn Nets on Monday night in their preseason opener, the Philadelphia 76ers returned to the court in South Philly for the first time on Wednesday. The Sixers hosted the Cleveland Cavaliers for the first of two matchups in the preseason. After going into Monday’s...
CLEVELAND, OH
Wichita Eagle

Kawhi Leonard Reacts to First Game Back From Injury

View the original article to see embedded media. After missing over a year with an ACL injury, LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard made his return to the court on Monday night in a pre-season victory over the Portland Trail Blazers. While he only played in the first half, Leonard was moving well, putting up 11 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 steals in 16 minutes.
NBA
Wichita Eagle

Ben Simmons’ Postgame Comments After Preseason Opener vs. Sixers

After the Philadelphia 76ers and the Brooklyn Nets engaged in a blockbuster trade to swap stars James Harden and Ben Simmons, the Sixers and the Nets didn’t face each other until the following month. At the time, Harden suited up for the Sixers to go against his former squad....
BROOKLYN, NY
Wichita Eagle

Here is the Indiana Pacers preseason scheudle

The last time the Indiana Pacers played in an NBA arena was 177 days ago in Brooklyn. That will soon change. The Pacers kick off preseason play later this week as their 2022-23 campaign begins. The blue and gold are embarking on a long-term project with their roster, and preseason action this year will be the first time that many fans get to see the new-look group in action.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Wichita Eagle

Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Critical On Teams Urge To Win Following Clinch

It's hard to keep the foot on the pedal all season long, especially when you are apart of the Dodgers that have been breaking records all season long. The Dodgers were the first team to clinch the playoffs, clinched home field advantage through the World Series and hold the franchise record for most wins in a season.
LOS ANGELES, CA

