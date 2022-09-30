Read full article on original website
What To Expect From Jalen Duren’s Rookie Season
In a league where shooting has become king, why did Troy Weaver, the general manager of the Detroit Pistons, become so interested in a prospect who didn’t attempt a three his whole college career to trade for pick 13 and take him there? Of course, that player is the former Memphis Tiger center, Jalen Duren. While he might not be the shooting 4 or 5 big man that it seems every front office has become infatuated with, the 6-11, 250 lb Duren presents a skillset still valuable to the modern league.
Lakers News: How One Big Adjustment Could Help Russell Westbrook Improve As An Off-Ball Threat
Current (but perhaps not for long?) Los Angeles Lakers starting point guard Russell Westbrook, in an apparent concession to the reality of his offensive limitations, is making a change to his shooting stroke. View the original article to see embedded media. According to a new report from Shams Charania, Jovan...
Lakers News: Shaquille O’Neal Reflects On Patrick Beverley’s Fit In Los Angeles
By the time Patrick Beverley finally found his footing in the NBA, Los Angeles Lakers/Orlando Magic legend Shaquille O'Neal had already been retired for a year. View the original article to see embedded media. Of course, Shaq now watches NBA games for a living (not that he really needs the...
Steve Kerr Gives Update on Jordan Poole Contract Extension Talks
View the original article to see embedded media. The Golden State Warriors have some difficult decisions to make soon with their extension-eligible players. One of these players eligible for a contract extension is Jordan Poole, and with the recent Tyler Herro extension, there may now be a clear price that Golden State must meet.
Report: Draymond Green ‘Forcefully Struck’ Jordan Poole at Warriors Practice
View the original article to see embedded media. In a recent article from Shams Charania and Anthony Slater of The Athletic, it was reported that the Golden State Warriors had a physical altercation take place at practice between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole. Green reportedly "forcefully struck" Poole before the two were separated.
Dallas Mavs vs. OKC Thunder Preseason: 3 Things to Watch
The Dallas Mavericks begin their preseason schedule with a Wednesday matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder in a neutral site game at BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma. There will be various key Mavs players not participating in the exhibition game. Luka Doncic, Tim Hardaway Jr., and Maxi Kleber did not travel with the team to Tulsa. JaVale McGee (left ankle sprain) and Davis Bertans (right knee effusion) are the only actual injured non-participants.
Report: Jordan Poole in ‘Good Spirits’ After Fight With Draymond Green
View the original article to see embedded media. It was reported in a recent article from Shams Charania and Anthony Slater that Draymond Green and Jordan Poole were involved in a physical altercation at Golden State Warriors practice. Green reportedly struck Poole, and team management currently feels that the altercation crossed a line, leading to potential discipline for Green.
Joe Mazzulla Addresses Whether Blake Griffin Will Make His Celtics Debut in Wednesday’s Game Against Raptors
The first questions Joe Mazzulla got asked during his pregame media availability ahead of Wednesday night's game against the Raptors at TD Garden related to availability. View the original article to see embedded media. Regarding Luke Kornet, Mazzulla says he's still "day-to-day." As for Blake Griffin, the Celtics' recent front-court...
Raptors’ Point Guard-Less Lineup Struggles as Offense Sputters vs. Celtics
Scottie Barnes might not be ready to take over the point guard spot for the Toronto Raptors quite yet. View the original article to see embedded media. It's early, of course, but Wednesday night's outing against the Boston Celtics showed just how far the sophomore wing has to go before he can truly lay claim to Toronto's offensive initiator.
Thunder Struggle from Three, Fall to Dallas 98-96
The Oklahoma City Thunder fell to the Dallas Mavericks 98-96 at the Bank of America Center in Tulsa on Wednesday evening, moving to 1-1 in preseason play. The Thunder remained within striking distance all night, but couldn’t overcome 21 points from Maverick’s rookie guard Jaden Hardy. For Oklahoma City, second-year guard Josh Giddey was the lead scorer, tallying 13 points to go along with three assists and four steals.
Sixers vs. Cavs: What Stood Out for Philly in Preseason Game 2
Following a dominant victory against the Brooklyn Nets on Monday night in their preseason opener, the Philadelphia 76ers returned to the court in South Philly for the first time on Wednesday. The Sixers hosted the Cleveland Cavaliers for the first of two matchups in the preseason. After going into Monday’s...
Kawhi Leonard Reacts to First Game Back From Injury
View the original article to see embedded media. After missing over a year with an ACL injury, LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard made his return to the court on Monday night in a pre-season victory over the Portland Trail Blazers. While he only played in the first half, Leonard was moving well, putting up 11 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 steals in 16 minutes.
Ben Simmons’ Postgame Comments After Preseason Opener vs. Sixers
After the Philadelphia 76ers and the Brooklyn Nets engaged in a blockbuster trade to swap stars James Harden and Ben Simmons, the Sixers and the Nets didn’t face each other until the following month. At the time, Harden suited up for the Sixers to go against his former squad....
Here is the Indiana Pacers preseason scheudle
The last time the Indiana Pacers played in an NBA arena was 177 days ago in Brooklyn. That will soon change. The Pacers kick off preseason play later this week as their 2022-23 campaign begins. The blue and gold are embarking on a long-term project with their roster, and preseason action this year will be the first time that many fans get to see the new-look group in action.
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Critical On Teams Urge To Win Following Clinch
It's hard to keep the foot on the pedal all season long, especially when you are apart of the Dodgers that have been breaking records all season long. The Dodgers were the first team to clinch the playoffs, clinched home field advantage through the World Series and hold the franchise record for most wins in a season.
