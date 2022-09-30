Family of Molly Bish asks Hampden District Attorney’s office to take over case

Read full article on original website
Springfield man wearing GPS ankle bracelet arrested for firearm in Holyoke
A Springfield man was arrested in Holyoke Tuesday following an investigation into illegal firearms.
Wednesday afternoon news update
In this update, an investigation is underway into the death of a cannabis cultivation employee in Holyoke, a Holyoke man was sentenced tuesday to 66 months of imprisonment followed by two years of supervised release for unlawfully possessing firearms, and new information about a bomb threat at Northeastern University that was determined to be a hoax. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
Holyoke man sentenced in CT court for unlawful possession of firearms
BRIDGEPORT, Connect. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Tuesday, a Holyoke man was sentenced in Bridgeport, Connecticut, to 66 months of imprisonment, followed by two years of supervised release, for unlawfully possessing firearms. According to court documents, 25-year-old Tevin Gonzalez was involved in shooting and fire-bombing incidents in and around Springfield. He was...
Ex-homeless shelter head of two Massachusetts locations sentenced to jail
A former executive director for a non-profit homeless shelter has been sentenced to jail in connection with stealing nearly $1.5 million, Attorney General Maura Healey announced.
Holyoke Soldiers’ Home employees reflect on dismissal of class-action lawsuit
Candidate for governor Geoff Diehl outlines campaign platform ahead of elections. With election day exactly five weeks away, the Democratic and Republican candidates for Massachusetts governor and lieutenant governor are stepping up their campaigns. Springfield, Eversource officials discuss possible solutions for broken streetlights.
Springfield city council hears from new board of police commissioners
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Springfield city council meeting was held Wednesday to hear from the city’s new board of police commissioners. The meeting was the first of many oversight hearings planned by Springfield City Council President Jesse Lederman. They’re to check in on the implementation of a board of police commissioners for the Springfield Police Department.
Springfield man charged with trafficking cocaine after being pulled over for expired registration
Springfield Police Officers arrested a man for allegedly possessing cocaine and a loaded gun during a traffic stop on Tuesday.
Pittsfield police investigating day-time shooting incident
PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police are investigating a daytime shooting in the city Monday. Police are investigating after several buildings were struck by gun fire Monday afternoon. According to police, officers were called to the area of Springside Avenue near the intersection of Parker Street after receiving a shot-spotter alert....
Update on September explosion at Northeastern University
(WGGB/WSHM) - Local and federal authorities will be announcing an arrest in connection with an explosion that was reported last month at Northeastern University in Boston. U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts Rachael Rollins will be joined by representatives from the FBI, Boston Police, and Northeastern Police to provide that update, which is scheduled to begin at approximately 11:30 a.m. and can be seen below.
Hartford man killed in ‘clearly targeted’ shooting on Orange Street, police say
Hartford police are investigating the city's second homicide of the week and 30th of the year.
Holyoke Fire working to restore vintage 1930s truck
Holyoke Fire working to restore vintage 1930s truck

We're getting more answers on a story we first brought to you on Tuesday about the death of cannabis cultivation employee, Lorna McMurrey, in Holyoke. Getting Answers: home heating safety ahead of cold months.
Investigation underway into death of Holyoke cannabis cultivation employee
HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - An investigation is underway into the death of a cannabis cultivation employee in Holyoke. We’ve confirmed that back in early January, a female employee’s death has been tied to her job in a grow room at Trulieve, located on North Bridge Street. According to...
Getting Answers: investigation underway after death of Trulieve employee
HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We’re getting more answers on a story we first brought to you on Tuesday about the death of cannabis cultivation employee, Lorna McMurrey, in Holyoke. The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) connected her death to marijuana dust inhaled at her job at Trulieve.
Worcester Man Awarded $8 Million in Case v. WPD
WORCESTER - A jury has awarded Natale Cosenza, of Worcester, $8 million and $30,000 in punitive damages in a lawsuit involving two Worcester Police sergeants. The jury found that Sergeant Kerry Hazelhurst concealed evidence and fabricated evidence in the case that led to Cosenza's conviction. The jury also found that Hazelhurst and Sergeant John Doherty conspired to conceal and fabricate evidence. Six others from the Worcester Police Department were removed from the original complaint prior to trial.
Springfield, Eversource officials discuss possible solutions for broken streetlights
Springfield, Eversource officials discuss possible solutions for broken streetlights

Candidate for governor Geoff Diehl outlines campaign platform ahead of elections. With election day exactly five weeks away, the Democratic and Republican candidates for Massachusetts governor and lieutenant governor are stepping up their campaigns. Investigation underway into death of Holyoke cannabis cultivation employee.
Man Found Dead in Millbury Expressed Fear for His Safety in Text Message
New details emerged Monday about an ongoing death investigation in Millbury, Massachusetts, including the contents of a text message sent by the victim in which they expressed fear for their own safety. The Worcester County District Attorney said Saturday that authorities responded to the Millbury Avenue home after receiving a...
Feeding Hills man facing second degree manslaughter charge for deadly I-91 crash
A Feeding Hills man is facing a charge of second degree manslaughter after turning himself in to Connecticut State Police Monday for a deadly car accident that occurred nearly one year ago.
Ludlow man arrested for alleged assault on officer with large dog
A Ludlow man was arrested Sunday after allegedly threatening to kill and assaulting an officer with a large dog.
DA Joseph Early: Body found in Millbury house; 911 caller in custody
MILLBURY — One person is under arrest after a body was found at a house Saturday afternoon on Millbury Avenue. "I want to relay to the citizens of Millbury that this is an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public," Police Chief Brian Lewos said. ...
Chicopee dog dies after contracting disease found in puddles
Chicopee dog dies after contracting disease found in puddles

We're getting more answers on a story we first brought to you on Tuesday about the death of cannabis cultivation employee, Lorna McMurrey, in Holyoke. Holyoke Fire working to restore vintage 1930s truck.
