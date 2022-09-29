ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plains Township, PA

Gravestone Manor returns today for 22nd season

By Staff Report
Times Leader
Times Leader
 4 days ago
Courtesy of Heather Gogas

PLAINS TWP. — Gravestone Manor makes its return to Wyoming Valley today, Sept. 30, for its 22nd season.

The entirely volunteer outfit’s proceeds from this year will benefit the United Way of Wyoming Valley.

This year’s show, ‘The Last Camper’, takes brave patrons on a trip through an abandoned campground with a chilling history, according to a release.

Gravestone Manor is located in the Trion Warehouse, 1095 Highway 315 Plains, PA 18702, and will run from Sept. 30-Oct. 30, Fridays and Saturdays from 7 p.m.-10 p.m. and Sundays 7 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Tickets are $12 and can be purchased at the door. Visa, Mastercard, and Discover are accepted.

For more information, visit www.gravestonemanor.com.

