The Putnam County Council on Aging is a blessing for our county and a great resource. They provide exceptional services for the older adult residents of our county. Since I am blind and do not drive, I rely on them primarily for delivering my groceries. I am fortunate because I have supportive family, friends and neighbors who help me out. However, they can’t be there 100% of the time, since they are busy with their own life, work and family responsibilities. Therefore, the Council on Aging is there to fill in.

PUTNAM COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO