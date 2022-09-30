Read full article on original website
Related
Lima News
Featured events coming up in the Lima region
5:30, 6 and 6:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays in October. Learn more about downtown Lima’s fascinating, and sometimes spooky, past while learning more about the area’s historic buildings with Downtown Lima Inc.’s popular Lantern Tours, starting at ArtSpace in Lima, on 65 Town Square. Walking tours are $30. Tickets are available at https://bit.ly/3yckIU7.
Lima News
Reminisce: Justus a man of many talents
Charles W. Justus was born in Massillon in 1863, moved with his family to Shawnee Township as a child and grew up on a farm near the intersection of Shawnee and Fort Amanda roads. As a young boy, he left the farm with his brother, Louis, to, in the words of his grandson, Kenneth Justus, “walk into Lima to seek his fortune.”
Lima News
Wanted: Veterans Day tribute
Veterans Day is Nov. 11, and The Lima News is interested in hearing from our readers for a special publication, “Salute to Veterans.” We are seeking stories from people who are in active service as well as those who served in the past. We also welcome families to share their thoughts on what their loved one’s service meant to them.
Lima News
Cross country: Shawnee’s Williams siblings win Allen County Invitational races
LIMA – At Tuesday’s Allen County Invitational, it was quite evident throughout the girls race that the top two placers were going to be Shawnee runners. For most of the race on the hilly 5,000-meter cross country course at Faurot Park, Shawnee’s Molly Stump was leading teammate Alaina Williams.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lima News
Police calls
Oak Street at West Vine Street, Lima — Police responded to a dog bite incident on Monday; the animal remains at large. 900 block of Vine Street, Lima — A breaking-and-entering incident was investigated Monday. 600 block of Tremont Avenue, Lima — The destruction of property was reported...
Lima News
Barbaro to play Findlay’s Marathon Center
FINDLAY — Fall might be the perfect time of year for more than a few upcoming acts around the area, none more so than traditional Americana band Barbaro, which is scheduled to perform at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 13 at the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts in Findlay. When...
Lima News
Kalida shuts out Ottoville, 3-0
KALIDA — Kalida got goals from Meredith Bockrath, Audra Hovest and Kendal Bockrath. Hovest and Livia Recker each recorded assists. Kalida keeper Kassidy Hipsher made six saves and Ottoville goalie Madison Hoersten made seven. Cory-Rawson 3, Delphos St. John’s 0. MT. CORY — Cory-Rawson’s Paige McVetta, Lanie Kempf...
Lima News
Letter: Putnam Council on Aging helps when it’s most needed
The Putnam County Council on Aging is a blessing for our county and a great resource. They provide exceptional services for the older adult residents of our county. Since I am blind and do not drive, I rely on them primarily for delivering my groceries. I am fortunate because I have supportive family, friends and neighbors who help me out. However, they can’t be there 100% of the time, since they are busy with their own life, work and family responsibilities. Therefore, the Council on Aging is there to fill in.
RELATED PEOPLE
Lima News
Portion of Reservoir Road to close Wednesday
LIMA — Reservoir Road between Cool and Thayer Roads will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to noon Wednesday, according to the Allen County Engineer’s Office. The closure will allow for roadway paving. Emergency vehicles and school transportation will still have access during the closure.
Comments / 0