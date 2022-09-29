Read full article on original website
Related
justia.com
Q: a dog keeps charges people and other animals. They have been told multiple times not to bring it out what can be done
A: In South Carolina there is strict liability for dog attacks. If someone is injured as a result of a dog attack (even in attempting to get away from a charging dog where there is no bite) the owner of the dog is responsible. Absent that, you might consider contacting your local animal control to see if they can do something.
Comments / 0