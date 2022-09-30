ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muhlenberg County, KY

Muhlenberg County park will be dedicated to musician John Prine

Hoptown Chronicle
Hoptown Chronicle
 3 days ago

A ceremony this weekend is honoring a legendary singer-songwriter who helped put Muhlenberg County on the musical map.

John Prine’s parents were from the Western Kentucky county, and Prine often spent childhood summers in the town of Paradise, which he immortalized in the famous song by that name on his debut album.

Muhlenberg County recently renamed its county park the John Prine Memorial Park at Rochester Dam. An official dedication ceremony is being held Saturday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A3iKk_0iG9yj2i00
John Prine Memorial Park in Muhlenberg County includes park benches by the Green River. (Karen Lain photo)

Prine died in 2020 at the age of 73 following complications from COVID-19.

Karen Lain, a spokesperson for the committee supporting the park, said the Rochester Dam is the perfect location to honor Prine.

“John never forgot his Western Kentucky roots and we’ve never forgotten him. It’s clear how much the Rochester Dam meant to him because of his song about Paradise, and his ashes actually did end up in the Green River, at the dam. And it’s just the appropriate place where we can honor his memory and tell his family and the world how much we loved him.”

The park includes a new pavilion, picnic tables, a playground, and a boat ramp. Lain said other amenities are also in the works.

“The ultimate plan is to have an overlook over the Green River, hopefully a monument for John Prine, and just all kinds of things will happen in the future.”

The dedication ceremony at the park begins Saturday, Oct. 1, at 2 p.m. at the park, 100 Board Ramp Lane, Drakesboro.

Comments / 0

Related
WBKR

7 Must-Visit Consignment Shops in Kentucky Worth The Drive (PHOTOS)

If you are someone who loves a good deal then you probably hit up the consignment shops from time to time. We've found some amazing ones right here in Kentucky. Consignment shops allow you to bring your items to their store for a profit. You take items according to seasons for clothing and some take household and other items. The return for items is generally about 50% and I have seen a few places offer 60%.
KENTUCKY STATE
WBKR

Can We Pretty Please Get a Slim Chickens Restaurant in Owensboro, KY?

Raise your hand if you've ever eaten at a Slim Chickens? If you have, it's entirely possible that hand of yours is going to be holding a ridiculously good chicken tender in it. If you're hand isn't raised, just prep yourself, my little birdies. You're gonna wanna flap those wings, get to a city that has one and wrap those beaks around some chicken.
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

Western Ky. officials still waiting on substantial tornado relief funding

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Nearly 10 months later, and over $9 million spent. Officials say recovery in Western Kentucky has been a lengthy process. “It’s a huge toll so far that we’ve spent to help clean up the areas of the county that were hit by the tornado,” said Hopkins County Judge Executive Jack Whitfield.
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Drakesboro, KY
Muhlenberg County, KY
Government
County
Muhlenberg County, KY
City
Rochester, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
WTVQ

Man identified in fatal house fire in McLean County

SACRAMENTO, Ky. (WTVQ) — The man who died in a house fire on Oct. 1 in Sacramento has been identified as 69-year-old Jeff Helm. According to Kentucky State Police, the fire was reported around 8:45 a.m. in the 300 block of Garrett Street in Sacramento. Detectives are working to...
SACRAMENTO, KY
My 1053 WJLT

Kentucky Haunts: Waverly Hills Brings Back Their Haunted House for 2022

A haunted house, inside one of the most notoriously haunted places in the country, what could go wrong?. Waverly Hills is known for being haunted, and being a "hot bed" for paranormal activity. Part of the reason for this reputation has to do with Waverly's history. The numbers vary, but it's said that thousands died at Waverly Hills Sanatorium as it was originally a tuberculosis hospital. After the tuberculosis epidemic was over, it was turned into a geriatric medical facility. In 1981 Waverly Hills closed it's doors. Now the Waverly Hills Historical Society works hard to help preserve the historic landmark, and by utilizing it's creepy history they're able to raise funds for their nonprofit which helps with the preservation of the building.
WAVERLY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

No running water leaves residents dry in Sacramento

MCLEAN CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Some McLean County residents are currently without water, officials tell us. According to a city worker, the water in Sacramento has been shut off. Additionally, officials tell us the city is under a boil advisory until further notice. We’re told the boil advisory was set because of a water main […]
MCLEAN COUNTY, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Prine
WTHR

John Mellencamp announces 76-show US tour, starting at IU

INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosier rocker John Mellencamp is heading out on tour next year, starting close to home. The Seymour, Ind. native announced a 76-show tour Thursday at the opening of his permanent exhibition at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The "Live and In Person 2023" tour will...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Overturned semi causes hours of work on busy highway

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Local first responding agencies say miraculously no one was hurt after a semi-truck overturned early Friday morning. The Masonville and Daviess County Fire Departments say they were called out at 5:28 a.m. to the crash on I-165. Reports show the accident happened around the 65 mile marker just south of […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Kentucky County#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#The Dedication#Picnic Tables#Western Kentucky
14news.com

KSP investigating three-vehicle injury collision

MCLEAN CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Kentucky State Police are investigating after they say they received a call from the McLean County Sheriff’s Department about a multiple vehicle injury collision. According to a press release, that crash happened Thursday around 5 p.m. on KY 81 near Drain Pond Road...
RUMSEY, KY
WBKR

Oops! Some Items Didn’t Make It Into The West Side Nut Club Fall Festival Munchie Map – Find Them Here

When you are planning the the biggest week-long food street festival on Earth, sometimes an oops can happen. I actually use the word oops on the daily, because stuff happens. Well, imagine trying to put together the holy grail of menus...THE WEST SIDE NUT CLUB FALL FESTVAL Munchie Map. There are over 130 nonprofit booths to list, and share what they are serving up. It's basically the West Side bible for the first full week in October.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

At least 47 unmarked graves found at Wesselman Park

Evansville, Ind. (WEHT)– The unmarked grave search continued today in Wessleman Park and this time, the Daughters of the American Revolution some help from four legged friends. A group of cadaver dogs assisted with the search, and took turns roaming through the grass. Terry Settle, his team of handlers, and cadaver dogs spent hours searching […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
whopam.com

Man injured in Parkway accident dies

The man injured in a single-vehicle accident early Thursday morning on the Pennyrile Parkway in Christian County has died. Christian County Sheriff’s Deputy Chris Miller identified the victim as 48-year old Mike Shiery of Evansville, who died at Skyline Medical Center in Nashville. Shiery had been southbound near the...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Multiple crews respond to crash on Spottsville Bridge

Dogs displaced by Hurricane Ian find new home in Evansville. Evansville auto-dealer donates car to non-profit group. Evansville auto-dealer donates car to non-profit group. Owensboro community enjoys live music from symphony orchestra. Updated: 5 hours ago. Owensboro community enjoys live music from symphony orchestra. Lt. Gov. Crouch speaks at roundtable...
SPOTTSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Name Released In Carter Road Fatal Crash

Authorities have released the name of a motorcyclist that was killed in a wreck on Carter Road in Oak Grove Friday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a motorcycle driven by 19-year-old Kaden Jones of Fort Campbell was crossing over a bridge when he lost control causing the motorcycle to hit a guardrail ejecting him.
OAK GROVE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Details Released In Greenville Road Hit-And-Run Crash

Deputies have released the name of a man that was injured in a wreck on Greenville Road at the intersection of Annie Mack Road in Christian County Sunday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say just before 6 p.m. a southbound car pulled into a parking lot to turn around and when the driver attempted to get back on the road the car collided with a southbound SUV driven by Derrick Tillman of Crofton.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
Hoptown Chronicle

Hoptown Chronicle

Hopkinsville, KY
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
851K+
Views
ABOUT

This is an independent, nonprofit news outlet that explores what’s working, what’s not and what’s next in Hopkinsville’s downtown district, where there are new signs of life and purpose following decades of decline from its heyday as the town’s business and cultural center.

 https://hoptownchronicle.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy