LASALLE – Authorities say the cause of the fire at Kentucky Fried Chicken in LaSalle is arson and an active investigation is underway. According to the LaSalle Police Department, an investigation was launched to determine the cause of the June 28th fire that completely destroyed the structure located at 145 3rd Street. The LaSalle Police Department Investigation Division is leading the case and is still actively conducting an in-depth extensive investigation into who is responsible for the arson. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the LaSalle Police Department’s Investigative Division. All information can be submitted anonymously and you may receive a cash reward.

LASALLE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO